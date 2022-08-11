Sling TV to Give Subscribers Free Access to IFC Films This Weekend

Sling TV subscribers, your summer of free weekends continues!! Starting Friday, Aug. 12 and running through Sunday, Aug. 14, customers with a Sling account will get free access to the IFC Unlimited movie channel, which offers movies from IFC Films, Sundance Selects, and IFC Midnight. This is the latest installment of the service's “Freeview Weekends” that Sling TV has been running all summer long.

IFC Films is a studio that focuses primarily on independent movies, foreign films, documentaries, and genre flicks. Highlights include films like “Boyhood,” the groundbreaking film starring Ethan Hawke that took over 10 years to film and produce. Others include “Blue is The Warmest Color,” “Rust Creek,” and more.

This free opportunity to check out all that IFC Films has to offer is available to all Sling TV subscribers. Whether you’re an Orange, Blue, or Orange and Blue tier customer, you’ll be able to enjoy this Freeview Weekend from Sling. Sling has also offered Freeview Weekends for ViX+, Epix, Acorn TV, and ALLBLK. Freeview Weekends will continue through the end of August.

IFC Films Unlimited is not available as a standalone OTT service, but it can be added as a channel on Sling TV. After a seven-day free trial, the channel costs $5.99 per month to subscribe.

If you’re not a Sling subscriber yet but are on the fence, the company is currently offering 50% off the first month’s subscription to new customers. That means that an Orange or Blue tier subscription is just $17.50 for a month, and the combination Orange and Blue tier is just $25. Sling TV is an excellent option for cord cutters, as it offers cable channels like TNT, CNN and ESPN, as well as access to premium movie channels and live sports.

Sling’s Freeview Weekends have been happening all summer and will continue through August. The streamer has already offered customers free previews of Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, and ALLBLK.