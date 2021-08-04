Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 13 - Thursday, August 5
The U.S. women’s basketball team, aiming for its seventh consecutive gold medal, face Serbia in the semifinals live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT Thursday on NBC, with the winner advancing to the gold medal game.
Primetime track & field finals and semifinals coverage will be presented Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, headlined by Americans Michael Norman and Michael Cherry aiming to contend for medals in the men’s 400m final. A busy day of track & field finals will be presented live Friday morning beginning at 7:25 a.m. ET on Peacock. Medals will be handed out in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays as well as the women’s 400m.
Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team play Australia in the bronze medal match live Thursday morning at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network. Sweden will face Canada with the gold medal on the line live Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.
Team USA baseball, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays South Korea in the semifinals live Thursday morning at 6 a.m. ET on USA Network.
The women’s beach volleyball final will be presented live Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Canoeing – Sprint Finals
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Sport Climbing – Men’s Final
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – Track Finals
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Diving – Women’s Platform Final
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 400m – Final
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Decathlon
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Heptathlon
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 1500m – Semifinal
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
|12:05 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
|12:05 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Diving – Women’s Platform Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
|2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – Track Finals
|6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Karate – Finals
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Boxing – Finals & Semifinals
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling – Finals
|4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Sport Climbing – Men’s Final
|4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
|4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
|4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – Track Finals
|8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal
|2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
|2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final
|8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
|12:15 am. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal
|12:15 am. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Handball – Men’s Semifinal
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
|7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Handball – Men’s Semifinal
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Field Hockey – Men’s Final
|12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Baseball – Semifinal
|12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (LIVE)
|4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
|8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal
|8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
|8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
|11:00 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
|11:00 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Wrestling – Competition
|2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
|5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling – Competition
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling – Competition
|10 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s Second Round
|7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Third Round (LIVE)
|6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Track & Field (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Pole Vault Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 1500m Semifinals
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 400m Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Heptathlon 800m
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Decathlon 1500m
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
