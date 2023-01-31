What’s Coming to Peacock in February 2023, Including ‘Road to Black Power,’ ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2, ‘John Wick’ Trilogy
“Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” a documentary about the fight for voting rights in the poorest county in Alabama and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee organizers who pushed for Black representation in government, streams Feb. 2 on Peacock. The doc interviews those who endured the injustices of a deeply segregated South and chronicles their efforts for equality. The film begins Black History Month for the NBCUniversal streaming service.
Watch the “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” trailer:
The second season of one of Peacock’s biggest original hit series, “Bel-Air,” premieres on Thursday, Feb. 23. All 10 episodes of the season will drop on the same day. Season 2 picks up with Will Banks at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” series, will guest star as a middle-school English teacher who sees something special in Ashley (played by Akira Akbar), often giving him books from her personal collection.
Check out the trailer for “Bel-Air” Season 2:
After departing HBO Max on Jan. 31, the “John Wick” trilogy will switch over to Peacock as its new streaming home. The first three movies in the franchise will live on NBCU’s platform in anticipation of the fourth film, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” being released in theaters on March 24.
Several films directed by Alfred Hitchcock are also arriving on the service on Feb. 1, including “The Birds,” “Frenzy,” and “Marnie,” as well as three classics from the master of suspense: “Saboteur,” ‘Psycho,” and “Shadow of a Doubt,” Hitchcock’s personal favorite, starring Joseph Cotton and Teresa Wright.
Check out the trailer for “Shadow of a Doubt”:
Coming to Peacock:
February 1
- Advice to Love By, 2021 (Hallmark)
- American Gangster, 2007
- Antwone Fisher, 2002
- The Bank Job, 2008
- Battleship, 2012
- Belly, 1998
- Beloved, 1998
- The Birds, 1963
- The Bone Collector, 1998
- The Boss, 2016
- Bowfinger, 1999
- Brazil, 1985
- Brown Sugar, 2002
- Cape Fear, 1991
- Casino, 1995
- Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, 2020 (Hallmark)
- Christmas in Harmony, 2021 (Hallmark)
- The Christmas Heart, 2012 (Hallmark)
- A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)
- Clockers, 1995
- Couples Retreat, 2009
- Crooklyn, 1994
- The Deer Hunter, 1978
- Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
- Drive Angry 3D, 2011
- Elysium, 2013
- Everest, 2015
- Fashionably Yours, 2020 (Hallmark)
- Frenzy, 1972
- Flower Shop Mystery: Mum’s the Word, 2016 (Hallmark)
- Girlfriendship, 2022 (Hallmark)
- Guess Who, 2005
- The Great Debaters, 2007
- A Holiday in Harlem, 2021 (Hallmark)
- The Holiday Stocking, 2022 (Hallmark)
- The Hurricane, 1999
- Identity Thief, 2013
- If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
- I, Robot, 2004
- John Wick, 2014
- John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
- The Journey Ahead, 2022 (Hallmark)
- Just Wright, 2010
- Love Locks, 2017 (Hallmark)
- Love, Take Two, 2019 (Hallmark)
- A Majestic Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)
- The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
- Mandela – A Long Walk to Freedom, 2013
- Marnie, 1964
- Memories of Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)
- Men in Black,1997
- Men in Black II, 2002
- Men in Black III, 2012
- Mo’ Better Blues,1990
- Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind, 2019 (Hallmark)
- Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019 (Hallmark)
- Mystery Men, 1999
- Northpole, 2014 (Hallmark)
- Nurse Betty, 2000
- Out of Africa, 1985
- Out of Sight, 1998
- Philadelphia, 1993
- The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013
- Pride and Prejudice, 2005
- Psycho, 1960
- A Raisin in the Sun, 1961
- A Raisin in the Sun, 2008
- Reality Bites, 1994
- Saboteur, 1942
- Safe House, 2012
- Scarface, 1983
- Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
- Shrek Forever After, 2010
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas, 2014 (Hallmark)
- Speed, 1994
- Stomp the Yard, 2007
- This Means War, 2012
- Two Can Play That Game, 2001
- The Vow, 2012
- To Catch a Spy, 2021 (Hallmark)
- To Her, With Love, 2022 (Hallmark)
- Unthinkably Good Things, 2022 (Hallmark)
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
- What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
- Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
John Wick Movies
A neo-noir action thriller film series that follows Jonathan ‘John’ Wick, a former assassin, who comes out of retirement seeking vengeance for the theft of his vintage car and the murder of the puppy his deceased wife left to him.
