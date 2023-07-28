Top 5 Titles Coming to Peacock in August 2023: ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ ‘Killing It’ Season 2, ‘The Northman’

As the calendar turns to August, Peacock is going to be home to some of the most exciting sporting events and movies on streaming. In addition to being the streaming home for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the NBCUniversal streaming service will host the WWE’s Summerslam, college football’s premiere Week 0 matchup between Notre Dame and Navy from Ireland.

In addition to all of the sports action, the streamer will become the exclusive streaming home of the most successful movie of the year, all of Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights movies, and one of the most exciting Viking epics ever made.

What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Peacock in August 2023?

2023 Women’s World Cup Finals | Aug. 20

The United States Women’s National Team is just two games into its quest to win its third-straight Women’s World Cup, but the excitement is already ramping up, not only for Team USA, but for all of the incredible athletes, teams, and stories on display in Australia and New Zealand. Peacock is the only subscription streaming service that allows you to watch the matches, as the games are being broadcast on Fox and FS1 and the company does not have a premium streaming service. So, if you are a cord-cutter, Peacock is the best way to watch all of the action, but keep in mind, the NBCUniversal streamer carries the games from Telemundo, so they are in Spanish.

Check out Telemundo highlights of the Women’s World Cup:

‘Killing It’ Season 2 | Aug. 17

In the Peacock original comedy “Killing It,” Craig Robinson stars as a security guard who figures out he can make a lot more money hunting snakes in the Florida Python Challenge. While this might seem like a straightforward way to achieve the American Dream, he soon finds that he has to overcome dangerous criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America. Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, and Stephanie Nogueras join Robinson in the series.

Watch the trailer for ‘Killing It’:

Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches! The biggest box office hit of 2023 to date is coming to streaming next month as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach Toadstool, and the rest of the gang ride the Rainbow Road to Peacock on Aug. 3. This bright and fun nostalgia trip features the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, and more. The movie has proven to be one of the most fun films of the year with multiple generations.

Check out the trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’:

‘Chris Fleming: Hell’ | Aug. 18

Chris Fleming, the creator of the hit YouTube series “Gayle,” is coming to Peacock with a truly unique and unusual comedy special. The immersive special “Chris Fleming: Hell” explores the unique hell of performance anxiety through musical comedy, anecdotes about Phil Collins, and everything in between. Fleming is a mainstay of the alternative comedy scene and here, he brings his surreal take on being a live performer to streaming along with absurdist sketches depicting the artist’s journey through Hollywood and the mystical nature of live theater.

Get a Preview of ‘Chris Fleming: Hell’:

‘The Northman’ | Aug. 3

One of the most epic films of 2022 is finally arriving on streaming next month as Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” comes to Peacock on Aug. 3. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gustav Lindh, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe, the film is based on the legend of Amleth, a young Viking prince on a quest to avenge his father’s murder. The film has an 89% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and delivers some of the most intense performances you’ll see.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Northman’:

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Peacock in August 2023?

August 1

2012, 2009

21 Jump Street, 2012

8 Mile, 2002

Admission, 2013

Along Came Polly, 2004

The Best Man, 1999

The Best Man Holiday, 2013

Bowfinger, 1999

Casa de mi Padre, 2012

The Change-Up, 2011

Colombiana, 2011

The Croods, 2012

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Deep Impact, 1998

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012

Enough, 2002

Fanboys, 2009

For a Good Time, Call…, 2012

Greenberg, 2010

How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014

The Interview, 2014

It’s Complicated, 2009

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Marmaduke, 2010

Minions, 2015

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

Neighbors, 2014

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Over the Hedge, 2006

Pineapple Express, 2008

R.I.P.D., 2013

The Replacements, 2000

Safe House, 2012

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Self/Less, 2015

Sex Drive, 2008

Shark Tale, 2004

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Ted 2, 2015

There’s Something About Mary, 1998

Tower Heist, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012

What Happens in Vegas, 2008

When Girls Ride, 2023

Zack and Miri Make a Porno, 2008

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Portugal v. USA (Spanish)

August 3 The Northman, 2022*

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game – Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, 2023 August 5 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16

WWE SummerSlam* August 6 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, 2021

Making Waves, 2023 (Hallmark) August 7 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16 August 8 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16 August 10 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Quarterfinal August 11 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Quarterfinal August 12 Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)

August 13 A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark) August 16 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) - Semifinal August 17 The House, 2017

Killing It, Season 2, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original) August 18 Chris Fleming: Hell, 2023 (Peacock Original) August 19 A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) - 3rd Place Match

Stand Up to Cancer (NBC) August 20 FIFA Women’s World Cup 202 (Spanish) - Final

Never Too Late to Celebrate, 2023 (Hallmark) August 21 Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, Season 1, New Episodes (E!) August 24 Downton Abbey: A New Era, 2022 August 25 The Comeback, 1978 August 27 Napa Ever After, 2023 (Hallmark)

What Live Sports Are on Peacock in August 2023?