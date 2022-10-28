‘Thursday Night Football’ Announces Alternative Broadcast Featuring LeBron James’ ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’

There’ll soon be a brand new way to watch “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video. Amazon announced on Thursday that it will partner with LeBron James’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” for a new alternative stream of the Thursday night broadcast called “TNF in the Shop.” The stream will debut on Nov. 17 when the Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers.

Since James is in the middle of the NBA season, it is unclear at this point, what his involvement in the broadcast will be. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are off on Nov. 17 and play at home against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Nov. 18.

The new stream will bring together a unique mix of personalities across sports, music, entertainment, business, and culture. In addition to watching the game and providing live commentary, “TNF in the Shop” will host real discussions while the cameras roll, and guests will be encouraged to tell their authentic stories and share their takes on the latest news in the world of pop culture and current events.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside UNINTERRUPTED to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop,” Prime Video Sports’ Amina Hussein said. “Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With ‘TNF in The Shop,’ we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere on November 17.”

The new stream will attempt to maintain the format from “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” in which James and co-host Maverick Carter interview celebrities from the sports, entertainment, music, and political worlds. The discussions are candid and delve deeply into a myriad of topics. Past guests include Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Naomi Osaka, Mary J. Blige, Lena Waithe, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Quinta Brunson, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Stacey Abrams, and former President Barack Obama.

Prime Video became the exclusive home of “TNF” for the first time this season. It has offered several alternative streams already, including one with viral internet trick-shot artists Dude Perfect, and one hosted by Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer.

Whether any of these alternate streams will reach the popularity of ESPN’s “ManningCast,” which accompanies “Monday Night Football” is doubtful. But if Amazon can’t beat the “ManningCast” with one alternative stream, it will keep adding more.