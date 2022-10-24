Warner Bros. Discovery Partners to Offer Free MotorTrend Channel on Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus’s offerings are getting even faster. Warner Bros. Discovery is teaming with Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) service on a new channel. The MotorTrend channel, which will be available starting Wednesday, Oct. 26, was exclusively announced on Monday by Variety.

The channel will be an extension of the MotorTrend Network, a linear network operated by WBD. It will be the company’s first attempt at launching an entertainment-based FAST channel. WBD previously launched two FAST channels dedicated to news coverage, CNN Replay and CNN Resuma.

The MotorTrend channel will offer access to the huge content library that the channel offers. It will include thematic programming blocks, featuring weekends dedicated to some of the channel’s most popular stars, David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan. Thematic blocks will incorporate episodes from “Dirt Every Day,” “Roadkill’s Junkyard Garage,” “Bitchin’ Rides,” “Iron Resurrection,” “Texas Metal,” “Unique Rides,” “Speed is the New Black,” “Engine Masters,” “All Girls Garage Four Wheeler,” “Car Fix,” “Head 2 Head,” “Ignition,” “Roadkill” and more.

“The most common request among our tens of millions of fans is one of ‘access’ — access to our massive catalog of premium automotive storytelling, and MotorTrend FAST TV delivers with a free, ad-supported business that complements our digital and TV subscription offerings,” Motor Trend Group’s global president Alex Wellen told Variety. “We can’t think of a better partner to kick off this critical pillar to our business. Samsung TV Plus provides a world-class, immersive, frictionless experience for its massive global audience. This marks a milestone in our mission to introduce and inspire automotive culture to car fans everywhere.”

This is just the most recent addition to Samsung TV Plus’s channel offerings. It added six FAST channels at the beginning of October, and now stands at a count of over 250.

“Consumers continue to fall in love with FAST as a source of premium, live content. Part of why Samsung TV Plus has seen such rapid growth is because we’re providing the premium entertainment experience of traditional TV, without the need for a credit card or subscription,” Samsung Electronics SVP Sang Kim said. “We continue to expand and strengthen partnerships with top networks and creators, including MotorTrend, that help us provide consumers entertaining content they can enjoy when and how they want it, from local news and sports, to home, lifestyle, auto and beyond.”

The step is the first in a process that will culminate in more FAST offerings from WBD. The company has confirmed that it is exploring FAST channel possibilities for HBO Max, possibly one that centers on classic movies. The channel is unlikely to launch any time soon, however, as the company is focused on the rollout of its combined HBO Max- discovery+ service next summer.