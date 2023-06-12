Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms,’ ‘King the Land,’ ‘The Righteous Gemstones,’ More

If the end of “Succession” left an HBO-sized hole in your heart, you’ve probably been wandering aimlessly these past couple weeks waiting for something else to catch your attention. Luckily, the new series “The Idol” came to Max last week, and “The Righteous Gemstones” returns to the network this Sunday Night.

But what are you going to watch until then? Not to worry, there’s something new and exciting coming to streaming every single day this week, from live sports to movies. Check below to find something new to watch on a streaming service each day to tide you over until the weekend.

Monday, June 12

The Nuggets have never even advanced to an NBA Finals before this year, and now they’re on the brink of winning a title in front of their home crowd. After Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and company won both of last week’s games in Miami, they hold a commanding 3-1 series lead.

But Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Heat know they’ve been counted out all postseason, and they won’t simply concede the series to the Nuggets. Miami is the only team to have beaten Denver in the Mile High city during the entirety of the 2023 playoffs, and they are used to being the underdog, which makes them a highly dangerous opponent.

Tuesday, June 13

Much like the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup series has a chance to end in front of the winning team’s home crowd. Vegas took one out of two in Florida last week, and after taking care of business at home in Games 1 and 2 now has the opportunity to end the series and hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup in front of an audience that heaps praise upon them.

But the Panthers have been in this situation before, against clubs with a better pedigree than Vegas. Florida went down 3-1 in its first playoff series against the Boston Bruins, who broke records for regular season points and wins in 2022. The Panthers came back to win that series, and they won’t be daunted by the prospect of clawing their way back from another 3-1 deficit.

Wednesday, June 14

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash-hit movie, the series follows the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.

The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their clothes back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes - still residing in Sheffield - has changed in the intervening decades.

Thursday, June 15

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon.

Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered. Join Tom, Jun, D’Angelo, Alex and Eugene for another thrilling season of high-flying adventures on either Peacock or Hulu!

Friday, June 16

Nestled in lavender fields is a lovely little farm where sisters Jill and Jacky nurture and love all their animals—including the talking ones. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings adventure and a chance to grow. Return to the farm where Jill and Jacky continue to nurture Quackety Duck Duck, Al Alpaca and Pickle Pony, and watch the mysterious golden egg finally hatch, revealing two enchanted baby dragons that the sisters learn to care for and adore.

This charming kids and family series was developed in partnership with Dr. Gail Melson, based on her research into the interactions between kids and animals. It’s the perfect way to wrap up your week, especially if you’ve got kids who are running a little wild at the start of summer vacation.

Saturday, June 17

Graceful, charismatic, intelligent, and chic, the heir of King Group Gu-won has everything but memories of his mother. In an attempt to recover his memory, he returns to King Hotel. Known as King Hotel’s queen of smiles and hospitality, Cheon Sa-rang worked her way up from the front desk to now work at the glamorous “King the Land” space, where she meets Gu-won.

“King the Land” is just the latest Netflix series to be produced in South Korea. That country currently produces more titles for the service than any other in the world, apart from the United States. Check out the new show this week, and browse through Netflix’s other Korean titles to see what else might be right for you.

Sunday, June 18

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Premiere | Max

“The Righteous Gemstones” tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance and greed alongside their charitable work. Gemstone Ministries has always been under the watchful eye of Dr. Eli Gemstone, but in Season 3 it’s Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin’s turn to show what they can do.

But when the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church from their father, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price. What will become of the faith organization that their mother and father (with some help from Baby Billy) worked so hard to create?