VIZIO’s Free Streaming Hub Adds Free Peacock Content, Including ‘Bel-Air,’ ‘Below Deck,’ ‘Real Housewives’
It looks like VIZIO smart TV owners are getting an influx of premium content for a limited time. Over the next three weeks, VIZIO’s free streaming hub WatchFree+ will host a selection of free episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite movies and series from NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. VIZIO owners will be able to watch the select episodes for free on WatchFree+ and connect directly to Peacock in order to upgrade to a subscription to watch even more.
The partnership kicks off on Wednesday, June 14, and the select Peacock episodes can be found on WatchFree+’s Peacock Preview Channel. For three weeks, the Peacock Preview will be highlighted on the VIZIO Home Screen and users can tune into it directly on Channel 196 of the WatchFree+ programming guide.
Some of the titles available on VIZIO WatchFree+’s Peacock Preview Channel include:
- A Friend of the Family
- Bel-Air
- Below Deck Adventure
- Below Deck Down Under
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Dr. Death
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- The Traitors
- Vanderpump Rules
- And More
“As the exclusive home to the Peacock Preview channel, our millions of WatchFree+ viewers have access to a world-class collection of hit shows, originals, and beloved Peacock titles,” VIZIO VP Katherine Pond said. “This industry-leading launch brings together great content and an engaging user experience thanks to Content Connections that make it easier for viewers to discover more of the shows they enjoy most.”
As part of the launch, VIZIO is introducing a new interactive feature called Content Connections. This will allow users to easily move back and forth between the WatchFree+ platform and premium subscription streamers. While on the Peacock Preview Channel, users will see intuitive messages and be given an opportunity to connect directly to the NBCU platform in order to watch additional episodes and other content in Peacock.
“Providing opportunities for consumers to discover Peacock’s programming is integral to our continued growth,” Peacock EVP Annie Luo said. “As a brand, we’re always looking for innovative partnerships that can help audiences build a stronger connection to our content, and through VIZIO’s Content Connections we can both introduce viewers to our series and give them a way to connect to Peacock with ease.”
The Peacock Preview joins WatchFree+’s hundreds of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels along with thousands of on-demand TV series and movies.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
-
VIZIO WatchFree+
WatchFree+ is VIZIO’s free streaming service, available on its SmartCast TVs. There are 260+ free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, providing immediate access to live and local programming and a wide library ranging from thousands of movies, news, sports, music, kids & family, multicultural, and more. Top channels include CNN, FOX Sports, Hallmark, ION Plus, LEGO Channel, MLB, NBC News Now, and Stories by AMC.