What’s Coming to Peacock in November 2022, Including ‘Picture Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” ‘The Calling,’ ‘Fletch’

In November, Peacock is getting into the aca-business as “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” arrives Nov. 23. Adam Devine returns to the role of Bumper in the series spinoff of the popular “Pitch Perfect” film franchise. He’s moved to Germany, hoping to kick-start his music career when one of his songs proves a hit in Berlin. Sarah Hyland, Devine’s “Modern Family” co-star, is also in the series.

Watch the “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” trailer

Producers David E. Kelley and Barry Levinson are bringing “The Calling” to Peacock on Nov. 10. Loosely based on the book “The Missing File” from Israeli author Dror Mishani, the drama features an NYPD detective who is guided by his religious principles. He’s got a keen sense of compassion and instinct, critical to his work as a special investigator in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

Also streaming on the service next month will be seven “Barbie” movies and both original “Fletch” films. In the first off-beat comedy, Chevy Chase plays a wisecracking journalist offered a large sum to kill a dying millionaire. But when Fletch discovers the man isn’t sick, his own life is threatened. The sequel, “Fletch Lives,” finds him in the Deep South investigating another mystery, this time why people are so eager to buy a rundown plantation.

Coming in November:

Nov. 1

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas, 2021

8 Mile, 2002

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011

Admission, 2013

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Gangster, 2007

Balto, 1995

Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure, 2015

Barbie in a Christmas Carol, 2008

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, 2010

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2, 2012

Barbie in the Pink Shoes, 2013

Barbie: The Pearl Princess, 2014

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, 2011

Battleship, 2012

Beethoven, 1992

Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure, 2011

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blankman, 1994

Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, 2022

Blue Streak, 1999

The Bone Collector, 1999

The Boss, 2016

Bridesmaids, 2011

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Death Becomes Her, 1992

Death Race, 2008

The Deer Hunter, 1979

Despicable Me, 2010

Despicable Me 2, 2013

The Dilemma, 2011

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020

Easy A, 2010

Evan Almighty, 2007

The Express, 2008

The Family Man, 2000

Fletch, 1985

Fletch Lives, 1989

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Greenberg, 2010

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987

How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014

Howard the Duck, 1986

The Huntsman: Winter’s War, 2016

It’s Complicated, 2009

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012

Just Friends, 2005

King Kong, 2005

The Last of the Mohicans, 1992

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005

Liar, Liar, 1997

Little Fockers, 2010

Love Actually, 2003

Lucy, 2014

Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Major Payne, 1995

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You, 2017

Meet the Parents, 2000

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Midway, 2019

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007

Mystery Men, 1999

Nanny McPhee, 2006

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

One True Thing, 1998

Out of Africa, 1985

Pixels, 2015

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Prime, 2005

Reality Bites, 1994

The Replacements, 2000

Ride Along 2, 2016

Role Models, 2008

Saving Santa, 2013

Scarface, 1983

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012

Selena, 1997

Taken 2, 2012

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018

This is 40, 2012

Tower Heist, 2011

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

The Waltons: Homecoming, 2021

Wanderlust, 2012

Warcraft, 2016

The Wedding Date, 2005

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

Whiplash, 2014

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Gymnastics Championships (Women)

Nov. 2

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 1

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Gymnastics Championships (Men)

Nov. 3

A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

The Capture, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 4

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men’s Short

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 1

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Exeter Chiefs

Race for the Championship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Women’s Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 1

World Gymnastics Championships – Men’s All-Around

Nov. 5

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Racing – Keeneland

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Free Dance

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men’s Freestyle

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Freestyle

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Short

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Rhythm Short

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women’s Short

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women’s Freestyle

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Final Round

Notre Dame Football vs. Clemson

PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 3

Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City

Premier League – Man City v. Fulham

Premier League – Leeds United v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Brentford

Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Gloucester Rugby

Women’s Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 2

World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus

WWE Crown Jewel

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Nov. 6

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 3

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Phoenix

PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Final Round

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Man United

Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal

Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle

Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool (English & Spanish)

Premier League – West Ham v. Crystal Palace

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Titans vs. Chiefs

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus

Nov. 7

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

Election Coverage (MSNBC)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Married to Medicine, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Secret Life of Pets, 2016

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 8

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Election Coverage (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 9

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Messi, 2014

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 10

A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original) 4K UHD

The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 11

The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022 4K UHD

PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 12

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Men’s Free

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Rhythm Dance

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women’s Short

ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 3

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan

PGA TOUR Cadance Bank Houston Open – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Everton

Premier League – Liverpool v. Southampton

Premier League – Man City v. Brentford

Premier League – Newcastle v. Chelsea

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leeds United (English & Spanish)

Premier League – West Ham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Newcastle Falcons

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

Women’s NCAA Basketball – Shamrock Classic: Notre Dame vs. Cal

Women’s Rugby World Cup – Finals

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Nov. 13

Caillou: The Silver Knight, 2022 (Peacock Original)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Free Dance

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women’s Free

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 3

Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Heats / Semis / Final

PGA TOUR Cadence Bank Houston Open – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Final Round

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Harlequins

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Chargers vs. 49ers

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

Nov. 14

Celebrity Game Face, Season 3 (E!)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 15

Black Widow Murders, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, Season 1

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 16

Acoso, Season 1

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Suffragette, 2015

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 17

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

DP World Tour Championship – Round 1

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 4

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Pairs Short

Leopard Skin, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 18

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

DP World Tour Championship – Round 2

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Women’s Short, Rhythm Dance, Men’s Short

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 1

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 2

Nope, 2022 4K UHD

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 19

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

DP World Tour Championship – Round 3

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Free Dance, Men’s Free, Women’s Free

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 3

Messi, 2014

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 3

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Nov. 20

Booksmart, 2019

DP World Tour Championship – Final Round

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Ecuador

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 3

Notre Dame Football vs. Boston College

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Final Round

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Steelers

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)

Nov. 21

Celebrity Beef with Joe Mchale, Season 1 (E!)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

El Final Del Paraíso, Season 1

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. Iran

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Senegal vs. Netherlands

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – United States of America vs. Europe

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Madres: Amore Y Vida, Seasons 1-4

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Pulsaciones, Season 1

Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 22

911 Crisis Center, Season 2 (Oxygen)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Demark vs. Tunisia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Australia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Mexico vs. Polland

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 23

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Canada

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Germany vs. Japan

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Morocco vs. Croatia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Costa Rica

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original) 4K UHD

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 24

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Serbia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Ghana

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Switzerland vs. Cameroon

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Uruguay vs. South Korea

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, NBC

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

National Dog Show 2022, NBC

Thanksgiving Night NFL Game – Patriots vs. Vikings

Nov. 25

Croods: Family Tree, Season 5

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. United States of America

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. Iran

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Ecuador

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Senegal

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men’s Short

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Short

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women’s Short

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Exeter Chiefs

Nov. 26

Bayou Classic – Southern University vs. Grambling State University

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) ‘

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Mexico

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Denmark

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Tunisia vs. Australia

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Free

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Rhythm Dance

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women’s Free

Premiership Rugby – Sarcens vs. Wasps

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames (English & Spanish)

Nov. 27

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Morocco

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Croatia vs. Canada

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Japan vs. Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Germany

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Free Dance

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men’s Free

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Bristol Bears

Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Eagles

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

Nov. 28

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Switzerland

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Cameroon vs. Serbia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Uruguay

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – South Korea vs. Ghana

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 29

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Ecuador vs. Senegal

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. England

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Iran vs. United States of America

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Qatar

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5 (Oxygen)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Nov. 30