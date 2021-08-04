Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 13 - Thursday, August 5

The U.S. women’s basketball team, aiming for its seventh consecutive gold medal, face Serbia in the semifinals live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT Thursday on NBC, with the winner advancing to the gold medal game.

Primetime track & field finals and semifinals coverage will be presented Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, headlined by Americans Michael Norman and Michael Cherry aiming to contend for medals in the men’s 400m final. A busy day of track & field finals will be presented live Friday morning beginning at 7:25 a.m. ET on Peacock. Medals will be handed out in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays as well as the women’s 400m.

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team play Australia in the bronze medal match live Thursday morning at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network. Sweden will face Canada with the gold medal on the line live Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Team USA baseball, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays South Korea in the semifinals live Thursday morning at 6 a.m. ET on USA Network.

The women’s beach volleyball final will be presented live Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

If you'd like to see all televised events, you'll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option.

