Viaplay Loses 1 Million Users, Announces Plans to Sunset Platform in US and UK
American customers will have to say goodbye to Viaplay. The Nordic streaming service reported its second-quarter earnings on Thursday morning and revealed that it had shrunk to 6.6 million subscribers. That’s a decrease of around 1 million over the 7.64 million global customers the service claimed at the end of Q1 in April.
The real story to come from Viaplay’s earnings report was the announcement that it was pulling its streaming platform out of the United States and United Kingdom. Henceforward, Viaplay will focus on the Nordic and Dutch markets, while offering certain content internationally through third parties with Viaplay Select. The company will also lay off around 25% of its employee base in an attempt to get on the right financial footing.
“We are today announcing a new strategy and plan, which includes, but is not limited to, focusing on our core Nordic, Netherlands and Viaplay Select operations,” said CEO Jørgen Madsen Lindemann. “[We are] implementing a new operational model; downsizing, partnering or exiting our other international markets; rightsizing and pricing our product offering in the Nordics and undertaking a major cost reduction programme.”
Executive shakeups were a big story at Viaplay during the last quarter, which was one reason many in the industry were expecting Viaplay’s earnings report to be soft this month. After having to downgrade its financial expectations for the rest of this year, the company said goodbye to CEO Anders Jensen, who resigned in early June. External pressures, combined with internal cost-cutting measures that did not fulfill expectations led to the downgrade, and now to even more drastic measures such as the cutting of the U.S. and U.K. markets.
Last month, all indications from Viaplay were that the company still thought of its American customer base as integral to its future. Executives told The Streamable they wanted to hit a target of 4 million international customers by the end of this year. However, the company’s chief commercial officer for North America Vanda Rapti said that its spend on U.S. operations was “minimal,” and that the company was most efficiently monetizing its European customers, which partially explains why the company leapt to the decision to simply shutter the service on this side of the Atlantic.
There was no confirmed date on when U.S. customers could expect Viaplay to be shut down. Users who enjoyed watching international content on Viaplay should look into services like Acorn TV and Britbox, which specialize in British TV series and movies.
Viaplay
Viaplay is a video on demand service focused on Nordic storytelling with more than 1,500 hours of award-winning content. The content library includes “Trom,” “Furia,” and “Partisan.” The line-up also includes Viaplay’s provocative young adult drama “Threesome,” a broad range of compelling documentaries, and much more.
The service launches in Canada on March 7, 2023.
Other International Streamers
-
BongFlix
BongFlix is a video streaming service offering Bengali films. It can be accessed as an Amazon Prime Video channel.
-
Eros Now
Eros Now is a video streaming service featuring Bollywood hits. The service features action, romance, comedy and more. Users will find 13,000+ movies, web series and films, TV shows, and Lakh music titles.
Eros now offers a free tier with limited titles and features, though the full library is available at the Premium level.
-
MHz Choice
MHz Choice is a streaming service featuring new and exclusive international mysteries, dramas, and comedies—unedited with easy-to-read English subtitles. The service offers 2,500+ hours of content.
-
J-Edge
J-Edge is a video streaming service focused on edgy Japanese movies and TV shows.
-
KOCOWA
KOCOWA is a subscription video streaming service that exclusively provides Korean entertainment ranging from K-dramas to K-reality, K-variety, documentaries, and K-pop from the top three broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS. There are 1,000+ Korean television shows like ‘Descendants of The Sun,’ ‘Ghost,’ ‘My Love From the Star,’ and ‘The Good Witch.’
The service also hosts weekly live events with K-pop concerts, episodes of the infamous hybrid reality competition show ‘Running Man,’ and more. All the programing is released just a couple of hours after airing in Korea. A certified team translates and subtitles the content into several languages such as English, Portuguese, and Spanish.
-
FilmDoo
FilmDoo is a UK-based video streaming service that specializes in independent and world cinema. Nearly every title available is a short film.
The FilmDoo platform does offer some titles for free. Users can also add the service as an Amazon Prime Video channel.
-
Pinoy Box Office
Pinoy Box Office (or PBO) is a video streaming service from the Philippines. It features a large catalog of films from the country, along with many titles with Tagalog audio.
