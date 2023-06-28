What’s Coming to Peacock in July 2023: Women’s World Cup, ‘Twisted Metal,’ Two Kevin Hart Shows

One of the biggest events in the world is coming in July and the only way to stream it without a live TV streaming subscription will be on Peacock. The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. The NBCUniversal service will stream every match of the event in Spanish for the entire month. The United States Women’s National Team is scheduled to play three games during the group stage, facing off against Vietnam on July 21 at 9 p.m. ET, Netherlands on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET, and Portugal on Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET.

Toward the end of the month, Peacock will drop all 10 episodes of the highly anticipated adaptation of the beloved video game “Twisted Metal.” In the series, which premieres on July 27, Anthony Mackie is a motor-mouthed amnesiac milkman who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. He is assisted by a car thief played by Stephanie Beatriz. Also in the series will be Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, Chloe Fineman, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa as the voice and body of ice cream truck-driving demented clown Sweet Tooth.

Check out a first-look clip of ‘Twisted Metal’:

Comedian Kevin Hart will have a big month on Peacock. Both his new comedy special “Kevin Hart: Reality Check” and the third season of his talk show “Hart to Heart” debut on the streamer on July 6.

TV and Movies Coming in July:

July 1

Air Force One, 1997

American Gangster, 2007*

American Pie, 1999*

American Pie 2, 2001*

American Wedding, 2003*

American Reunion, 2012*

American Psycho, 2000*

American Psycho 2, 2002*

Angel of Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)

Angels & Demons, 2009*

Apollo 13, 1995

Away & Back, 2015 (Hallmark)

Baby Mama, 2008

Billy Elliot, 2000

Blue Crush, 2002

Blue Crush 2, 2011

The Burbs, 1989

Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017 (Hallmark)

A Christmas Melody, 2015 (Hallmark)

The Christmas Parade, 2014 (Hallmark)

The Christmas Spirit, 2013 (Hallmark)

The Christmas Train (Hallmark)

Christmas with Tucker, 2013 (Hallmark)

Couples Retreat, 2009

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

The Da Vinci Code, 2006*

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle, 2014 (Hallmark)

Do The Right Thing, 1989

Downtown Abbey, 2019

Engaging Father Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)

Finding Father Christmas, 2016 (Hallmark)

For The Love of the Game, 1999

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Half Baked, 1998

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

Here Comes The Boom, 2012

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021*

Hollow Man, 2000*

Horizon Line, 2020*

The Hunger Games, 2012

Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

Inferno, 2016*

Inside Man, 2006

Jaws, 1975*

Jaws 2, 1978*

Jaws 3-D, 1983*

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*

Jumping The Broom, 2011*

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, 2015 (Hallmark)

Larry Crowne, 2011

The Last Airbender, 2010*

Lone Survivor, 2013*

A Majestic Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)

Mama, 2013

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Marrying Father Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Meet the Parents, 2000

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Little Fockers, 2010

Love at First Bark, 2017 (Hallmark)

Mystery Men, 1999

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016*

A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016 (Hallmark)

Reality Bites,1994

Role Models, 2008

A Rose for Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You, 2016 (Hallmark)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million, 2016 (Hallmark)

A Song for Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)

The Terminal, 2004

That Awkward Moment, 2014*

This Is 40, 2012

The Turning, 2020*

Van Helsing, 2004

Waterworld, 1995

Wimbledon, 2004

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

July 2 The Outfit, 2022* July 6 Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Kevin Hart: Reality Check, 2023 (Peacock Original)* July 10 Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Siegfried & Roy: The Original Tiger Kings, New Episode (Reelz)++

To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb (MSNBC) July 11 Myth of the Zodiac Killer, Limited Series, Both Episodes, (Peacock Original)* July 12 Firestarter, 2022*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Odd Mom Out, Season 3, Episodes 1-10 July 14 Los Miserables, Season 1, Premiere (Telemundo) July 16 Kick-Ass 2, 2013

Riddick, 2013

You Won’t Be Alone, 2022* July 17 Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

The Twilight Movies The Twilight movies are a romantic fantasy vampire series based on the series of novels by Stephenie Meyer.

July 18 Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 4, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2 Premiere (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)* July 19 Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) July 21 Voyagers, 2021* July 22 A Lifelong Love, 2023 (Hallmark)+ July 23 Ambulance, 2022* July 27 The Croods: Family Trees, Season 7, Episodes 1-6

Twisted Metal, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)* July 30 Aloha Heart, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Ambulance March 16, 2022 Decorated veteran Will Sharp, desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from his adoptive brother Danny. A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million.

Live Sports and Events Coming in July