Sling TV Adds Circle Country Music & Lifestyle Network, Home of Live Grand Ole Opry Shows

Aubrey Meister

Circle Network, a free country music network from Gray Television and Opry Entertainment Group will be added to Sling TV in the coming weeks. It’s now available to DISH customers with the ‘America’s Top 120’ package. Circle features original country music and lifestyle shows, featuring some of country music’s biggest names, including Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Kristin Chenoweth, and others.

During the pandemic, Circle debuted Opry Live, featuring the Grand Ole Opry’s Saturday night performances. An impressive 55 million country music fans watched the weekly Opry Live shows.

“We are pleased that Circle has found a home on DISH and SLING TV, and that our regular viewers who have tuned into Opry Live each week are now able to access Circle’s entire slate of original programming,” said Circle Network General Manager, Drew Reifenberger. “This partnership with DISH and SLING TV unlocks a key distribution goal for Circle that allows us to serve a passionate group of country lifestyle fans.”

If you’re looking for Circle on DISH, you can find it on channel 370. You can tune in to enjoy country lifestyle shows, including Opry Live hosted by Bobby Bones, Hee Haw, Songs from the Cellar with Phil Vassar, Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith with Susie McEntire, Talking in Circles with Clint Black, Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty, Big Kenny’s Crank it Up Garage with Big Kenny, Authentica America, The Dailey & Vincent Show with Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, and many more.

Circle launched in January 2019 and now has an audience of over 150 million people. It became available on Redbox’s free live TV service in February. In March, the free channel was added to Peacock.

