 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBA League Pass Sling TV

Sling Offering Free Week of NBA League Pass to Celebrate Regular Season Tip-Off

David Satin

The NBA season is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. Live TV streamer Sling TV is making sure you can watch every out-of-market game live for free until Monday, Oct. 24 by offering its subscribers free access to NBA League Pass.

NBA League Pass is the NBA’s live out-of-market streaming package. League Pass offers fans the chance to watch thousands of contests every season, with variable price tiers so they can access the best content at the right price. League Pass allows fans to subscribe to watch games from just one team, to watch all available games from across the league, and to have access to all of the games plus tons of extra content as well.

Sling’s free trial is to the mid-tier of League Pass, which features live games for every team in the league (as long as you’re not in that team’s broadcast market) as well as archived and on-demand games.

7-Day Trial
nba.com

NBA League Pass

For fans of the NBA, the various League Pass services offer the opportunity to follow one team or the entire league with every game (blackout restrictions apply). Prices and features vary greatly, depending on what you’d like to watch.

Subscriptions include Home and Away broadcasts, Mobile View, plus additional languages and camera angles. You’ll also get in-stream advanced statistics so you can check the box score and get live stats on players and teams without ever leaving the stream.

The NBA offers three plans: “Team Pass” ($13.99) provides great options if you only want to follow a single team.

“League Pass” ($14.99) lets you see every game across the entire league.

The “League Pass Premium” ($19.99) plan provides the option to watch on 2 devices without commercials.

NBA League Pass is also available as an Amazon Prime Video channel.

7-Day Trial
$13.99+ / month
nba.com

For NBA fans who want to continue with NBA League Pass after Monday, Oct. 24, they can easily subscribe in-app or online under “My Account” for just $14.99 per month.

Related: How to Watch NBA Games Without Cable For 2022-23 Season

Over the summer, Sling offered a similar program with its Freeview weekends in which the streamer offered weekend previews to different services and premium channels every week. The program ended when September began, but it featured a host of different programming options that customers could try for free for a weekend before deciding whether or not to add them to their Sling subscriptions.

Sling offered free viewing windows to AMC+, Faith and Family, Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, ALLBLK, and IFC Films during the summer of 2022.

50% OFF
sling.com

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.

If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.

Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.

50% OFF
$35+ / month
sling.com

Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Sling is also currently offering a deal by which new customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for 50% off, meaning that the normally $35 service is available for just $17.50. If you want to bundle the two Sling options together, you can also get Sling Orange and Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan that normally costs $50 per month will be just $25.

So if you’ve been on the fence about subscribing to Sling, and you’re a big NBA fan, the time to act is now. You can access six days of NBA League Pass and a full month of Sling TV for as low as $17.50. Check out the full line-up of Sling channels below to see if it’s the live TV streaming service for you!

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.