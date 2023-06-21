Sling Freestream Now Available on Android Devices; Watch Ryan Reynolds’ New Series Now
Live TV streaming service Sling TV has spent a significant amount of time and effort during the first half of the year launching and promoting its new free streaming platform, aptly called Sling Freestream. On Wednesday, the streaming provider announced that even more people would be able to check out the services free content as it would not be available on Android mobile devices.
Freestream delivers over 400 channels of 24/7 content as well as more than 41,000 on-demand shows and movies completely free with no signup or registration required. Sling is constantly adding new channels to the service, including this week, as it added the Maximum Effort Channel from Ryan Reynolds featuring the star’s new “Bedtime Stories with Ryan” series. Along with the show designed to help viewers sleep, the channel features episodes of “Absolutely Fabulous,” “ALF,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” the British version of “Extras,” “Fifteen,” “Kids in the Hall,” “Mad TV,” the original U.K. version of “The Office,” “Sports Night,” and Reynolds’ late 1990’s sitcom “Two Guys A Girl and A Pizza Place.”
The service offers a wide variety of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. While some have a swath of licensed content, others focus more on niche topics, like PickleTV, which covers the fastest growing sport in America, or Broadway On Demand, where you can watch professionally captured stage productions and behind-the-curtain documentaries.
Freestream is available as a standalone platform, but also integrates into the Sling TV channel lineup. But that’s not where the overlap between the services send. This summer, Freestream users will be able to receive discounts on a number of premium streaming services through Sling. They can sign up for AMC+, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and others at up to a 50% discount on their first month when they click here.
Sling Freestream
Sling Freestream is a free ad-supported TV service offered through Sling TV. It offers 275+ free live TV channels and over 41,000 on demand shows and movies, such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Walking Dead,” and more.
You’ll find news channels like ABC News Live, CBS News, and Scripps News. For general entertainment, you’ll see free channels with content from MTV, Comedy Central, and BET. There’s even an Elvis channel. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel highlights for free.
For kids, you’ll even find some Sensical channels and Nick Jr shows.
There are also “sneak peeks” available for services and channels like AMC+, MGM+, STARZ, and TNT, so you can watch free episodes of some prestige shows.
Freestream offers international programming in seven languages, such as AajTak International, Zona TUDN, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, Noticias Univision 24/7, TVP World, Al Jazeera English, and Al Arabiya.
Users can also rent recent theatrical releases for $3.99-$24.99.