Three Years After Launch, What Has Changed For Disney+?

On Nov. 12, 2019, Disney launched its highly anticipated subscription video-on-demand platform Disney+. The service was a game-changer in the industry, snagging 10 million subscribers in just one day, and providing a challenge to Netflix’s streaming largesse that no one had previously thought possible.

Quite a bit has changed for Disney+ in the three years since it was first introduced. The biggest difference between the service at launch and where it sits today is the amount of original content it now boasts. The big draw to the platform upon its debut was “The Mandalorian,” a live-action Star Wars TV series featuring never-before-seen characters and locations. Another major factor in Disney+’s instant popularity was its low price point, $7.99 per month for the huge library of Disney content, plus shows like “The Simpsons” and more.

Fast forward to today and Disney has done a lot of work in harnessing the power of the franchises under its umbrella. New live-action series from Marvel or Star Wars used to be a rarity, but now the streamer seems to have a new one every quarter. In fact, Disney+ now offers so much content from these sources that some in the industry have grown concerned about franchise fatigue on the platform.

However, the company is not resting all of its success on such content. Disney+ has been experimenting with live TV streaming in the past year, beginning with the 2022 Academy Award nominations in February. In June, the platform hosted the “Harmonious Live!” concert to celebrate World Music Day, and on Sunday it will stream a live concert from Elton John’s farewell world tour. In addition to these one-off events, the streamer also became the new home for one of ABC’s longest-running hits “Dancing with the Stars.” In September, Disney+ became the home for season 31, becoming the first live series in platform history.

Content changes are not the only thing different for today’s Disney+, as the biggest adjustment is yet to come. The service will be forever changed on Dec. 8 when it introduces a new ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) subscription plan, accompanied by an increase in the price of its current ad-free tier. The new AVOD tier will come in at the old ad-free price of $7.99 per month. If customers want to continue watching without ads, their monthly rate will increase to $10.99, unless they are subscribed to the Disney Bundle.

There are more developments coming to the streamer aside from commercials and a higher price point. Disney has big plans for its streaming platform, including a possible merger with Hulu. Disney currently owns 67% of Hulu while Comcast owns the other third. And, despite an acrimonious public discourse between the two companies, Disney is expected (and contractually obligated) to buy the remaining 33% before the end of 2024. When that happens, Disney will likely move quickly to merge the two services into one, as CEO Bob Chapek has talked in the past about wanting to eliminate the pain point for consumers of having to toggle back and forth between services.

The company will also be adding more virtual reality elements to Disney+ in the coming years. The House of Mouse released its first augmented-reality short film on Disney+ earlier this year, and Chapek has outlined plans for what the company is calling “Next-Gen Storytelling” as well. “Next-Gen Storytelling” will utilize AR and VR to make Disney park experiences more available via the Disney+ platform.

It’s been an impressive three years for Disney+. The platform reported having 152 million global customers on Oct. 1, and the combined Disney streaming arms (which include Hulu and ESPN+) have more combined customers than Netflix — not accounting for overlap due to the Bundle. It may look like a very different service three years from now, but there’s no denying that Disney+ hs became one of the heaviest hitters in the streaming industry in just a very short time.