The Best National Streaming Day Deals Continued: Big Discounts on TVs, Sound Systems, Free Trials, and More

Jason Gurwin, Mike Nelson

Did you miss the holiday for streaming? Last weekend kicked off National Streaming Day and the deals are still coming. From deep discounts to free streaming trials, coupons on TVs and sound systems, and the best deals on Roku devices, here are some of the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday.

Best Streaming Deals

There’s no better time to save on a subscription than right now. With prices increasing for most of the platforms this year, those that use these deals will be able to grab a discounted rate before paying full-price. Here are the most popular streaming deals happening just this week and you probably won’t see a deal like this again for another 6 months.

  • Hulu: 3 Months For $2/mo. | Normally, $7.99, you can snag Hulu’s Ad-supported tier for just $2/mo for three months. Available for new and returning customers only.
  • Disney+: Add to Hulu for just $2/mo. | Normally, $9.99 when bundled, you can add the Disney+ Ad-supported tier to Hulu for just $2/mo for three months. Available for new and returning customers only.
  • Peacock: One full year for $20 | Normally, $49.99, you get an entire year of Peacock for just $20 (or get the no-ads tier for $69.99). All you need to do is select the annual plan option and add N2TEWDZZ when it asks you for a coupon code during checkout.
  • DIRECTV STREAM: Get $30 off plus 3 free months of HBO, Showtime, Starz, and MGM+ | We’ve seen better deals for DIRECTV STREAM, but this is the one of the best we’ve seen in a long time. The deal also comes with a 5-day free trial and unlimited DVR for you to save all your favorite live tv shows. $10 are taken off each month for a total of three months on whichever plan you choose.
  • Sling: Get $10 off plus a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite | This is the cheapest way to stream the NHL and NBA Playoffs on ESPN and TNT without a free trial. Plus, you can use the Amazon Fire Stick for other apps.
  • STARZ: 3 Months for $5/mo. | Since the streamer normally costs $8.99 per month, it’s a great way to save $4 if you plan on watching the latest Starz Originals like “Power Book,” and “Party Down,” or thousands of movies like all the recent Spiderman movies.
  • Paramount+: Premium and Showtime for $12/mo | Normally over $20 per month, when you bundle Showtime with your Paramount+ subscription you can also upgrade to the Premium tier for no extra cost. Available to new and returning customers.
  • Apple TV+: Free MLS Season Pass for one month | Normally $14.99 per month, you can get a free month if you haven’t paid for MLS before.
  • Save $90 on Fubo via AmEx + 7-Day Free Trial | After signing up for Fubo, go to your AmEx offers portal (online or through the app) and add the Fubo promo to your account. This will take off $30 for three months.
  • Amazon Prime Video: One free month | Normally $8.99 per month (if you don’t have Amazon Prime already), you can get a free month to try out the service.
  • HBO Max: One free week | While this won’t give you a full free month, you can snag a free week through Amazon Prime Video as an added channel. HBO doesn’t offer this, so you have to grab it through the Amazon landing page. Tomorrow HBO Max becomes just known as “Max,” and getting it through Amazon also helps consolidate your billing and doesn’t make you download a separate app.

Best TV Deals in May 2023

In our years or reporting, there are two great times to buy a TV: Black Friday weekend and right before the Super Bowl. And since we’re not close to either of those, here are some big discounts if you are in search for a new TV right now (tip: If the price shows as “view price,” that means that Amazon is restricting us from publicly showing the discounted price on this page):

Best Streaming Device Deals in May 2023

Whether you already have a smart TV or you want to upgrade it to get additional apps and features that you don’t already have, these are the best devices on sale right now (tip: If the price shows as “view price,” that means that Amazon is restricting us from publicly showing the discounted price on this page):

  • Amazon Fire TV Devices
    Fire Stick TV 4k Max (Save 36%): With over 120,000 reviews, this is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick. The price is only $34.99, down from $55.
    Fire TV Cube (Save 14%): If you want the best hands-free streaming experience through a device, we’d opt for this Amazon Cube. With over 3,000 reviews, this is Amazon’s fastest streaming device. The price is only $119.99, down from $140.
  • Apple TV Devices
    Apple TV 4k 32gb (Save 27%): While this is isn’t the most recent model, it’s on sale by nearly $50 on Amazon. With over 18,000 reviews, you are definitely safe grabbing this. The price is only View Price, down from $179.

Best TV Sound System Deals in May 2023

If you have a great TV and place to watch, why not go for a nicer sound system so you can hear people talk more crisply or get the surround-sound stereo that the film makers intended? Here are the best deals that we’ve found so far (tip: If the price shows as “view price,” that means that Amazon is restricting us from publicly showing the discounted price on this page):

Know of any other deals we’re missing? Forward it to us at info@thestreamable.com.

