‘The Bear’ Is Streaming’s Most Popular Show for Third Week; ‘M:I - Fallout’ Hits Charts with ‘Dead Reckoning’ in Theaters
Summer is always an interesting time in the media calendar. The vast majority of major TV shows are on hiatus and so much attention is being paid to movies on the big screen, that some surprising trends can develop. Despite the fact that Netflix continues to dominate the total amount of time that viewers spend watching TV and movies, last week, it not only did not occupy either of the top spots in Reelgood’s weekly streaming rankings, nor did it claim half of slots on Reelgood's Top 10.
For the week of July 13, Reelgood’s data indicates that FX and Hulu’s “The Bear” has claimed the top spot for the third week in a row for three consecutive weeks. “The Bear” dropped all 10 of its second season episodes in late June, and has been the most watched and buzzed about show since. The frenetic, sometimes sweet, sometimes harrowing series follows a young chef who attempts to transform his family’s Italian beef shop into on of Chicago’s best fine-dining establishments. Following the second season drop, FX announced that the show had become the network's most-watched series ever to debut on Hulu.
Apple TV’s Idris Elba-led thriller “Hijack” earned the second spot for the week, meaning that Netflix’s top spot was at No. 3 with the Adam Driver sci-fi actioner “65.” Next was the world’s largest streamer’s crime rom-com “The Out-Laws.” rounding out the top five is the final season of Prime Video’s spy thriller “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”
Another interesting development in this week’s list is that while fans of Tom Cruise’s “Mission Impossible” franchise can only see the latest installment “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” in movie theaters for the foreseeable future, its predecessor “Mission: Impossible - Fallout” is trending on Paramount+ and Fubo thanks to the live TV streaming service’s Paramount Network on-demand library. Clearly, fans are reminding themselves of what Ethan Hunt and company were up to last time they hit the big screen.
Check out Reelgood’s complete Top 10 for the week of July 13, 2023:
Where can you watch the most popular movies and TV shows on streaming?
Data as of July 13, 2023
The BearJune 23, 2022
Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. As he fights to transform the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.
HijackJune 27, 2023
When Flight KA29 is hijacked during its seven-hour journey from Dubai to London, Sam Nelson—an accomplished corporate negotiator—tries using his professional skills to save everyone on board. Will this high-risk strategy be his undoing?
65March 2, 2023
65 million years ago, the only 2 survivors of a spaceship from Somaris that crash-landed on Earth, must fend off dinosaurs to reach the escape vessel in time before an imminent asteroid strike threatens to destroy the planet.
The Out-LawsJuly 7, 2023
A straight-laced bank manager is about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.
Tom Clancy's Jack RyanAugust 30, 2018
When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.
Full CircleJuly 13, 2023
An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.
Mission: Impossible - FalloutJuly 13, 2018
When an IMF mission ends badly, the world is faced with dire consequences. As Ethan Hunt takes it upon himself to fulfill his original briefing, the CIA begin to question his loyalty and his motives. The IMF team find themselves in a race against time, hunted by assassins while trying to prevent a global catastrophe.
The Lincoln LawyerMay 13, 2022
Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case.
Bird Box BarcelonaJuly 14, 2023
After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.
Secret InvasionJune 21, 2023
Nick Fury and Talos discover a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.