What’s Coming to Peacock in December 2021, Including ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Sex and the City’

This month on Peacock, Tobey Maguire spins his magic in the “Spider-Man” trilogy. He plays superhero Peter Parker, who battles various villains, including the Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus, Sandman and Venom. Also, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her trio of glam Manhattan friends turned a hit TV series into two film extensions: “Sex and the City 1 and 2.”

It’s the holidays, so the beloved animated classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is back. And Will Forte returns in an original series, “MacGruber,” based on the iconic “SNL” character. He’s out of prison and fighting for America — again.

Coming in December:

December 1

The 12 Dogs of Christmas, 2006

16 Stones, 2015

All Hallow’s Eve, 2016

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked, 2011

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009

Angels and Demons, 2009

The Beautiful Beast, 2014

Believe, 2007

The Birds, 1963

The Book and the Rose, 2006

Bookworm and the Beast, 2021

Bridesmaids, 2011

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

The Change-Up, 2011

Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007

Charly, 2002

A Child’s Christmas, 2008

Christmas at Rosemont, 2015

The Christmas Cabin, 2018

A Christmas Carol, 2000

The Christmas Carol, 1949

Christmas Comes Home, 2011

Christmas on my Block, 2021

Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014

The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020

A Christmas Proposal, 2021

The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966

Christmas Time, 2017

Crooklyn, 1994

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

Dances with Wolves, 1990

Deathcember, 2019

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance 1995

A Dog’s Tale, 1999

Drag Me to Hell, 2009

Dragnet, 1987

Elf Day, 2020

The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997

Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019

The Family Stone, 2005

Fantastic Four, 2005

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007

Feast of the Seven Fishes, 2019

A Fistful of Dollars, 1964

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017

A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018

Geostorm, 2017

Getting to the Nutcracker, 2014

The Ghost Who Walks, 2019

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966

The Goonies, 1985

The Green Mile, 1999

The Hangover, 2009

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 2004

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987

Heaven Sent, 1994

Heaven’s Door, 2013

Holiday Baggage, 2008

Holly’s Holiday, 2012

Horse Crazy Too, 2010

HottieBoombaLottie, 2008

An Hour Behind, 2017

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

In Emma’s Footsteps, 2018

Inferno, 2016

Island of Grace, 2010

Jack Frost, 1996

Jonah Hex, 2010

Just Go with It, 2011

Land of the Dead, 2005

Lights, Camera, Romance, 2021

Little Fockers, 2010

Little Heroes, 1991

Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ, 2010

Live Free of Die Hard, 2007

Love Surreal, 2015

Love, Lost and Found, 2020

The March Sisters at Christmas, 2012

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Merry Kissmas, 2015

Minor Details, 2009

Miracle Maker, 2015

Mixed Nuts, 1994

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014

My Santa, 2013

Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes, 2014

Mythica (2): The Darkspore, 2015

Mythica (3): The Necromancer, 2015

Mythica (4): The Iron Crown, 2016

Next Friday, 2000

Not Cinderella’s Type, 2018

Open Season, 2006

Overcome, 2009

The Perfect Gift, 2011

Poetic Justice, 1993

Point Break, 1991

Prescription for Love, 2019

Pretty Woman, 1990

Pride and Prejudice, 2003

Psycho, 1960

Red, 2010

Resilience and the Lost Gems, 2020

Retreat to Paradise, 2020

Rio 2, 2014

Rising Above, 2015

Role Models, 2008

Ruling of the Heart, 2017

Scarlett, 2020

Scents and Sensibility, 2013

The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Snowmance, 2017

Space Jam, 1996

Spider-Man, 2002

Spider-Man 2, 2004

Spider-Man 3, 2007

The Spruces and Pines, 2017

Storm Rider, 2014

Tidy Tim’s, 2020

The Tree That Saved Christmas, 2014

Twister, 1996

Vamp U, 2011

Wild Wild West, 1999

Winslow, the Christmas Bear, 1996

Witless Protection, 2008

WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., 2020

Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)

Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4

Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5

Ryan’s World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7

Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester City

Premier League – Southampton v. Norwich City

Premier League – Watford v. Chelsea

Premier League – West Ham United v. Brighton

Premier League – Wolves v. Burnley

December 2

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)

Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal

Premier League – Tottenham v. Brentford

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Shooting Gallery, 2005

Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, 2016

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)

December 3

Annie Live! (NBC)

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada

Habit, 2021

MECUM Auto Auctions

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears

December 4

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada

Jingle Bell Princess, 2021

Nitro Rallycross at The Firm

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge

Premier League Goal Rush

Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Wasps

World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City

You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021

December 5

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Beaver Creek, Colorado

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Canada

Nitro Rallycross at The Firm

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge

Premier League – Leeds United v. Brentford

Premier League – Tottenham v. Norwich City

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins

Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks

World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City

December 6

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13

December 7

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)

December 9

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

The Housewives of the North Pole, 2021 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Trollstopia, Season 5

December 10

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)

December 11

A Christmas Miracle, 2021

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Val d’Isere, France

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

Premier League Goal Rush

Premier League – Liverpool v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Norwich City v. Manchester United

December 12

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Val d’Isere, France

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

Premier League – Burnley v. West Ham United

Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle

Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers

December 13

Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Miss Universe (Telemundo)

December 14

American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2021

Premier League – Brentford v. Manchester United

Premier League – Norwich City v. Aston Villa

December 15

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)

Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves

Premier League – Burnley v. Watford

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton

December 16

A Christmas Village Romance, 2021

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)

Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

100th Anniversary Miss America Competition

Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham

Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle

Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton

Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)

December 17

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Burning Wall, 2002

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5

December 18

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France

Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford

Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal

PNC Championship Golf

Summer House, Season 5

December 19

The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France

Peacock by the Fire, 2020

PNC Championship Golf

Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool

Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020

Trolls Yule Log, 2020

December 20

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970

December 21

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France

December 22

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy

December 23

Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

December 26

Monster Hunt 2, 2018

Premier League Goal Rush

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea

Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City

Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal

Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton

Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys

December 27

His Secret Past, 2016

Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6

December 28

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City

Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United

December 29

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton

December 30

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle

Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019

December 31

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. … It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com

“Spider-Man”