What’s Coming to Peacock in November 2022, Including ‘Picture Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” ‘The Calling,’ ‘Fletch’
In November, Peacock is getting into the aca-business as “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” arrives Nov. 23. Adam Devine returns to the role of Bumper in the series spinoff of the popular “Pitch Perfect” film franchise. He’s moved to Germany, hoping to kick-start his music career when one of his songs proves a hit in Berlin. Sarah Hyland, Devine’s “Modern Family” co-star, is also in the series.
Watch the “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” trailer
Producers David E. Kelley and Barry Levinson are bringing “The Calling” to Peacock on Nov. 10. Loosely based on the book “The Missing File” from Israeli author Dror Mishani, the drama features an NYPD detective who is guided by his religious principles. He’s got a keen sense of compassion and instinct, critical to his work as a special investigator in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.
Also streaming on the service next month will be seven “Barbie” movies and both original “Fletch” films. In the first off-beat comedy, Chevy Chase plays a wisecracking journalist offered a large sum to kill a dying millionaire. But when Fletch discovers the man isn’t sick, his own life is threatened. The sequel, “Fletch Lives,” finds him in the Deep South investigating another mystery, this time why people are so eager to buy a rundown plantation.
Coming in November:
Nov. 1
- 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas, 2021
- 8 Mile, 2002
- The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
- Admission, 2013
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- American Gangster, 2007
- Balto, 1995
- Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure, 2015
- Barbie in a Christmas Carol, 2008
- Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, 2010
- Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2, 2012
- Barbie in the Pink Shoes, 2013
- Barbie: The Pearl Princess, 2014
- Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, 2011
- Battleship, 2012
- Beethoven, 1992
- Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure, 2011
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- Blankman, 1994
- Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, 2022
- Blue Streak, 1999
- The Bone Collector, 1999
- The Boss, 2016
- Bridesmaids, 2011
- Bruce Almighty, 2003
- Cape Fear, 1991
- Casino, 1995
- Death Becomes Her, 1992
- Death Race, 2008
- The Deer Hunter, 1979
- Despicable Me, 2010
- Despicable Me 2, 2013
- The Dilemma, 2011
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020
- Easy A, 2010
- Evan Almighty, 2007
- The Express, 2008
- The Family Man, 2000
- Fletch, 1985
- Fletch Lives, 1989
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
- Greenberg, 2010
- Gremlins, 1984
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
- Harry and the Hendersons, 1987
- How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014
- Howard the Duck, 1986
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War, 2016
- It’s Complicated, 2009
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012
- Just Friends, 2005
- King Kong, 2005
- The Last of the Mohicans, 1992
- The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005
- Liar, Liar, 1997
- Little Fockers, 2010
- Love Actually, 2003
- Lucy, 2014
- Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
- Major Payne, 1995
- Mamma Mia!, 2008
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You, 2017
- Meet the Parents, 2000
- Meet the Fockers, 2004
- Midway, 2019
- Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007
- Mystery Men, 1999
- Nanny McPhee, 2006
- Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
- One True Thing, 1998
- Out of Africa, 1985
- Pixels, 2015
- Pride and Prejudice, 2005
- Prime, 2005
- Reality Bites, 1994
- The Replacements, 2000
- Ride Along 2, 2016
- Role Models, 2008
- Saving Santa, 2013
- Scarface, 1983
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012
- Selena, 1997
- Taken 2, 2012
- The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018
- This is 40, 2012
- Tower Heist, 2011
- Two Can Play That Game, 2001
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
- The Waltons: Homecoming, 2021
- Wanderlust, 2012
- Warcraft, 2016
- The Wedding Date, 2005
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
- Whiplash, 2014
- Woody Woodpecker, 2018
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Gymnastics Championships (Women)
Nov. 2
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 1
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Gymnastics Championships (Men)
Nov. 3
- A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
- The Capture, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 2
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 4
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men’s Short
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 1
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 3
- PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Exeter Chiefs
- Race for the Championship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Women’s Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 1
- World Gymnastics Championships – Men’s All-Around
Nov. 5
- Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Racing – Keeneland
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Free Dance
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men’s Freestyle
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Freestyle
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Short
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Rhythm Short
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women’s Short
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women’s Freestyle
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 2
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Final Round
- Notre Dame Football vs. Clemson
- PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 3
- Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Man City v. Fulham
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Bournemouth
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Brentford
- Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Saracens
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Wasps
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Bath Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Gloucester Rugby
- Women’s Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 2
- World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus
- WWE Crown Jewel
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Nov. 6
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 3
- NASCAR Cup Series Race – Phoenix
- PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Final Round
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Man United
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool (English & Spanish)
- Premier League – West Ham v. Crystal Palace
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Sunday Night Football – Titans vs. Chiefs
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
- World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus
Nov. 7
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
- Election Coverage (MSNBC)
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- Married to Medicine, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Secret Life of Pets, 2016
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 8
