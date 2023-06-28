What’s Coming to Peacock in July 2023: Women’s World Cup, ‘Twisted Metal,’ Two Kevin Hart Shows
One of the biggest events in the world is coming in July and the only way to stream it without a live TV streaming subscription will be on Peacock. The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. The NBCUniversal service will stream every match of the event in Spanish for the entire month. The United States Women’s National Team is scheduled to play three games during the group stage, facing off against Vietnam on July 21 at 9 p.m. ET, Netherlands on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET, and Portugal on Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET.
Toward the end of the month, Peacock will drop all 10 episodes of the highly anticipated adaptation of the beloved video game “Twisted Metal.” In the series, which premieres on July 27, Anthony Mackie is a motor-mouthed amnesiac milkman who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. He is assisted by a car thief played by Stephanie Beatriz. Also in the series will be Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, Chloe Fineman, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa as the voice and body of ice cream truck-driving demented clown Sweet Tooth.
Check out a first-look clip of ‘Twisted Metal’:
Comedian Kevin Hart will have a big month on Peacock. Both his new comedy special “Kevin Hart: Reality Check” and the third season of his talk show “Hart to Heart” debut on the streamer on July 6.
TV and Movies Coming in July:
July 1
- Air Force One, 1997
- American Gangster, 2007*
- American Pie, 1999*
- American Pie 2, 2001*
- American Wedding, 2003*
- American Reunion, 2012*
- American Psycho, 2000*
- American Psycho 2, 2002*
- Angel of Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)
- Angels & Demons, 2009*
- Apollo 13, 1995
- Away & Back, 2015 (Hallmark)
- Baby Mama, 2008
- Billy Elliot, 2000
- Blue Crush, 2002
- Blue Crush 2, 2011
- The Burbs, 1989
- Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017 (Hallmark)
- A Christmas Melody, 2015 (Hallmark)
- The Christmas Parade, 2014 (Hallmark)
- The Christmas Spirit, 2013 (Hallmark)
- The Christmas Train (Hallmark)
- Christmas with Tucker, 2013 (Hallmark)
- Couples Retreat, 2009
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
- The Da Vinci Code, 2006*
- The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
- Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle, 2014 (Hallmark)
- Do The Right Thing, 1989
- Downtown Abbey, 2019
- Engaging Father Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)
- Finding Father Christmas, 2016 (Hallmark)
- For The Love of the Game, 1999
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
- Half Baked, 1998
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
- Here Comes The Boom, 2012
- The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021*
- Hollow Man, 2000*
- Horizon Line, 2020*
- The Hunger Games, 2012
- Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
- Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014
- Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015
- Inferno, 2016*
- Inside Man, 2006
- Jaws, 1975*
- Jaws 2, 1978*
- Jaws 3-D, 1983*
- Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*
- Jumping The Broom, 2011*
- Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, 2015 (Hallmark)
- Larry Crowne, 2011
- The Last Airbender, 2010*
- Lone Survivor, 2013*
- A Majestic Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)
- Mama, 2013
- Mamma Mia!, 2008
- Marrying Father Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)
- Meet Joe Black, 1998
- Meet the Parents, 2000
- Meet the Fockers, 2004
- Little Fockers, 2010
- Love at First Bark, 2017 (Hallmark)
- Mystery Men, 1999
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016*
- A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016 (Hallmark)
- Reality Bites,1994
- Role Models, 2008
- A Rose for Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You, 2016 (Hallmark)
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million, 2016 (Hallmark)
- A Song for Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)
- The Terminal, 2004
- That Awkward Moment, 2014*
- This Is 40, 2012
- The Turning, 2020*
- Van Helsing, 2004
- Waterworld, 1995
- Wimbledon, 2004
- Woody Woodpecker, 2018
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake
The Benton City Council surprises the town residents by inviting “Real Housewives” icons Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan to help spruce up their small town that was devastated by the pandemic, which has a population just shy of 7,000.
July 2
- The Outfit, 2022*
July 6
- Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
- Kevin Hart: Reality Check, 2023 (Peacock Original)*
July 10
- Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
- Siegfried & Roy: The Original Tiger Kings, New Episode (Reelz)++
- To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb (MSNBC)
July 11
- Myth of the Zodiac Killer, Limited Series, Both Episodes, (Peacock Original)*
July 12
- Firestarter, 2022*
- Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Odd Mom Out, Season 3, Episodes 1-10
July 14
- Los Miserables, Season 1, Premiere (Telemundo)
July 16
- Kick-Ass 2, 2013
- Riddick, 2013
- You Won’t Be Alone, 2022*
July 17
- Twilight, 2008
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
The Twilight Movies
The Twilight movies are a romantic fantasy vampire series based on the series of novels by Stephenie Meyer.
July 18
- Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 4, New Episodes (Oxygen)
- Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2 Premiere (Bravo)
- Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
July 19
- Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
July 21
- Voyagers, 2021*
July 22
- A Lifelong Love, 2023 (Hallmark)+
July 23
- Ambulance, 2022*
July 27
- The Croods: Family Trees, Season 7, Episodes 1-6
- Twisted Metal, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*
July 30
- Aloha Heart, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Ambulance
Decorated veteran Will Sharp, desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from his adoptive brother Danny. A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million.
Live Sports and Events Coming in July
- July 1: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Stephen Foster Stakes
- July 1: USFL Championship Game
- July 1: USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 5*
- July 1: Super Motocross World Champs – RedBud*
- July 1: WWE Money in the Bank*
- July 1-2: IndyCar – Mid-Ohio*
- July 1-2: PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic
- July 1-2: U.S. Senior Open*
- July 1-23: Tour de France
- July 2: Diamond League Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Stockholm*
- July 2: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles*
- July 2: NASCAR Cup Series Race – Chicago, IL
- July 4: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks
- July 6-9: LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open
- July 6-9: PGA TOUR – Golf John Deere Classic
- July 7-9: Track & Field – Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships
- July 8: Super Motocross World Champs – Southwick*
- July 8: World Para Track & Field Championships
- July 8-9: IMSA – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
- July 8: MLB All-Star Futures Game
- July 9: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals*
- July 9: U.S. Women’s National Team Soccer International Friendly – USA vs. Wales (Spanish)
- July 13-16: LPGA Tour – Dana Open*
- July 13-16: PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship
- July 13-16: PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship
- July 13-16: PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open
- July 14-16: IndyCar – Toronto, Canada*
- July 14-16: American Century Golf Championship
- July 14-30: FINA World Swimming Championships
- July 15: Super Motocross World Champs – Spring Creek
- July 15: IndyCar – Practice 2 & Qualifying – Toronto, Canada*
- July 16: Diamond League T&F – Silesia (Poland)
- July 16: MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates*
- July 19-22: LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
- July 19-23: The Open Golf Championship
- July 20-23: PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship
- July 20-August 20: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)
- July 20: IMSA – FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix
- July 21: Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Monaco
- July 21-23: IndyCar – Iowa*
- July 22: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Haskell Stakes
- July 22: IMSA – Lime Rock – VP Racing Sports Car Challenge
- July 22: Super Motocross World Champs – Washougal*
- July 22-30: Premier League Summer Series
- July 23: Diamond League T&F – Wanda Diamond League – London*
- July 23: MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers*
- July 24-30: Tour de France Femmes avec Swift
- July 27-30: The Amundi Evian Golf Championship
- July 27-30: PGA TOUR – 3M Open
- July 27-30: Senior Open Championship
- July 30: IMSA – Road America – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
- July 30: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
- July 30: WWE NXT The Great American Bash*
- July 30: World Para Swimming Championships