February 2
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, 2023 (Peacock Original)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Round 1
- Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 3
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Round 1
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Fulham
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 4
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIS Snowboard World Cup – Deer Valley – Moguls Finals
- FIS Snowboard World Cup – Mammoth – Freestyle Halfpipe & Slopestyle Finals
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Dresden, Germany – Day 2
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Nitro Rallycross – Alberta – Qualifying Battle Brackets
- PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Round 1
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Brentford v. Southampton
- Premier League – Brighton v. Bournemouth
- Premier League – Everton v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Man United v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Newcastle v. West Ham
- Premier League – Wolves v. Liverpool
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Six Nations Rugby – England vs. Scotland
- Six Nations Rugby – Wales vs. Ireland
- SuperMotocross – Houston, Texas – Race Day Live & Main Event
- Sweeter than Chocolate, 2023 (Hallmark)
- USA Track & Field – New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- WWE NXT Vengeance Day (English & Spanish)
February 5
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Curious Caterer: Grilling Season, 2023 (Hallmark)
- FIS Snowboard World Cup – Deer Valley – Men & Women Dual Moguls Finals
- FIS Snowboard World Cup – Mammoth – Snowboard Slopestyle Finals
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Dresden, Germany – Day 3
- Nitro Rallycross – Alberta – Heats, Semis and Final
- PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Final Round
- Premier League – Nottingham v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Man City
- Six Nations Rugby – Italy vs. France
- U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Exhibition
February 6
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Guerilla Habeas, 2023 (MSNBC)
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Six Nations Rugby – Ireland vs. France
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 7
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 8
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 9
- 12th Annual NFL Honors
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Men’s Short
- Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Women’s Short
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Trophy Hassan II – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open – Round 1
- Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 10
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIS Snowboard – Hinzenbach, Austria – Women HS90
- Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Pairs Short
- Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Rhythm Dance
- Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Women’s Freestyle
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Ohio State*
- PGA TOUR Champions – Trophy Hassan II – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open – Round 2
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 11
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIS Snowboard – Hinzenbach, Austria – Women HS90
- Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Men’s Freestyle
- Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Pairs’ Freestyle
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Dordrecht, Netherlands
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Ohio State
- A Paris Proposal, 2023 (Hallmark)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Trophy Hassan II – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open – Round 3
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Brentford (English & Spanish)
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Brighton
- Premier League – Fulham v. Nottingham Forest
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham
- Premier League – Southampton v. Wolves
- Premier League – West Ham v. Chelsea
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Six Nations Rugby – Ireland vs. France
- Six Nations Rugby – Scotland vs. Wales
- SuperMotocross – Tampa, Florida – Race Day Live & Main Event
- U.S. Track & Field – New York Road Runners
February 12
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- FIS Snowboard World Cup – Deer Valley – Aerials Finals
- Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Free Dance
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Dordrecht, Netherlands
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate
- PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open – Final Round
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Man United
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Everton
- Premier League – Man City v. Aston Villa
- Six Nations Rugby – England vs. Italy
February 13
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Yo Soy Betty, La Fea, Season 1
February 14
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 4 (Oxygen)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 15
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Man City
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 16
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIS Snowboard – Reiteralm, Austria – Men & Women*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational – Round 1
- Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 17
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIS Snowboard – Reiteralm, Austria – Men & Women
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate Final
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Chubb Classic – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Newcastle Falcons
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Harlequins
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Athletics Track & Field – Cross Country Championships – Day 1
February 18
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate Final
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Chubb Classic – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational – Round 3
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Brentford v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Brighton v. Fulham
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Southampton
- Premier League – Everton v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Man City
- Premier League – Wolves v. Bornemouth
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. London Irish
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Sale Sharks
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- SuperMotocross – Oakland Round 2
- SuperMotocross – Oakland Race Day Live & Main Even
- Welcome to Valentine, 2023 (Hallmark)
- WWE Elimination Chamber (English & Spanish)
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
February 19
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate Final
- Premier League – Man United v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Tottenham v. West Ham
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Saracens
- PGA TOUR Champions – Chubb Classic – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational – Final Round
- When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)
February 20
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 21
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 22
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 23
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – Honda LPGA Thailand – Round 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – The Honda Classic – Round 1
- Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 24
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Gymnastics Winter Cup – Women’s Competition
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – Honda LPGA Thailand – Round 2
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – The Honda Classic – Round 2
- Premier League – Fulham v. Wolves
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
February 25
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Gymnastics Winter Cup – Men’s Competition
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Los Angeles, California – Men’s Competition
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – Honda LPGA Thailand – Round 3
- Made for Each Other, 2023 (Hallmark)
- PGA TOUR – The Honda Classic – Round 3
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Man City
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Liverpool
- Premier League – Everton v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Brighton
- Premier League – West Ham / Nottingham Forest
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Leicester Tigers
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Gloucester Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Newcastle Falcons
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Six Nations Rugby Championship – Italy vs. Ireland
- Six Nations Rugby Championship – Wales vs. England
- SuperMotocross – Arlington, Texas Race Day Live & Main Event
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
February 26
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- FIS Snowboard – Alpine World Cup – Pallisades – Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Los Angeles, California – Men
- LPGA Tour – Honda LPGA Thailand – Final Round
- A Nashville Legacy, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- On Assignment with Richard Engel, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – The Honda Classic – Final Round
- Premier League – Man United v. Brentford
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Chelsea (English & Spanish)
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Sale Sharks
- Six Nations Rugby Championship– France vs. Scotland
- When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)
February 27
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Infiel: Historia De Un Engaño, Season 1
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 28
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.