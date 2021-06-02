Streaming Roundup (6/2/21), Including ‘iCarly’ and ‘Atypical’
Paramount+ will reboot “iCarly” with a 13-episode season. It picks up nearly 10 years after Nickelodeon’s original show ended. Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), the original influencer, and her friends are now in their 20s and focused on work, love, and family. It also features original cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
-
Netflix’s “Atypical” returns for its fourth and final season July 9. The series revolves around San (Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum. At college, he explores his new independence and looks for love, as his family copes with changes in their own lives.
-
“Outlander” has been slated by Starz for a season six return in early 2022. That season has been shortened to eight episodes, including a 90-minute premiere. Production then begins on an extended 16-episode season seven.
-
“Bridgerton” teased a season two storyline involving Edmund Bridgerton. Rupert Evans (“Charmed”) will play the Bridgerton siblings’ late father in the hugely popular Regency-era Netflix series. Evans’ Edmund is a loving and devoted husband who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life. The second season, currently being shot in London, focuses on Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) search for love.
-
Haystack News just launched the first of several dedicated news streaming channels for June on its curated on-demand and live news platform. It kicks off with the Tulsa Race Massacre’s 100-Year Anniversary (June 1-4), which records one of the deadliest acts of anti-black violence in the U.S. Pride Month 2021 (June 7-30) centers on communities celebrating inclusion and diversity.
-
“Joe Exotic” the upcoming limited series from Peacock, will star Sam Keeley as John Finlay, one of Joe’s husbands. Nat Woolff will play Travis, his other. Both were part of Netflix’s hit docuseries “Tiger King.” The new series is based on the Wondery podcast, and recounts the rivalry between Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel, breeding big cats for profit, and Carole Baskin, a cat enthusiast who wants to shut him down. Kate McKinnon will play Baskin in the show.
-
Peacock’s cycling programming will move from NBC Sports Gold’s “Cycling Pass” to the streamer this month. Peacock will feature live event coverage and on-demand replays of events, starting with live coverage of the 108th Tour de France beginning June 26.
-
Coachella 2022 will stream on YouTube, which returns as the official live stream partner, marking its 10th year delivering the festival to music fans around the world. Coachella Weekend 1 is April 15 -17, 2022. Coachella Weekend 2 is April 22 - 24, 2022.
-
“The L Word: Generation Q” streams its first episode on August 6 on Showtime for subscribers August 6. Based on the earlier drama series “The L Word,” season two follows the intermingled lives of Bette (Jennifer Beals), Shane (Katherine Moennig), Alice (Leisha Hailey), as well as a host of new characters.
- Telemundo Global Studios has licensed the exclusive rights to best-selling Spanish romance author Corín Tellado 4,000 titles. The unprecedented deal marks the first time a Spanish-language production studio has licensed the rights to a single author’s complete collection of works. Tellado stories are well-known for their strong female characters who take control of their lives. According to UNESCO, she is the most read Spanish writer after Miguel de Cervantes, selling over 400 million books.