Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Lake,’ Tony Awards, More

June is a highly underrated sports month. It features both the NBA and NHL Finals series this year, and plenty of MLB regular season games as well. If you’re a San Diego Padres fan, you’re likely still getting used to watching games without the Bally Sports branding. The Friars left Bally Sports San Diego behind officially on May 31.

If sports isn’t your flavor, however, there’s still a great lineup of shows and movies headed to streaming this week! When summer thunderstorms chase you inside this week, check out this list to find something new and exciting to watch on your favorite streaming service, or on a new platform you haven’t tried yet.

What to Stream on Monday, June 5

“The Age of Influence” is a documentary series that examines the dark side of influencer culture through some of the biggest social media scandals of our time. From sweeping cons to viral cancellation campaigns, the series gives an unfiltered look at the rise and fall of infamous influencers — among them “Swiffer Girl” victim-turned-grifter Danielle Miller, influencer-turned-Ponzi schemer Jay Mazini and fiber diet-feuders Tanya Zuckerbrot and Emily Gellis.

Watch the drama unfold as these taste-makers become caught in the controversial crosshairs of their own curated online worlds. As the world goes increasingly online, it’s crucial to be aware of the dark sides of social media and influencing. That awareness is exactly what “The Age of Influence” will aim to provide, though undoubtedly with some dark musical tones and ominous closeups.

What to Stream on Tuesday, June 6

‘Destination: European Nights’ Premiere | Paramount+

In “Destination: European Nights,” award-winning soccer journalist and CBS Sports analyst Guillem Balagué, through his months-long travels crisscrossing Europe, offers an exclusive and intimate look at the world’s most prestigious annual soccer tournament, the UEFA Champions League

Watch a Trailer for ‘Destination: European Nights’

Paramount+ is continuing to build out its impressive level of soccer coverage. “Destination: European Nights” will debut just days before the UEFA Champions League Final, and its last episode will air in the weeks after the final is played. That could mean the last episode of the documentary will feature content from the final itself, which would be a fascinating and dramatic look at the unseen angles of a UEFA Champions League season.

What to Stream on Wednesday, June 7

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure on the world of Pandora.

This film was one of 2022’s biggest, which is why just one streaming service couldn’t contain it. Disney’s decision to allow Max to stream the premiere of the “Avatar” sequel may seem odd on its face, but it’s a win-win-win. Disney still gets to put the movie on its own streaming platform while upholding Fox’s existing contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. WBD gets one of the top movies of last year to help promote the launch of its new streamer. Michael Scott himself couldn’t have crafted it better.

What to Stream on Thursday, June 8

The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals should leave writers with plenty to talk about concerning the Vegas Golden Knights. Goalie Adin Hill didn’t have a single playoff start to his name when the postseason began, but his .937 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average have the Knights in the Finals, having lost two or fewer games in every playoff series this year.

But this is the first game of the series that will head to Florida, where a raucous Panthers home crowd will cheer their team on. Florida snuck into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, where they were rewarded with a visit to the Boston Bruins, a team that just broke the record for most wins and points in an NHL regular season. After falling down 3-1 to the Bruins, the Panthers stormed back to win the series, and they haven’t stopped winning since.

What to Stream on Friday, June 9

For sports fans: NBA Finals Game 4, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat | ABC, stream on ESPN3 simulcast with Sling TV

The Nuggets took care of business in Game 1 of the Finals, before losing to the Heat in Game 2. Game 4 will revert back to Miami, where the raucous Florida crowd will be out in force to support their squad. But the Nuggets have gone 4-3 on the road in this NBA postseason, and they won’t be intimidated by the noise or the bright lights.

For non-sports fans: ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere | Prime Video

Two sports nights in a row seems cruel to non-sports fans, so here’s a reprieve for you all. In this hilarious original series, Justin plans to connect with his teenage daughter he gave up for adoption. His plans to make new memories with his daughter at the family cottage go awry when he discovers his parents left it to his picture-perfect step-sister, Maisy-May.

What to Stream on Saturday, June 10

When Ilana (Torrey DeVitto) travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike (Giannis Tsimitselis) for his sister Alex’s (Katerina Konstas) wedding, she’s thrilled to be asked to be her American Maid of Honor. Mike surprises Ilana by proposing, leaving Ilana gets caught in the whirlwind created by his well-meaning and overly enthusiastic mother Athena (Marina Sirtis).

Fans of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” won’t want to miss this Hallmark original. It will offer all the beauty and majesty of a Grecian vacation, all from the comforts of home. “Star Trek: The Next Generation” fans may also want to tune in, as they’ll recognize an old friend in Sirtis.

What to Stream on Sunday, June 11

76th Annual ‘Tony’ Awards | CBS, stream with subscription to Paramount+ Premium

The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, are bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast – the night America watches Broadway – is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television.

“Some Like It Hot” leads this year’s musical nominations with 13. “Ain’t No Mo’,” “A Doll’s House,” and “Leopoldstadt” all tied for the highest number of nominations for a play, with six each. Theater’s brightest and most glamorous stars will be out, and like always there will almost certainly be bigtime musical performances for audiences to enjoy.