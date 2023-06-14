VIZIO’s Free Streaming Hub Adds Free Peacock Content, Including ‘Bel-Air,’ ‘Below Deck,’ ‘Real Housewives’

It looks like VIZIO smart TV owners are getting an influx of premium content for a limited time. Over the next three weeks, VIZIO’s free streaming hub WatchFree+ will host a selection of free episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite movies and series from NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. VIZIO owners will be able to watch the select episodes for free on WatchFree+ and connect directly to Peacock in order to upgrade to a subscription to watch even more.

The partnership kicks off on Wednesday, June 14, and the select Peacock episodes can be found on WatchFree+’s Peacock Preview Channel. For three weeks, the Peacock Preview will be highlighted on the VIZIO Home Screen and users can tune into it directly on Channel 196 of the WatchFree+ programming guide.

Some of the titles available on VIZIO WatchFree+’s Peacock Preview Channel include:

A Friend of the Family

Bel-Air

Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Mediterranean

Dr. Death The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Traitors

Vanderpump Rules

And More

“As the exclusive home to the Peacock Preview channel, our millions of WatchFree+ viewers have access to a world-class collection of hit shows, originals, and beloved Peacock titles,” VIZIO VP Katherine Pond said. “This industry-leading launch brings together great content and an engaging user experience thanks to Content Connections that make it easier for viewers to discover more of the shows they enjoy most.”

As part of the launch, VIZIO is introducing a new interactive feature called Content Connections. This will allow users to easily move back and forth between the WatchFree+ platform and premium subscription streamers. While on the Peacock Preview Channel, users will see intuitive messages and be given an opportunity to connect directly to the NBCU platform in order to watch additional episodes and other content in Peacock.

“Providing opportunities for consumers to discover Peacock’s programming is integral to our continued growth,” Peacock EVP Annie Luo said. “As a brand, we’re always looking for innovative partnerships that can help audiences build a stronger connection to our content, and through VIZIO’s Content Connections we can both introduce viewers to our series and give them a way to connect to Peacock with ease.”

The Peacock Preview joins WatchFree+’s hundreds of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels along with thousands of on-demand TV series and movies.