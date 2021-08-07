Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 16 - Sunday, August 8

NBC Olympics’ commentators Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir will host NBC’s primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad from Tokyo Olympic Stadium in primetime Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter for the Closing Ceremony for the third time (2002 Salt Lake, 2016 Rio).

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, the hosts of Peacock’s Tokyo LIVE throughout the Games, will host live Closing Ceremony coverage Sunday at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT across Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Kara Winger, who in Tokyo competed in her fourth Summer Games in javelin, was selected by her teammates to serve as the flag bearer for the United States.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

Event Time Where to watch Stream now Boxing – Finals (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 3 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

Event Time Where to watch Stream now Women’s Final Round 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Event Time Where to watch Stream now Closing Ceremony 7 a.m. Peacock Sign up