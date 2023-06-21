Sling Freestream Now Available on Android Devices; Watch Ryan Reynolds’ New Series Now

Live TV streaming service Sling TV has spent a significant amount of time and effort during the first half of the year launching and promoting its new free streaming platform, aptly called Sling Freestream. On Wednesday, the streaming provider announced that even more people would be able to check out the services free content as it would not be available on Android mobile devices.

Freestream delivers over 400 channels of 24/7 content as well as more than 41,000 on-demand shows and movies completely free with no signup or registration required. Sling is constantly adding new channels to the service, including this week, as it added the Maximum Effort Channel from Ryan Reynolds featuring the star’s new “Bedtime Stories with Ryan” series. Along with the show designed to help viewers sleep, the channel features episodes of “Absolutely Fabulous,” “ALF,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” the British version of “Extras,” “Fifteen,” “Kids in the Hall,” “Mad TV,” the original U.K. version of “The Office,” “Sports Night,” and Reynolds’ late 1990’s sitcom “Two Guys A Girl and A Pizza Place.”

The service offers a wide variety of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. While some have a swath of licensed content, others focus more on niche topics, like PickleTV, which covers the fastest growing sport in America, or Broadway On Demand, where you can watch professionally captured stage productions and behind-the-curtain documentaries.

Freestream is available as a standalone platform, but also integrates into the Sling TV channel lineup. But that’s not where the overlap between the services send. This summer, Freestream users will be able to receive discounts on a number of premium streaming services through Sling. They can sign up for AMC+, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and others at up to a 50% discount on their first month when they click here .