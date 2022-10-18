Sling Offering Free Week of NBA League Pass to Celebrate Regular Season Tip-Off

The NBA season is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. Live TV streamer Sling TV is making sure you can watch every out-of-market game live for free until Monday, Oct. 24 by offering its subscribers free access to NBA League Pass.

NBA League Pass is the NBA’s live out-of-market streaming package. League Pass offers fans the chance to watch thousands of contests every season, with variable price tiers so they can access the best content at the right price. League Pass allows fans to subscribe to watch games from just one team, to watch all available games from across the league, and to have access to all of the games plus tons of extra content as well.

Sling’s free trial is to the mid-tier of League Pass, which features live games for every team in the league (as long as you’re not in that team’s broadcast market) as well as archived and on-demand games.

For NBA fans who want to continue with NBA League Pass after Monday, Oct. 24, they can easily subscribe in-app or online under “My Account” for just $14.99 per month.

Sling is also currently offering a deal by which new customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for 50% off, meaning that the normally $35 service is available for just $17.50. If you want to bundle the two Sling options together, you can also get Sling Orange and Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan that normally costs $50 per month will be just $25.

So if you’ve been on the fence about subscribing to Sling, and you’re a big NBA fan, the time to act is now. You can access six days of NBA League Pass and a full month of Sling TV for as low as $17.50. Check out the full line-up of Sling channels below to see if it’s the live TV streaming service for you!