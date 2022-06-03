Shorter Windows, Connected Universes: Summer Blockbusters Provide Endless Bonuses for Legacy Streamers

One of the issues that Netflix has encountered while trying to retain its massive subscriber base is that as legacy media companies have entered the streaming world, their original content is buoyed by — and in many cases built upon — their decades of intellectual property. Despite still being the world’s largest streaming service, Netflix doesn’t have a roster of beloved characters and established movie franchises to prop up as content tentpoles to keep customers coming back on a regular basis.

With Disney+ being the home to expansive Marvel and Star Wars universes, HBO Max capitalizing on its decades of premium offerings, and Paramount+ attempting to integrate years of content from across TV and movies, nearly every premium subscription service has thousands upon thousands of hours of familiar content to offer subscribers to revisit and for creatives to mine for future projects.

When “Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters over Memorial Day Weekend, it was a massive success for Paramount Studios, but the anticipation for the long (long, long)-awaited sequel also proved to be a boon for the company’s streaming arm as well.

Television technology and analytics company Samba TV reported that in the week leading up to Memorial Day, 2 million U.S. households had streamed the original 1986 “Top Gun” movie on Paramount+.

In its first weekend in theaters, “Top Gun: Maverick” grossed $191,137,143 at the domestic box office, making it the largest opening of Tom Cruise’s career, but still third of the calendar year behind superhero entrees “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “The Batman.” To date, the “Top Gun” sequel has brought in $330,637,143 globally.

While these box office hits are doing their part to rejuvenate a movie theater business still reeling from the pandemic,

studios have taken strides to capitalize on cinema success by shortening the window between their theatrical and streaming debuts. It was announced this week that the multiversal “Dr. Strange” sequel will be coming to Disney+ on June 22, a somewhat surprisingly short 47 days after its release in theaters.

Similarly, Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra recently said that while “Top Gun: Maverick” will be an exception, “I think what we’ve learned is that we really like this 45-day fast-follow as sort of the default,” meaning that most Paramount movies will hit Paramount+ roughly a month and a half after debuting in theaters.

This quick turnaround will allow the streamers to benefit from the buzz of the theatrical releases while also relying on the often sizeable marketing push done for a film’s initial release. However, as Samba’s “Top Gun” data shows, there are other ancillary benefits for streamers when it comes to new installments of beloved franchises hitting the big screen.

Undoubtedly, “Thor: Ragnarok” will see an increase in streams at Disney+ ahead of next month’s release of “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Similarly, families who enjoy “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in theaters over the Fourth of July Weekend might find themselves turning on the original “Minions” movie or the “Despicable Me” franchise on Peacock.

This is the benefit of having a library of deeply integrated IP. Netflix realizes its inherent disadvantage by not having a substantial studio archive to build upon, but is investing in building out the worlds of some of their major hits like “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and more.

In an era where the only movies that move the theatrical needle are increasingly born out of established cinematic universes, this summer will see its fair share of familiar titles, characters, and creators — and that means that nearly every streamer will have legacy content to support those theatrical releases.

Check out some of the library titles that you should watch before and/or after seeing some of this summer’s biggest hits in the theater.

