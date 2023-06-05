Select Comcast Internet Users Will Still Get Free Peacock After June 26 Cutoff

Comcast is in a unique position to weather losses from cord-cutting. The company is one of the largest cable providers in the country but also has a collection of millions of broadband subscribers on its Xfinity internet service. Thanks to its presence in the internet world, Comcast is banking on its ability to turn TV subscribers into streaming customers without too much friction.

As part of its strategy to accomplish this goal, Comcast has been offering Xfinity TV and internet customers free access to Peacock’s ad-supported Premium tier ever since the streamer was first introduced. But all good things must come to an end, and Comcast has announced that as of June 26, 2023, Xfinity users will no longer get Peacock Premium for free.

As it turns out, that deadline is not the same for all Xfinity internet customers. User tests have confirmed that customers signed up for one gigabyte-speed internet from the company will continue to get free access to Peacock for two more years. Users may have to input their login information on the Xfinity website to activate the extended free Peacock access, but once they do, they won’t have to worry about paying for the service until 2025.

The good news for the Xfinity internet users that don’t have 1G-speed internet is that Peacock is one of the best values in streaming. Its Premium tier costs $4.99 per month, but right now new customers can sign up and get a full year of the service for $19.99 with promo code SUMMEROFPEACOCK. The service offers great library content like “The Office,” new originals like “Poker Face” and “Mrs. Davis,” Universal movies, and a wide (and expanding) array of live sporting events, including exclusive football games from both the NFL and the Big Ten Conference.

Xfinity users who will see their free Peacock evaporate on June 26 won’t be left completely out in the cold. Between that day and August 25, Xfinity customers will be offered the chance to keep their Peacock Premium accounts for $2.99 per month, a 40% discount from the normal $4.99 monthly rate.

Peacock has seen impressive growth, jumping from 9 million subscribers at the start of 2022 to 22 million paid users at the end of Q1 2023. The company is trying to double down on its success by monetizing more customers and has been attacking that goal from multiple angles. The Streamable was the first to report that Peacock had discontinued its free streaming tier in January, which is also part of its plan to enhance its streaming revenues.