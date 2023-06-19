Twitter Video App for Smart TVs On the Way as More Social Media, User-Generated Content Moves to Bigger Screens

Social media platforms know their video audiences skew younger than the general TV-watching public, and they’re doing everything they can to meet these users where they are. Twitter is just the latest example, as the company’s owner Elon Musk confirmed over the weekend that a Twitter video app for smart TVs was currently under construction.

It’s coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2023

The app will function a bit like YouTube and other user-generated video hosting platforms. According to Reuters, Twitter envisions it as a place where it could sell ads and sponsorships, hosting them alongside videos from content creators like Tucker Carlson, the right-wing personality who started his own show on Twitter after departing from Fox News in May.

As far as connected TV (CTV) video apps go, however, Twitter will have some work to do in order to catch up to YouTube. A survey from April showed that YouTube leads all video streaming services on smart TVs, and over 35% of users age 18-44 had watched YouTube on a CTV device in the past month. YouTube added the ability to watch Shorts on CTVs in November of 2022, allowing users to watch short-form videos on the biggest screen in the house.

Twitter will also find itself trying to catch up with TikTok in terms of a CTV audience when it launches its new video app. TikTok has had an app available for Google TV, LG and Samsung smart TVs, and Android TV OS devices since 2021, and the app launched on VIZIO sets last summer. TikTok is more popular among young users than Netflix, so Twitter has its work cut out for it when it comes to rivaling its fellow social media platforms’ video apps.

There was no official timeline given for when users could expect a Twitter video app for CTVs, or which brands would support the app. But it is on its way, and when it arrives users will have another social media platform for watching user-created content.