2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 3 - Monday, July 26

Ben Bowman

From the Men’s Gymnastics Final live on Peacock to some marquee swimming events live on NBC, Day 3 at the Olympics has something for everybody.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its 4K resolution, free trial, and all the necessary channels.

NBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Finals (LIVE) 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 200m Freestyle 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 100m Backstroke 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 100m Backstroke 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 100m Breaststroke 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Triathlon – Women’s Final 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Men’s Team Final 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Surfing Report Day 2 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Women’s Final 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Elimination Rounds 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Taekwondo – Finals 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE) 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE) 12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE) 10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Semifinals and Finals 10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE) 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Beach Volleyball 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball (LIVE) 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE) 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE) 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Qualifying Round 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Triathlon – Women’s Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Tennis (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, Second Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, Second Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, Second Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, Second Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, Second Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, Third Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Stream with Free Trial
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

2020 Summer Olympics