-
Strand Releasing
Strand Releasing is a video streaming service for foreign language, American independent, and documentary films.
-
Topic
Topic is a streaming service from First Look Media that strives to offer varied, content-rich best TV and film from around the globe. From thought-provoking original shows and movies, to award-winning films, Topic’s selection is a curated collection of indie works, arthouse, period pieces, and more. Explore their wide array of dramas, comedies, documentaries, talk shows, and shorts.
An ambitious name in unique storytelling and independent journalism, Topic provides borderless, ad-free entertainment, introducing a whole new world of characters and stories. Their standard subscription is a low $5.99, but users can only have one profile per account, and there are no offline capabilities (though they are reportedly in the works).
The service is only available in the United States and Canada, and there is no section for kids’ content, nor are there any options for parental controls. Subscribe now and begin viewing on Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Android, fire TV, prime video, or on your favorite browser.
-
France Channel
France Channel is a video streaming service offering popular French films and TV series. All content is available with English subtitles or dubs. You’ll also see French cartoons and live news.
Users can see shows and films about French-focused history, travel, and food. There’s also a live feed of France 24.
The service can be added to your Prime Video subscription.
-
Acorn TV
Acorn TV is an excellent choice for viewing television programming (and the occasional film) produced outside the United States, primarily content from the United Kingdom. The service also creates original content and has a library of hundreds of TV shows. Of particular note are their award-winning mysteries and dramas. Popular hits include “Happy Valley,” “Line of Duty,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “MIdsomer Murders,” and “Poldark.”
Easy on the wallet, a monthly subscription allows for simultaneous streams from up to four devices, all commercial-free. There are no options for offline download, however, and the service only allows for one profile. While Acorn TV is largely safe for all ages, there is no content geared specifically for children. As such, the service does not provide any parental controls.
-
Best of British Television
Best of British Television is a video streaming service focused on English movies and TV.
You can view the service by adding a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.
-
BritBox
BritBox is a hub for hundreds of TV shows and films produced in the UK. Enjoy your favorite classics like Doctor Who (1963) and Mr. Bean (1990), new original series like Sticks and Stones (2019) and There She Goes (2018), and watch special live events, tune into premieres, and keep up to date with current affairs and soap operas streaming direct from the UK. Oftentimes programming that premieres in the UK can be viewed internationally at the same time via the service.
BritBox only allows for one profile, but this Standard ($7.99) plan is 100% ad-free, supports offline downloads, features extensive parental controls (and some limited programming for children), and has a selection of over 150 films from a broad range of genres. Enjoy Britbox on devices up to 1080p on any of the devices listed below. Though niche, if you’re looking for excellent programming direct from the UK - both classic and current - BritBox is the service you want.
-
PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece is a video streaming service for exceptional British drama and award-winning TV series from around the world.
-
BBC Select
BBC Select is a documentary streaming service offering premium programming from the BBC. See programs based on history, travel, true crime, art, royalty, and more.
-
True Royalty
True Royalty is the world’s first and only on-demand service devoted to Royalty, with the best shows about the Royals from around the world and throughout history, right up to the present day.
-
FlixLatino
FlixLatino is a video streaming service for award-winning movies, series, and documentaries, originally produced in Spanish. The programming consists of contemporary releases from all Spanish-speaking countries, without dubbing, and in the best quality. Movie premieres occur every Thursday, and series premiere on Saturdays. The programming refreshes monthly.
While limited content is available for free, the full service has a much larger library.
-
ViX
ViX is a video streaming service focusing on Spanish-language content. Users will see 100+ TV channels, thousands of movies, TV series and soap operas, soccer leagues, and 24/7 news. For more exclusive content without ads, users can subscribe to ViX Premium, which has 40,000 hours of content, featuring originals and library content from Univision and Televisa’s pool of programming. ViX Premium includes 7,000 hours of live sports, including Liga MX and UEFA Champions League soccer.
ViX Premium was previously called ViX+.
-
Pongalo Next
Pongalo Next is a video streaming service featuring Spanish-language movies and telenovelas. The parent company was acquired by ViX, so interested viewers will be better off with ViX Premium.
-
Vemox Cine
Vemox Cine is a video streaming service featuring Spanish-language films. The service features primarily action, comedy, and drama.