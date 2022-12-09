VIZIO SmartCast Adds AMC+ Support in Latest Operating System Update

VIZIO Smart TV owners that love prestige TV now have a new streaming option as the manufacturer has added support for AMC+ to its native SmartCast platform. A VIZIO spokesperson confirmed to The Streamable that the app has been added to SmartCast and is now live, meaning that subscribers to AMC+ are now able to access the service’s app to watch iconic AMC series like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” and “The Walking Dead,” as well as films and shows from the rest of the company’s properties including Shudder, IFC Films, BBC America, Sundance Now, and Acorn TV; countless originals; and more.

Having launched nearly two and a half years ago in June 2020, AMC+ has yet to have SmartCast support, making it difficult for subscribers to use their VIZIO smart TV to view the content that they were paying for. They had been able to cast AMC+ content from another device to their VIZIO TV, depending on model and capabilities, but this marks the first time that the streaming service is a fully supported partner on the platform.

In addition to AMC+, VIZIO also provides convenient access to apps like Apple TV+, discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, BET+, and more. It does appear that VIZIO users will need to update their TV’s operating system to the latest version in order to have access to AMC+.

An AMC+ subscription costs $8.99 per month, or customers can save over 40% by opting for an annual plan for $59.88 annually. All of the AMC Networks’ streaming services collectively reported 11.1 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter, marking a 44% increase year-over-year. However, things have been difficult as of late for AMC as the company recently lost its third CEO in 15 months as the growth on the company’s streaming platforms has not been enough to keep up with the losses on the linear cable side of the business.

In October, VIZIO updated how it handled recommendations on its SmartCast TVs by integrating a new “My Watchlist” feature that allows viewers to add their favorite TV shows and movies from different streaming services into one central location.

These new features will make it easier to access content especially suited to individual users. It will help streaming customers everywhere, including those who use VIZIO’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) service VIZIO WatchFree+. Watchfree+ expanded to over 5,000 titles earlier this year, and the “My Watchlist” feature will help customers access their favorites amongst titles faster than ever before.