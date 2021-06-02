Streaming Roundup (6/2/21), Including ‘iCarly’ and ‘Atypical’

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ in addition to the expanded library shows, Paramount+ still includes all local CBS affiliate. You can still use the service to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night.

Enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League.

Subscribers can choose between a limited commercials plan for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free for $9.99/month.