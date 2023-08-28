Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘The Wheel of Time’ S2 Premiere, ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Finale, College Football, More

It’s Monday, and although it’s only August parents and kids are settling into the weekly routine that will carry them all the way through next summer. The start of the work/school week is here, and that means everyone in the household can use a distraction or two to help get to the weekend.

Fortunately, there are some great titles coming to streaming this week to help save the day. Max may not have its recently-announced CNN Max hub ready to go for users quite yet, but there are plenty of other shows and movies debuting on streaming services to give users something new to watch every day!

Monday, Aug. 28

A conversational series inspired by The Harlem Renaissance Salon: a dinner gathering of great African American philosophers, writers, musicians, singers, dancers, comedians, and actors of the period. “The Conversations Project” is a reimagined take on these incredible gatherings - unscripted, candid, and never dull.

Take a seat with our dinner party hosts Elaine Welteroth, David Lawrence, and Marc Spears and their phenomenal guests as they kick off the first season of “The Conversations Project.” In an era where simply talking to one another has become something of a lost art, this series aims to bring back civilized discourse in new and unexpected ways.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Marshal Raylan Givens is back in action, but he’s left the hills and valleys of Kentucky behind in his latest adventure. This time, Givens heads north to Detroit, where he’s ripped away from his life as a part-time single father to stop a hardened killer from getting back onto the streets.

In the finale of this limited series, the good marshal will cross the line irrevocably with the killer’s defense attorney, one Carolyn Wilder. She can’t help but find herself intrigued by Givens, but her position between lawman and defendant is a precarious one. Will she be able to serve the law and her client, and will Marshal Givens make it out of Detroit in one piece?

Wednesday, Aug. 30

‘Expedition Bigfoot’ Season 4 Premiere | Discovery, stream with a subscription to Philo

An elite team of Sasquatch specialists journey into the unforgiving North American wilderness in an attempt to prove once and for all that the elusive beast known as Bigfoot is real. Join Dr. Mireya Mayor and Bigfoot experts Bryce Johnson, Ronny LeBlanc and Russell Acord in their search for the truth.

This season, the group’s quest will take them to Prince Wales Island off the coast of Alberta, Canada. Locals have been hearing mysterious, unsettling screams, and the team is determined to identify the source, and settle once and for all the question of what has been haunting the woods of this far-flung locale.

Thursday, Aug. 31

his all-new half-hour young adult animated series starring the fearless sword-wielding adventurer, Fionna, and her magical best friend and talking cat, Cake. The show will explore their friendship, as well as their adventures in the fantastical land of Ooo.

Joined by Simon Petrikov — the Ice King no longer — Fionna and Cake travel through universes in a journey of growth and discovery that will challenge their boundaries in all the best ways. But they must take care, as a mysterious enemy is pursuing them determined to erase our heroes from existence.

Friday, Sept. 1

Set in a distant and mysterious world, “The Wheel of Time” follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young villagers, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn… the one who will either save or destroy humanity.

This adaptation of Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy novel series received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but Amazon saw enough good analytics from its first season to follow up with a second. If it gains traction in year two, “The Wheel of Time” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will make for a potent fantasy lineup for Prime Video.

Saturday, Sept. 2

The 2023 college football season kicks off its official Week 1 coverage with a full slate of games. The storylines surrounding the University of Colorado are too rich to ignore this year, as the team brought on the electric Deion Sanders to be its next head coach this offseason.

This year will also be the team’s last as a member of the Pac-12, as it will rejoin the Big 12 following the 2023-24 season. That means this matchup against TCU is a harbinger of things to come, as that team is already a Big 12 member, and they’ll be facing each other for many future seasons to come.

Sunday, Sept. 3

This newest series from the pen of Taylor Sheridan is inspired by an actual US Military program. It follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nichole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11. They’ve been under the watchful eye of Secretary of State Edwin Mullins (Morgan Freeman)all season, but now the Lioness team faces a critical objective that could have consequences for the entire world if they fail to carry out their mission.