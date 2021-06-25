Streaming Roundup (6/25/21), Including ‘Turner & Hooch’ and ‘Amy Learns To…’
“Turner & Hooch” will stream on Disney+ on July 21, inspired by the original 1989 movie starring Tom Hanks.
This round, an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshal inherits a big dog he didn’t want, but is exactly the partner he needs. Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of the detective Hanks played in the film. The series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s street-smart partner, and Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a marine-turned-U.S. Marshal.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
- Amy Schumer got a green light for an eight-episode HBO Max unscripted series “Amy Learns To…” starring the comic. The streamer says she will step “out of her comfort zone and into someone else’s. In each episode, Amy learns a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard.” They include diving for clams and performing a magic trick.
-
“Ziwe” is getting a second season at Showtime. The late-night variety series has earned 12 new episodes. It stars and is executive produced by former “Desus & Mero” writer Ziwe. The first season had musical guests and interviews with Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, and Gloria Steinem.
-
“Jellystone!” is a new Hanna-Barbera series that will debut on HBO Max July 29. The series presents a reimagined take on beloved characters, such as Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Huckleberry Hound, but updating them for today’s audience to attract a new generation of fans. The series is helmed by showrunner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (“Chowder,” “Harvey Beaks”) and produced by Warner Bros. Animation.
-
Dean Winters (“30 Rock”) has joined the cast of Peacock’s “Joe Exotic” series, based on the real-life “Tiger King” docuseries. The streamer tapped “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon to play Carole Baskin, his nemesis. The series focuses on the deadly rivalry between Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, and Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel, who bred the big cats for profit.
-
“The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” got a fourth-season order from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural. “Drive-In’s” fourth season will air in 2022, while additional 2021 specials will be announced later this year. Fans watch for five hours every Friday night to see what double features Briggs will screen and the genre commentary share.
-
The animated LGBTQ spy series “Q-Force” debuts Sept. 2 on Netflix. Starring Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and Gabe Liedman, it involves a group of secret agents. Steve Maryweather (Hayes) was a star at the American Intelligence Agency until he came out. The agency banishes him to West Hollywood, where he puts together a squad of LGBTQ geniuses — and the Q-Force goes rogue.
-
“Couples Therapy,” the Showtime docuseries, has been renewed for a third season. It will stream in two parts in 2022, with psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik, along with new couples. The show gives viewers an inside experience of real-life therapy sessions, where couples work through their struggles to honestly confront their problems.
- “Behind the Music” will premiere with two episodes on July 29, and subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+. Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels will join the previously announced roster of musicians, including Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe. Ricky Martin kicks off the series.