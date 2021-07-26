The Best in Streaming This Week Includes ‘Chip ‘n’ Dale,’ ‘Puppy Bowl,’ and The NBA Draft

While everyone else is watching the Olympics in Tokyo this week, there’s classic animal antics from Disney’s Chip ‘N’ Dale and modern animal antics from Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.

Now, some folks just have to have some sports in their life, but find that the Olympics is just not enough. For those folks, the Detroit Pistons are on the clock as the NBA Draft gets underway on Thursday night.

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life

Disney+ is reaching back into its classic animated past for its next series with the classic Chip ‘N Dale, but bringing them into the 21st Century in Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch, and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life streams Wednesday on Disney+.

The Immortal

The Immortal is a feature film spin-off of the acclaimed HBO Max Original series Gomorrah. The Immortal finds notorious, indestructible Naples mobster Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D’Amore) in Riga, Latvia, where he turns a low-level counterfeit goods syndicate into a major drug trafficking enterprise – despite the incalculable risks. After reuniting with his first mentor Bruno (Salvatore D’Onofrio) and receiving his latest mission, an exiled Ciro is left to fearlessly confront whatever comes his way, navigating a new chapter of gang warfare while grappling with devastating memories of loss and trauma.

Watch The Immortal exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday.

The 2021 NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons are on the clock as the 2021 NBA Draft gets underway on Thursday night on ABC and ESPN. As opposed to last year’s draft that was conducted virtually due to the pandemic, this year, things will get back to some semblance of normalcy. The NBA will allow fans inside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the 2021 edition of the draft. The Pistons are expected to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham as the number one overall pick in the draft, but where things go from there is anybody’s guess.

The NBA Draft is Thursday night at 8 pm ET on ABC and ESPN.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

As of this point, Jungle Cruise will be the last Disney motion picture to be released as a Premier Access title on Disney+. Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson [ and Emily Blunt [The Falcon and the Winter Soldier] as wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest.

Jungle Cruise premieres in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on Friday, July 30.

The Demi Lovato Show

Actress and singer Demi Lovato debuts her new talk show, The Demi Lovato Show on The Roku Channel on Friday, July 30. Each 10-minute episode will include a special guest and cover topics that include activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and even interplanetary visitors. “Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Lovato said. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together.”

The Demi Lovato Show streams exclusively on The Roku Channel on Friday, July 30.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winning producer Mark Ronson is launching a 6-part docuseries on Apple TV+ that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson focuses on the untold stories behind music creation through candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX, and others.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson streams Fridays beginning July 30 on Apple TV+

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Games

You like Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl weekend, so, why not have the same thing during the Olympics? On Saturday, Discovery+ will host a special that features five dog and trainer pairs competing in three events for glory and a $5,000 prize for the animal charity of their choice. Do these animal-trainer pairs have what it takes to win the prize?

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Games streams Saturday, July 31 on Discovery+

