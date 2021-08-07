 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 16 - Sunday, August 8

Ben Bowman

NBC Olympics’ commentators Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir will host NBC’s primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad from Tokyo Olympic Stadium in primetime Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter for the Closing Ceremony for the third time (2002 Salt Lake, 2016 Rio).

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, the hosts of Peacock’s Tokyo LIVE throughout the Games, will host live Closing Ceremony coverage Sunday at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT across Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Kara Winger, who in Tokyo competed in her fourth Summer Games in javelin, was selected by her teammates to serve as the flag bearer for the United States.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

NBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Cycling – Track Finals 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women’s Final 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men’s Final 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Final 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Closing Ceremony 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
USA Network
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 2 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon 2 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
“End of Olympics” Programming 2 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women’s Final 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CNBC
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Boxing – Finals (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 3 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC Sports Network
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Basketball – Men’s Final 2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Baseball – Final 3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men’s Final 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Golf Channel
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Final Round 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Closing Ceremony 7 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Sign Up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Sign Up
$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

2020 Summer Olympics

