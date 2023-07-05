Sling Freeview Weekends Return with Hallmark Channel This Week, Just in Time for Christmas in July

Sling TV subscribers haven’t gotten anything free to watch since May, when the company gave them free access to the FXM movies channel. Sling began its program of “Freeview” weekends last summer, giving subscribers a new premium cable channel or streaming service to watch every week. The promotion carried on through fall and winter, but with live sports like the NBA and NHL playoffs on the service this spring, other programming grabbed audiences’ attention.

But Sling is bringing back its Freeview weekends this week, just in time for Yultide-lovers’ second-favorite holiday! Between Friday, July 7 and Monday, July 10, Sling subscribers on both the Orange and Blue plans can get access to Hallmark Channel at no additional cost and start streaming this year’s Christmas in July selections for free!

Christmas in July is an event for true Christmas fanatics who can’t bear to wait five more months for their favorite holiday. Every year, channels like Hallmark unveil some Christmas-themed original films to help tide over these fans. The thermometer and calendar may say July, but on Hallmark it’s Christmas in summer! Titles available to stream free as part of Hallmark’s Christmas in July lineup on Sling TV include:

“A Royal Christmas Crush”: Ava accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself.

“My Grown-Up Christmas List”: Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart.

“RIDE”: Ride is a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat.

“When Calls The Heart”: Inspired by Janette Oke’s bestselling book series about the Canadian West, “When Calls the Heart” follows the story of a young schoolteacher and single mother, Elizabeth Thornton, in the town of Hope Valley.

“The Way Home”: The Way Home tells the story of three generations of women – Kat Landry, her teen Alice and Kat’s mother Del who are all strong, willful and independent.

Past Sling Freeviews have given users access to SHOWTIME, MGM+, AMC+ and more premium streamers, as well as top-quality cable channels. Sling is already one of the best bargains in the live TV streaming market, with plans starting at $40 per month. Sling users also get access to Sling Freestream, a free ad-supported TV (FAST) platform with more than 400 channels and 41,000 on-demand videos.