Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘MNF’ Week 1, ‘Foundation’ and ‘Winning Time’ Finales, More

What a difference a week makes! In many parts of the United States, summer weather has already given way to fall with plunging temperatures, changing leaves and the proliferation of pumpkin spice-flavored offerings on grocery store shelves from coast to coast.

The carriage dispute that caused Disney-owned cable channels to go dark for nearly 15 million Spectrum cable customers is now resolved as well, though admittedly that took a little longer than a week to sort through. That means Spectrum customers have their service back in time to watch the first “Monday Night Football” game of the season , but what other titles are coming to streaming this week to help viewers bid summer farewell?

Monday, Sept. 11

‘Monday Night Football’ Week 1, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets | ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+

The first “MNF” game of the season is a barn-burner, at least on paper. It features the perennial playoff contender Buffalo Bills traveling to the Big Apple to face the New York Jets, in Aaron Rodgers’ debut for that team. Both of these squads are expected to be seriously involved in the AFC playoff race at the end of the season, but who will emerge victorious from their first meeting?

There are a bunch of ways to watch this game, from local broadcast channels to streaming. “MNF” Week 1 will also be the first ManningCast of the season, though users will be limited to ESPN2 and ESPN+ if they want to see Peyton and Eli breaking down the action instead of the traditional announcing format.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

‘Kelce’ Documentary Premiere | Prime Video

NFL All-Pro center Jason Kelce started documenting what he thought was his final year in the NFL. Instead, the film intimately captures the most epic year in Jason and brother Travis’s life, from starting a hit podcast together, Jason’s wife Kylie being pregnant with their third child, and ultimately meeting each other at the Super Bowl. All while Jason grapples with the decision of his retirement.

Kelce September 11, 2023

Amazon struck gold with this documentary, originally intending to follow the Philadelphia Eagles center on his farewell tour through the league. Ultimately, cameras get to follow Kelce through a season that takes him further than even Amazon producers could have hoped in their wildest dreams, and football fans won’t want to miss a second of this emotional journey.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

This Emmy-winning drama is an unapologetically candid series that looks at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake America up. Pull back the curtain on early morning TV, and dive deeply into scandals like those you’ve read about in real headlines with Apple TV+’s riveting show.

The Morning Show November 1, 2019 A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Last season, “The Morning Show” crew had to grapple with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. How will UBA look in the aftermath of the pandemic? How do Alex (Jennifer Anniston), Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), Paul (Jon Hamm) and the other characters move on with their lives in a world where linear TV news is dealing with a smaller and smaller audience?

Thursday Sept. 14

It’s almost time to return to AdirondACTS, the upstate New York theater camp that has helped hundreds of budding actors hone their craft and do what they do best: perform! But when the camp’s founder Joan falls into a coma, the running of the camp is left to her “crpyto-bro” son Troy, who seems less than interested.

Now, it’s up to the denizens of the camp to come together with Troy to save their beloved AdirondACTS. Financial ruin is all but certain unless everyone can think up a solution fast, and with opening night barreling down on them, they don’t have much time to put together a plan!

Friday, Sept. 15

‘Foundation’ Season 2 Finale Apple TV+

Based on the award-winning series of novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. The only way to save the Empire is to defy it, but will The Foundation be able to restore humanity to its glory days?

Foundation September 24, 2021 Follow a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The Foundation was prepared to receive the Imperial fleet at Terminus, but events transpired which caused Brother Day to order the downing of the Invictus. The crash of the warship into the planet’s surface proves to be a cataclysmic event, and it remains to be seen who will survive to carry on The Foundation’s struggle.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Colorado State University Rams vs. Colorado Buffaloes College Football Game | ESPN, stream with a subscription to Sling TV

Have you been paying attention to the Colorado Buffaloes this season? If not, they won’t let you escape from their audience much longer. The Buffs are 2-0 after wins against TCU and Nebraska this year, and the in-state rival CSU Rams are next on head coach Deion Sanders’ list.

The Coach Prime effect has been the talk of college football so far this year, and with good reason. The Buffaloes were 1-11 in 2022, but Coach Prime essentially overturned the entire roster when he came in as head coach this offseason. The Buffs are now nationally ranked, and want to continue their shocking turnaround by beating the Rams on Saturday.

Sunday, Sept. 17

A fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court. Join Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and other Lakers icons through the journey that made them household names for decades after their run.

This season has followed the Lakers through their 1981 season, as they try to repeat as NBA champions. Magic Johnson stunned the team and the basketball world by asking for a trade publicly, leaving the Buss family with a crisis. How will the team move on from that crisis as a unit and face a looming Finals matchup against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics?