Universal & Peacock Ink $400M Deal For New ‘Exorcist’ Trilogy of Movies

The New York Times reports that Universal Pictures and streaming service Peacock have closed a colossal $400 million deal with filmmakers Blumhouse and Morgan Creek. The deal grants Peacock rights to a new Exorcist trilogy globally.

The new trilogy will be a continuation of the original Exorcist films, rather than a remake, and will feature Ellen Burstyn, who previously played Chris MacNeil in the original 1973 film, sources said.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. has been cast as the father of a demon-possessed child who goes on to seek help from MacNeil because of her own experience with her demon-possessed daughter.

The Exorcist May 31, 1973 12-year-old Regan MacNeil begins to adapt an explicit new personality as strange events befall the local area of Georgetown. Her mother becomes torn between science and superstition in a desperate bid to save her daughter, and ultimately turns to her last hope: Father Damien Karras, a troubled priest who is struggling with his own faith.

David Gordon Green, who previously worked on the Halloween reboot, will direct the first film in the new trilogy. The first film will be released theatrically on October 13, 2023, and the next two movies could premiere on Peacock, according to the [New York Times].

“There’s no better time to be joining forces with the team at Peacock, reuniting with the great team at Universal and finally getting to work with my friends at Blumhouse, than on this classic franchise,” said David Robinson, Morgan Creek President, in a statement. “David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Scott Teems and Peter Sattler have put together a compelling continuation of this iconic tale and I can’t wait to bring this to fans around the world.”

“Blumhouse has always experienced incredible partnership from the team at Universal, and I’m grateful to Donna Langley and Jimmy Horowitz for believing in the vision of David’s film and having the foresight to be flexible with distribution, so the team feels top notch support through the lifeline of the film. They’re committed to theatrical exhibition and will also serving streaming viewers well by bringing an exciting franchise like the Exorcist to Peacock too,” said Jason Blum, CEO and Founder of Blumhouse. “I’m grateful to be working with David Robinson and the great team at Morgan Creek on this iconic franchise.”