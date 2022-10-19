VIZIO Announces Fall Programming Line-Up For WatchFree+

More and more equipment manufacturers are diversifying by becoming content providers, and TV maker [VIZIO] is no exception. The company announced today that its free ad-supported TV (FAST) service WatchFree+ is adding an impressive array of fall content that it calls “Fall Fest.”

The programming line-up includes exclusives to VIZIO as well as season premieres and a highly curated fall content collection. The improvements to WatchFree+ added by VIZIO last year will make it easier than ever to find and start watching all the new content available for Fall Fest.

We’re excited to deliver on our promise of high quality content and continued value to VIZIO users through this Fall Fest collection,” VIZIO VP Katherine Pond said. “With exclusive TV shows, premium fan-favorites, and movie titles that have never before been seen on our VIZIO Features channels, Fall Fest is a one-stop destination for free fall TV viewing.”

Check below for the full slate of Fall Fest programming coming to WatchFree+. The service is available exclusively to VIZIO SmartCast TV owners.

World Premieres Coming to WatchFree+

“Boston George: Famous Without the Fortune”: A five-part docuseries from Cinedigm, on the infamous drug smuggler George Jung. Those who knew him best (including Johnny Depp), share the ultimate outlaw story that inspired the hit film, “Blow.”

“Sanitarium”: An original three-part mini-series debuting exclusively on VIZIO from producer Bryan Ramirez and creator Kerry Valderrama that shares the stories of three particular patients of a mental institution. Each story contains elements of the mystical, the supernatural, the horrific, and the thrilling. Ultimately, each patient must face off with the most unstoppable and horrifying villain of all: the monster within.

“Haunted Gold Rush”: A two-part feature documentary, premiering exclusively on VIZIO, explores the ghostly mysteries along a historic Gold Rush Trail in British Columbia, told through the eyes of a strong female force of paranormal investigators, Corine Carey, Leanne Sallenback and Kelly Ireland.

Exclusive On Demand TV Series From WatchFree+

“Canada’s Drag Race” Seasons Two and Three: A Canadian reality competition television series based on the American series RuPaul’s Drag Race is produced by Blue Ant Studios. This series features a crop of Canadian drag queens as they compete for a grand prize of $100,000 and the title of “Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.”

“Hotel Paranormal” Season 2: Narrated by actor Dan Aykroyd, who is a firm believer in the paranormal; the second installment of this fan-favorite series ramps up the scares with more real-life stories of otherworldly run-ins at hotels. The terrifying paranormal encounters take place at 4-star hotels, bed and breakfasts, highway motels and inns around the world.

Exclusive WatchFree+ Channel:

Space Science Now (channel 552): Explore the great unknown from black holes to dark matter and beyond with a deep collection of premium space and science documentaries and series, carefully curated by MagellanTV’s team of award-winning filmmakers.

New VIZIO-Curated Channel Programming

Investigation (channel 350): Immerse yourself in true crime stories with VIZIO’s curated “Killer Thoughts” programming block, with episodes never before featured on Investigation, including Confessions of a Serial Killer, FBI Files, Mafia Killers and more.

American Classics (channel 201): Get cozy and enjoy a multi-day Classic Film Festival airing November 1-5.This curated collection includes films such as “Hondo” starring John Wayne, “Lured” featuring Lucille Ball and “Human Bondage” with Betty Davis.

Fork & Flight (channel 500): Whet your appetite with new seasons of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and newly added food and wine documentaries that invite you to travel the world including “Blood Into Wine,” featuring Maynard James Keenan, “A Seat at the Table,” “A Year in Burgundy,” “Barbeque,” and “That Sugar Film” featuring Damon Gameau.

Kick Back (channel 200): Give in to the urge and check out 44 new action-packed movies including the “WuTang Collection” and titles starring Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme, all programmed in a prime-time double block feature.

House (channel 501) MAD Makeovers: Brace yourself as horror homes are rebuilt into beautiful masterpieces on House, including new episodes from “Mad About the Makeover,” “Building La Dolce Vita,” and more.

Primetime Favorites

ION (channel 217): Catch episodes of the most-popular TV dramas, including “NCIS,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Blue Bloods” and more.

Stories by AMC (channel 241): Dive into the cult-classic AMC shows you’ve come to love like “The Walking Dead,” “Turn,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Rectify,” “Making of the Mob,” and “Into the Badlands,” plus movies and scripted originals.

All Weddings by WEtv (channel 332): Watch the most outrageous, over-the-top, fairytale wedding shows all in one place. If you love weddings, then say “I Do.”

Baywatch (channel 210): Enjoy throw-back classics with around-the-clock episodes of the hit TV show starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

VIZIO also recently introduced a new payment and subscription management solution called VIZIO Account. This new setup provides a seamless and accessible way for millions of VIZIO Smart TV users to subscribe to their favorite streamers and take advantage of special offers — all in one convenient place on their VIZIO TV.