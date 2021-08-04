 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 13 - Thursday, August 5

Ben Bowman

The U.S. women’s basketball team, aiming for its seventh consecutive gold medal, face Serbia in the semifinals live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT Thursday on NBC, with the winner advancing to the gold medal game.

Primetime track & field finals and semifinals coverage will be presented Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, headlined by Americans Michael Norman and Michael Cherry aiming to contend for medals in the men’s 400m final. A busy day of track & field finals will be presented live Friday morning beginning at 7:25 a.m. ET on Peacock. Medals will be handed out in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays as well as the women’s 400m.

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team play Australia in the bronze medal match live Thursday morning at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network. Sweden will face Canada with the gold medal on the line live Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Team USA baseball, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays South Korea in the semifinals live Thursday morning at 6 a.m. ET on USA Network.

The women’s beach volleyball final will be presented live Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

If you'd like to see all televised events, you'll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

NBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Canoeing – Sprint Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Men’s Final 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Platform Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 400m – Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Decathlon 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Heptathlon 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 1500m – Semifinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying 12:05 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE) 12:05 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Diving – Women’s Platform Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Karate – Finals 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Finals & Semifinals 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals 4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Men’s Final 4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal 4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal 4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal 2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE) 2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final 8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying 12:15 am. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal 12:15 am. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE) 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men’s Semifinal 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Men’s Final 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Baseball – Semifinal 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (LIVE) 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal 11:00 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal 11:00 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Wrestling – Competition 2 a.m. – 3 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE) 5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Competition 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Competition 10 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Second Round 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Third Round (LIVE) 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Track & Field (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Pole Vault Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 1500m Semifinals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 400m Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Heptathlon 800m 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Decathlon 1500m 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

