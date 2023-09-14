Sling Offers A Free Preview of Pac-12 Networks Just in Time for Week 3 College Football Action

As we brace for the end of the Pac-12 as we know it, Sling TV sends it out on a high note with a “Freeview weekend” of the Pac-12 Network. From Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17, current and former Sling customers can enjoy Week 3 of the 2023 college football season on the variety of Pac-12 Networks for free.

This weekend, games available on the network include the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. No. 13 Oregon Ducks, Weber State Wildcats vs. No. 12 Utah Utes, and North Carolina Central Eagles vs. No. 24 UCLA Bruins. To continue watching Pac-12 for the remainder of the season, Sling customers can subscribe to the service’s Sports Extra Pack to enjoy the Pac-12 Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and more. You can get the package for 22% off through the duration of the football season.

Sling is also offering new subscribers half off their first month of Sling, and will even offer a free month of the “Premium Pass,” which will offer Showtime, MGM+, STARZ, and AMC+.

The Pac-12 has had a rough year, to say the least. In May, it was reported that ESPN pulled out of broadcast rights negotiations. Then in July, the conference said it wouldn't announce its rights deals amongst the flurry of new rights deals coming in elsewhere. It turned out that rights deals would be the least of the conference’s problems.

Schools like Oregon and Washington followed USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten, while Stanford and Cal joined the ACC. Now, all that remains of the “Pac-2” are Oregon State and Washington State.

Many blame the conference’s former leader, Larry Scott, for the conference’s current fate, as he played coy with future broadcasting rights deals and hesitated in adding new schools to the conference. While lauded at the time, these decisions ultimately led to the conference’s quick and miserable death. At least you can enjoy one last weekend of Pac-12 football for free via Sling on the way out.