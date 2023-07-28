Top 5 Titles Coming to Peacock in August 2023: ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ ‘Killing It’ Season 2, ‘The Northman’
As the calendar turns to August, Peacock is going to be home to some of the most exciting sporting events and movies on streaming. In addition to being the streaming home for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the NBCUniversal streaming service will host the WWE’s Summerslam, college football’s premiere Week 0 matchup between Notre Dame and Navy from Ireland.
In addition to all of the sports action, the streamer will become the exclusive streaming home of the most successful movie of the year, all of Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights movies, and one of the most exciting Viking epics ever made.
What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Peacock in August 2023?
2023 Women’s World Cup Finals | Aug. 20
The United States Women’s National Team is just two games into its quest to win its third-straight Women’s World Cup, but the excitement is already ramping up, not only for Team USA, but for all of the incredible athletes, teams, and stories on display in Australia and New Zealand. Peacock is the only subscription streaming service that allows you to watch the matches, as the games are being broadcast on Fox and FS1 and the company does not have a premium streaming service. So, if you are a cord-cutter, Peacock is the best way to watch all of the action, but keep in mind, the NBCUniversal streamer carries the games from Telemundo, so they are in Spanish.
Check out Telemundo highlights of the Women’s World Cup:
‘Killing It’ Season 2 | Aug. 17
In the Peacock original comedy “Killing It,” Craig Robinson stars as a security guard who figures out he can make a lot more money hunting snakes in the Florida Python Challenge. While this might seem like a straightforward way to achieve the American Dream, he soon finds that he has to overcome dangerous criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America. Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, and Stephanie Nogueras join Robinson in the series.
Watch the trailer for ‘Killing It’:
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ | Aug. 3
Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches! The biggest box office hit of 2023 to date is coming to streaming next month as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach Toadstool, and the rest of the gang ride the Rainbow Road to Peacock on Aug. 3. This bright and fun nostalgia trip features the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, and more. The movie has proven to be one of the most fun films of the year with multiple generations.
Check out the trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’:
‘Chris Fleming: Hell’ | Aug. 18
Chris Fleming, the creator of the hit YouTube series “Gayle,” is coming to Peacock with a truly unique and unusual comedy special. The immersive special “Chris Fleming: Hell” explores the unique hell of performance anxiety through musical comedy, anecdotes about Phil Collins, and everything in between. Fleming is a mainstay of the alternative comedy scene and here, he brings his surreal take on being a live performer to streaming along with absurdist sketches depicting the artist’s journey through Hollywood and the mystical nature of live theater.
Get a Preview of ‘Chris Fleming: Hell’:
‘The Northman’ | Aug. 3
One of the most epic films of 2022 is finally arriving on streaming next month as Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” comes to Peacock on Aug. 3. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gustav Lindh, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe, the film is based on the legend of Amleth, a young Viking prince on a quest to avenge his father’s murder. The film has an 89% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and delivers some of the most intense performances you’ll see.
Watch the trailer for ‘The Northman’:
What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Peacock in August 2023?
August 1
- 2012, 2009
- 21 Jump Street, 2012
- 8 Mile, 2002
- Admission, 2013
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- The Best Man, 1999
- The Best Man Holiday, 2013
- Bowfinger, 1999
- Casa de mi Padre, 2012
- The Change-Up, 2011
- Colombiana, 2011
- The Croods, 2012
- Dazed and Confused, 1993
- Deep Impact, 1998
- Definitely, Maybe, 2008
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012
- Enough, 2002
- Fanboys, 2009
- For a Good Time, Call…, 2012
- Greenberg, 2010
- How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014
- The Interview, 2014
- It’s Complicated, 2009
- Jerry Maguire, 1996
- Marmaduke, 2010
- Minions, 2015
- National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
- Neighbors, 2014
- The Nutty Professor, 1996
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
- Our Idiot Brother, 2011
- Over the Hedge, 2006
- Pineapple Express, 2008
- R.I.P.D., 2013
- The Replacements, 2000
- Safe House, 2012
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
- Self/Less, 2015
- Sex Drive, 2008
- Shark Tale, 2004
- Shrek Forever After, 2010
- Ted 2, 2015
- There’s Something About Mary, 1998
- Tower Heist, 2011
- Wanderlust, 2012
- What Happens in Vegas, 2008
- When Girls Ride, 2023
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno, 2008
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Portugal v. USA (Spanish)
August 3
- The Northman, 2022*
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Game – Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie, 2023
August 5
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16
- WWE SummerSlam*
August 6
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16
- Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, 2021
- Making Waves, 2023 (Hallmark)
August 7
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16
August 8
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16
August 10
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Quarterfinal
August 11
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Quarterfinal
August 12
- Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)
Black Pop
Explore how the influence of Black culture is more than a trend as perseverance, excellence and the undeniable impact through music, television, sports and film changed the culture forever.
