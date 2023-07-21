‘The Bear’ Is Streaming’s Most Popular Show for Third Week; ‘M:I - Fallout’ Hits Charts with ‘Dead Reckoning’ in Theaters

Summer is always an interesting time in the media calendar. The vast majority of major TV shows are on hiatus and so much attention is being paid to movies on the big screen, that some surprising trends can develop. Despite the fact that Netflix continues to dominate the total amount of time that viewers spend watching TV and movies, last week, it not only did not occupy either of the top spots in Reelgood’s weekly streaming rankings, nor did it claim half of slots on Reelgood's Top 10.

For the week of July 13, Reelgood’s data indicates that FX and Hulu’s “The Bear” has claimed the top spot for the third week in a row for three consecutive weeks. “The Bear” dropped all 10 of its second season episodes in late June, and has been the most watched and buzzed about show since. The frenetic, sometimes sweet, sometimes harrowing series follows a young chef who attempts to transform his family’s Italian beef shop into on of Chicago’s best fine-dining establishments. Following the second season drop, FX announced that the show had become the network's most-watched series ever to debut on Hulu.

Related: How to Watch ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Mobile

Apple TV’s Idris Elba-led thriller “Hijack” earned the second spot for the week, meaning that Netflix’s top spot was at No. 3 with the Adam Driver sci-fi actioner “65.” Next was the world’s largest streamer’s crime rom-com “The Out-Laws.” rounding out the top five is the final season of Prime Video’s spy thriller “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Another interesting development in this week’s list is that while fans of Tom Cruise’s “Mission Impossible” franchise can only see the latest installment “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” in movie theaters for the foreseeable future, its predecessor “Mission: Impossible - Fallout” is trending on Paramount+ and Fubo thanks to the live TV streaming service’s Paramount Network on-demand library. Clearly, fans are reminding themselves of what Ethan Hunt and company were up to last time they hit the big screen.

Related: Is ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Available to Stream? When Will It Be on Paramount+?

Check out Reelgood’s complete Top 10 for the week of July 13, 2023:

Where can you watch the most popular movies and TV shows on streaming?

Data as of July 13, 2023