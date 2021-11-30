What’s Coming to Peacock in December 2021, Including ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Sex and the City’
This month on Peacock, Tobey Maguire spins his magic in the “Spider-Man” trilogy. He plays superhero Peter Parker, who battles various villains, including the Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus, Sandman and Venom. Also, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her trio of glam Manhattan friends turned a hit TV series into two film extensions: “Sex and the City 1 and 2.”
It’s the holidays, so the beloved animated classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is back. And Will Forte returns in an original series, “MacGruber,” based on the iconic “SNL” character. He’s out of prison and fighting for America — again.
Coming in December:
December 1
The 12 Dogs of Christmas, 2006
16 Stones, 2015
All Hallow’s Eve, 2016
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked, 2011
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009
Angels and Demons, 2009
The Beautiful Beast, 2014
Believe, 2007
The Birds, 1963
The Book and the Rose, 2006
Bookworm and the Beast, 2021
Bridesmaids, 2011
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
The Change-Up, 2011
Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007
Charly, 2002
A Child’s Christmas, 2008
Christmas at Rosemont, 2015
The Christmas Cabin, 2018
A Christmas Carol, 2000
The Christmas Carol, 1949
Christmas Comes Home, 2011
Christmas on my Block, 2021
Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014
The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020
A Christmas Proposal, 2021
The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966
Christmas Time, 2017
Crooklyn, 1994
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
Dances with Wolves, 1990
Deathcember, 2019
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard with a Vengeance 1995
A Dog’s Tale, 1999
Drag Me to Hell, 2009
Dragnet, 1987
Elf Day, 2020
The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997
Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019
The Family Stone, 2005
Fantastic Four, 2005
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007
Feast of the Seven Fishes, 2019
A Fistful of Dollars, 1964
Friday, 1995
The Friday After Next, 2002
A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017
A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018
Geostorm, 2017
Getting to the Nutcracker, 2014
The Ghost Who Walks, 2019
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966
The Goonies, 1985
The Green Mile, 1999
The Hangover, 2009
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 2004
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987
Heaven Sent, 1994
Heaven’s Door, 2013
Holiday Baggage, 2008
Holly’s Holiday, 2012
Horse Crazy Too, 2010
HottieBoombaLottie, 2008
An Hour Behind, 2017
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010
In Emma’s Footsteps, 2018
Inferno, 2016
Island of Grace, 2010
Jack Frost, 1996
Jonah Hex, 2010
Just Go with It, 2011
Land of the Dead, 2005
Lights, Camera, Romance, 2021
Little Fockers, 2010
Little Heroes, 1991
Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ, 2010
Live Free of Die Hard, 2007
Love Surreal, 2015
Love, Lost and Found, 2020
The March Sisters at Christmas, 2012
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Merry Kissmas, 2015
Minor Details, 2009
Miracle Maker, 2015
Mixed Nuts, 1994
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014
My Santa, 2013
Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes, 2014
Mythica (2): The Darkspore, 2015
Mythica (3): The Necromancer, 2015
Mythica (4): The Iron Crown, 2016
Next Friday, 2000
Not Cinderella’s Type, 2018
Open Season, 2006
Overcome, 2009
The Perfect Gift, 2011
Poetic Justice, 1993
Point Break, 1991
Prescription for Love, 2019
Pretty Woman, 1990
Pride and Prejudice, 2003
Psycho, 1960
Red, 2010
Resilience and the Lost Gems, 2020
Retreat to Paradise, 2020
Rio 2, 2014
Rising Above, 2015
Role Models, 2008
Ruling of the Heart, 2017
Scarlett, 2020
Scents and Sensibility, 2013
The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Snowmance, 2017
Space Jam, 1996
Spider-Man, 2002
Spider-Man 2, 2004
Spider-Man 3, 2007
The Spruces and Pines, 2017
Storm Rider, 2014
Tidy Tim’s, 2020
The Tree That Saved Christmas, 2014
Twister, 1996
Vamp U, 2011
Wild Wild West, 1999
Winslow, the Christmas Bear, 1996
Witless Protection, 2008
WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., 2020
Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)
Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4
Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5
Ryan’s World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7
Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester City
Premier League – Southampton v. Norwich City
Premier League – Watford v. Chelsea
Premier League – West Ham United v. Brighton
Premier League – Wolves v. Burnley
December 2
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)
Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brentford
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Shooting Gallery, 2005
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, 2016
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)
December 3
Annie Live! (NBC)
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada
Habit, 2021
MECUM Auto Auctions
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
December 4
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada
Jingle Bell Princess, 2021
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
Premier League Goal Rush
Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Manchester City
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Wasps
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City
You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021
December 5
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Beaver Creek, Colorado
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Canada
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
Premier League – Leeds United v. Brentford
Premier League – Tottenham v. Norwich City
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins
Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City
December 6
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13
December 7
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)
December 9
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
The Housewives of the North Pole, 2021 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Trollstopia, Season 5
December 10
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)
December 11
A Christmas Miracle, 2021
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Val d’Isere, France
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
Premier League Goal Rush
Premier League – Liverpool v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Norwich City v. Manchester United
December 12
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Val d’Isere, France
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
Premier League – Burnley v. West Ham United
Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle
Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers
December 13
Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo)
Miss Universe (Telemundo)
December 14
American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)
My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2021
Premier League – Brentford v. Manchester United
Premier League – Norwich City v. Aston Villa
December 15
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)
Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves
Premier League – Burnley v. Watford
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton
December 16
A Christmas Village Romance, 2021
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)
Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
100th Anniversary Miss America Competition
Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham
Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle
Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton
Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)
December 17
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Burning Wall, 2002
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5
December 18
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France
Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford
Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal
PNC Championship Golf
Summer House, Season 5
December 19
The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France
Peacock by the Fire, 2020
PNC Championship Golf
Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool
Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020
Trolls Yule Log, 2020
December 20
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970
December 21
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France
December 22
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy
December 23
Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
December 26
Monster Hunt 2, 2018
Premier League Goal Rush
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City
Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal
Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton
Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys
December 27
His Secret Past, 2016
Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6
December 28
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City
Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United
December 29
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton
December 30
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle
Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019
December 31
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5
