Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 3 - Monday, July 26
From the Men’s Gymnastics Final live on Peacock to some marquee swimming events live on NBC, Day 3 at the Olympics has something for everybody.
If you'd like to see all televised events, you'll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option.
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final
|8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final
|8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Men’s 200m Freestyle
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Women’s 100m Backstroke
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Men’s 100m Backstroke
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Women’s 100m Breaststroke
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Triathlon – Women’s Final
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
|12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
NBC
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|USA
USA
|Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|USA
USA
|Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals
|2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|USA
USA
|Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|USA
USA
|Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|USA
USA
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|USA
USA
|3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|USA
USA
|Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|USA
USA
|Archery – Men’s Team Final
|10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
USA
|Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final
|10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
USA
|Surfing Report Day 2
|10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
USA
|Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
|10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
USA
|Weightlifting – Women’s Final
|10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
USA
|Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals
|10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
USA
|Boxing – Elimination Rounds
|10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
USA
|Taekwondo – Finals
|10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
USA
|Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)
|5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
USA
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|USA
USA
|Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds
|11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|USA
USA
|Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
|12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
USA
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)
|10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Rowing – Semifinals and Finals
|10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)
|12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
CNBC
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Beach Volleyball
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Softball – U.S. vs. Japan
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
|5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)
|5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats
|5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark
|5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Badminton – Qualifying Round
|5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway
|5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands
|5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy
|5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia
|5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Triathlon – Women’s Final
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
NBCSN
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Tennis (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Men’s Singles, Second Round
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Women’s Singles, Second Round
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Tennis
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Men’s Singles, Second Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Women’s Singles, Second Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Tennis (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Men’s Singles, Second Round
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Women’s Singles, Third Round
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
|Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
Peacock
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
