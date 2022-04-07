San Diego Padres Streaming: How to Watch Live Games During 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres are coming off a disappointing third-place finish in the NL West. With the Giants and Dodgers, they are in one of the toughest divisions in baseball, but when healthy they have the talent to compete.

With the left side of the infield made up of 3B Manny Machado and SS Fernando Tatis Jr., they have two dynamic hitters in their lineup. But, they will be without Tatis Jr. to start the season. The key to a winning season though will be their starting pitching between Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.

Depending on whether you live in San Diego or Souther California, or are a Padres fan living away from your team, you will have different options to stream.

Watch Padres Games on Bally Sports San Diego with a Streaming Service

If you are planning to stream San Diego Padres games on Bally Sports San Diego, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped Bally Sports San Diego your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Padres game with a subscription to DIRECTV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN, TBS, FS1, and MLB Network – so you will get all of your Padres action. If you get Bally Sports San Diego, you will also get Bally Sports West and Bally Sports SoCal, to stream Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Kings, LA Clippers, and Anaheim Ducks games.

For the 2022 season, the plan now includes an unlimited DVR and unlimited at-home streams. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF your first three months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

Watch Padres Games on Bally Sports App

If you have access to Bally Sports San Diego via your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you can now stream Padres games live in the Bally Sports App.

To access a 24/7 live feed of Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports SoCal, including live Padres, Ducks, Kings, Clippers, and Angels games you will still need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM can use the app – since they are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel.

Later this year, they are expected to launch a direct-to-consumer product, but as of right now, the Padres are not included in those plans.

Watch Padres Games Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the Southern California region you can stream Padres games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Watch Nationally Televised San Diego Padres Games with a Streaming Service

For games that are airing nationally on ESPN, FOX, FS1, TBS, or MLB Network, you have plenty of options to stream. Most services like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV carry these channels.

Starting this season, there will be additional games airing on Apple TV+ on Friday nights. and Peacock on Sunday mornings. The Padres are currently scheduled to have one game on Apple TV+ and two games on Peacock.