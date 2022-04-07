St. Louis Cardinals Streaming: How to Watch Live Games During 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals are coming into the 2022 MLB season with heightened expectations, after earning a Wild Card spot last season. The roster is mostly intact for a year ago, when they won 90 games – but can they take the NL Central this year?

Depending on whether you live in the Atlanta-area or away from your team, you will have different options to stream.

Watch Cardinals Games on Bally Sports Midwest with a Streaming Service

If you are planning to stream St. Louis Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped Bally Sports Midwest your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Cardinals game with a subscription to DIRECTV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN, TBS, FS1, and MLB Network – so you will get all of your Cardinals action. On Bally Sports Midwest, you will also be able to stream St. Louis Blues games.

For the 2022 season, the plan now includes an unlimited DVR and unlimited at-home streams. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF your first three months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

Sign Up Now $89.99 / mo. directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Watch Cardinals Games on Bally Sports App

If you have access to Bally Sports Midwest via your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you can now stream Cardinals games live in the Bally Sports App.

To access a 24/7 live feed of Bally Sports Midwest including live Cardinals and Blues games you will still need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM can use the app – since they are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel.

Later this year, they are expected to launch a direct-to-consumer product, but as of right now, the Cardinals are not included in those plans.

Watch Cardinals Games Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the St. Louis region you can stream Cardinals games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Watch Nationally Televised St. Louis Cardinals Games with a Streaming Service

For games that are airing nationally on ESPN, FOX, FS1, TBS, or MLB Network, you have plenty of options to stream. Most services like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV carry these channels.

Starting this season, there will be additional games airing on Apple TV+ on Friday nights. and Peacock on Sunday mornings. The Cardinals are currently scheduled to have there games on Apple TV+ and one game on Peacock.