Sling TV Customers to Get discovery+ Content for Free This Weekend; Check Out What’s Available

Summer is in full swing across the United States, and Sling TV wants to help make it the summer of Sling! The live TV streamer has brought back its “Freeview Weekends” program, which began last summer and offers users content from a different premium cable channel or streaming platform at no cost every weekend of the summer.

Freeview Weekends in 2023 started with the Hallmark Channel from July 7-10. Starting Friday, July 14, and continuing through Monday, July 17, all paid Sling TV subscribers can get free access to select content from discovery+. Users won’t get the entire discovery+ library, but they will get a huge selection of content to enjoy all weekend long!

The titles soon to be available for all Sling Orange, Blue, and Orange and Blue subscribers are:

“90 Day Fiancé” - TLC

“Serving the Hamptons” - discovery+ original

“Home Town Takeover” - HGTV

“Ciao House” - Food Network

“Ghost Adventures” - Discovery “Evil Lives Here” - ID

“Naked and Afraid” - Discovery

“Maine Cabin Masters” - Magnolia Network

“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” - TLC

“Ancient Aliens” - HISTORY

“How the Universe Works” - Science “Deadliest Catch” - Discovery

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” - Food Network

“Homestead Rescue” - Discovery

“Beat Bobby Flay” - Food

“90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” - TLC

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” - OWN “My 600-Lb. Life” - TLC

“My Lottery Dream Home” - HGTV

“The Dead Files” - Travel Channel

“Dr. Pimple Popper” - TLC

“House Hunters” - HGTV

“Expedition Unknown” - Discovery

Users will be able to access every season of the shows above that’s currently available on discovery+, on-demand. The Freeview Weekend won’t give you any access to content from Discovery’s Shark Week, but it will give you a preview of the types of series you’ll find on discovery+ if you decide to sign up for the service before Shark Week begins on July 23.

Freeview Weekends are not the only free programming Sling viewers can enjoy. The service launched a free streaming hub appropriately titled Sling Freestream earlier this year. It has more than 400 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, and over 41,000 titles available to stream on-demand. You don’t even have to be a paid Sling subscriber to access Sling Freestream, and the service has a wide variety of kids programming to keep your children entertained this summer.