August 13
- A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)
August 16
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) - Semifinal
August 17
- The House, 2017
- Killing It, Season 2, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)
August 18
- Chris Fleming: Hell, 2023 (Peacock Original)
August 19
- A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) - 3rd Place Match
- Stand Up to Cancer (NBC)
August 20
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 202 (Spanish) - Final
- Never Too Late to Celebrate, 2023 (Hallmark)
August 21
- Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)
August 24
- Downton Abbey: A New Era, 2022
August 25
- The Comeback, 1978
August 27
- Napa Ever After, 2023 (Hallmark)
Downton Abbey: A New Era
The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the south of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.
What Live Sports Are on Peacock in August 2023?
- Aug. 1-6: World Para Swimming Championships
- Aug. 1-20: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)
- Aug. 3: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game – Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
- Aug. 3-6: LPGA & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open
- Aug. 3-6: PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship
- Aug. 4: USA Track and Field – Memphis Ed Murphy Classic
- Aug. 4-6: IndyCar – Nashville
- Aug. 5: WWE SummerSlam
- Aug. 5: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Michigan
- Aug. 5-6: IMSA – Road America
- Aug. 5-6: US Classic Gymnastics
- Aug. 6: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
- Aug. 9-13: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
- Aug. 10-13: PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Aug. 11-13: PGA Tour Champions – Boeing Classic
- Aug. 11-14: Premier League Match Week 1
- Aug. 11-12: IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
- Aug. 12: Pro Motocross – Unadilla
- Aug. 13: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
- Aug. 13: AIG Women’s British Open
- Aug. 16-20: U.S. Amateur Golf
- Aug. 17-20: DP World Tour & LPGA ISPS Handa World Invitational
- Aug. 17-20: PGA TOUR – BMW Championship
- Aug. 18-20: PGA TOUR Champions – Shaw Charity Classic
- Aug. 18-21: Premier League Match Week 2
- Aug. 19-20: Pro Motocross – Budds Creek
- Aug. 19-27: 2023 World Track & Field Championships
- Aug. 19: SuperMotocross– Budds Creek
- Aug. 20: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- Aug. 20: NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Watkins Glen
- Aug. 22: LIGA MX Soccer – Chivas vs. Tijuana
- Aug. 24-27: LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open
- Aug. 24-27: PGA Tour – TOUR Championship
- Aug. 24-27: U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Aug. 25-27: Premier League Match Week 3
- Aug. 26: IMSA – VIR Michelin Pilot Challenge
- Aug. 26: NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona
- Aug. 26: Notre Dame Football v. Navy (Live from Ireland)
- Aug. 26: SuperMotocross – Ironman*
- Aug. 26-27: IMSA – VIR WeatherTech
- Aug. 26-27: IMSA – VIR
- Aug. 26-27: IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway
- Aug. 26-27: PGA Tour Champions – The Ally Challenge
- Aug. 26-Sept. 17: La Vuelta a Espana Cycling*
- Aug. 27: Korn Ferry Tour – Albertsons Boise Open
- Aug. 27: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
- Aug. 31: Diamond League Track & Field – Zurich
- Aug. 31-Sept. 3: LPGA Tour – AmazingCre Portland Classic
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.