Streaming News Roundup: Trailer for Apple TV+’s ‘The Changeling,’ HBO Orders ‘The Franchise,’ More
Apple TV+ Releases “The Changeling” Trailer
A month ahead of its debut, the first trailer for the Apple TV+ drama series “The Changeling” is here.
Described as “a horror story, parenthood fable, and perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed,” “The Changeling” stars LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo, a man beginning his journey as a new father when he must go in search of his wife after she does something horrific in the aftermath of the birth of their child. The series is based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle.
Watch the “The Changeling” trailer below:
In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and Malcolm Barrett.
The eight-part series will make its debut on the streamer on Friday, Sept. 8 with its first three episodes, followed by a weekly episodic release every Friday through Oct. 13.
Apple Original “Still Up” Gets September Release Date
Apple TV+ has also shared a first look at its upcoming comedy series “Still Up,” starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts.
The eight-episode series will premiere globally on Friday, Sept. 22 with its first three episodes followed by a weekly episodic release every Friday through Oct. 27.
An “almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs,” “Still Up” follows Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas) who have no secrets… except their feelings for one another.
The ensemble cast also stars Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, and Rich Fulcher.
Paramount+ Releases “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Teaser
Paramount+ has debuted its first look and teaser for its upcoming original series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” starring David Oyelowo.
Watch the “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” teaser below:
The highly anticipated anthology series will follow legendary lawmen and outlaws in the Wild West with the first season focused on Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history who worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.
The eight-episode first season will feature Oyelowo, Shea Whigham, Garrett Hedlund, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes.
HBO Orders “The Franchise” to Series
HBO will team back up with “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci for the newly ordered “The Franchise.”
Co-written with Sam Mendes and Jon Brown, the new Iannuci parody project will follow the crew of an unloved superhero movie franchise as they fight for their place in the world of superhero moviemaking and stardom
The half-hour comedy series will star Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl.
A linear and Max premiere date has not yet been announced.
Premiere Date Announced for “The Continental: From The World Of John Wick”
It’s check-in time at The Continental. Peacock has announced the release dates for its upcoming “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental: From The World Of John Wick.” The three-night event will begin on Friday, Sept. 22 with its following two parts scheduled for release on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.
The prequel to the blockbuster franchise that stars Keanu Reeves will take a look at the origin of the iconic hotel for assassins and the actions of a young Winston Scott in 1970s New York City, who charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld to seize the hotel.
Watch the “The Continental: From The World Of John Wick” trailer below:
The miniseries will be led by Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene.
Body-Swap Thriller “Devils” Sets SCREAMBOX Release
The body-swap thriller “Devils” from Kim Jae-hoon will make its debut on the Bloody Disgusting streamer SCREAMBOX after Cineverse has acquired the psychological thriller following its Fantasia Festival debut.
Written and directed by Kim Jae-hoon in his feature debut, “Devils” follows the story of Jae-hwan, a determined homicide detective assigned to take down a ring of serial killers terrorizing the city when the case becomes deeply personal for him as one of the victims is his own brother-in-law.
Watch the “Devils” trailer below:
The film, which stars Oh Dae-hwan and Jang Dong-yoon, is expected to be released this fall on the horror streamer.
Canela Kids and Storybook Partner for Spanish Bedtime Stories
Canela Kids and Storybook are making bedtime a little easier. The Latinx-aimed streaming service and the bedtime and meditation app have announced a partnership just in time for back-to-school time that will offer the Canela Kids audience a series of free soothing and educational vignettes for Spanish families to enjoy together and learn.
The 10 original stories will be exclusively available on Canela.TV and will center around topics such as kindness, bravery, overcoming challenges, and first-day-of-school excitement and anxiety.