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Election Coverage (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 9
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Messi, 2014
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 10
- A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original) 4K UHD
- The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1
- PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 11
- The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022 4K UHD
- PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1
- PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 12
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Men’s Free
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Rhythm Dance
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women’s Short
- ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 3
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 2
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan
- PGA TOUR Cadance Bank Houston Open – Round 3
- PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Everton
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Southampton
- Premier League – Man City v. Brentford
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Leeds United (English & Spanish)
- Premier League – West Ham v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. London Irish
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Newcastle Falcons
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
- Women’s NCAA Basketball – Shamrock Classic: Notre Dame vs. Cal
- Women’s Rugby World Cup – Finals
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Nov. 13
- Caillou: The Silver Knight, 2022 (Peacock Original)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Free Dance
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women’s Free
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 3
- Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Heats / Semis / Final
- PGA TOUR Cadence Bank Houston Open – Final Round
- PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Final Round
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Northampton Saints
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Harlequins
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Sunday Night Football – Chargers vs. 49ers
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
- The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
Nov. 14
- Celebrity Game Face, Season 3 (E!)
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 15
- Black Widow Murders, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, Season 1
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 16
- Acoso, Season 1
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Suffragette, 2015
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 17
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- DP World Tour Championship – Round 1
- Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 4
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Pairs Short
- Leopard Skin, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
- LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 18
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- DP World Tour Championship – Round 2
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Women’s Short, Rhythm Dance, Men’s Short
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 1
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 2
- Nope, 2022 4K UHD
- PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 2
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 19
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- DP World Tour Championship – Round 3
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Free Dance, Men’s Free, Women’s Free
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 2
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 3
- Messi, 2014
- PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 3
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Nov. 20
- Booksmart, 2019
- DP World Tour Championship – Final Round
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Ecuador
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 3
- Notre Dame Football vs. Boston College
- PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Final Round
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Steelers
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
- The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)
Nov. 21
- Celebrity Beef with Joe Mchale, Season 1 (E!)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
- El Final Del Paraíso, Season 1
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. Iran
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Senegal vs. Netherlands
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – United States of America vs. Europe
- Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Madres: Amore Y Vida, Seasons 1-4
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Pulsaciones, Season 1
- Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 22
- 911 Crisis Center, Season 2 (Oxygen)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Demark vs. Tunisia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Australia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Mexico vs. Polland
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 23
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Canada
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Germany vs. Japan
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Morocco vs. Croatia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Costa Rica
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original) 4K UHD
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 24
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Serbia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Ghana
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Switzerland vs. Cameroon
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Uruguay vs. South Korea
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, NBC
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- National Dog Show 2022, NBC
- Thanksgiving Night NFL Game – Patriots vs. Vikings
Nov. 25
- Croods: Family Tree, Season 5
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. United States of America
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. Iran
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Ecuador
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Senegal
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men’s Short
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Short
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women’s Short
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Gloucester Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Exeter Chiefs
Nov. 26
- Bayou Classic – Southern University vs. Grambling State University
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) ‘
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Mexico
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Denmark
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Tunisia vs. Australia
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Free
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Rhythm Dance
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women’s Free
- Premiership Rugby – Sarcens vs. Wasps
- WWE Survivor Series: WarGames (English & Spanish)
Nov. 27
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Morocco
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Croatia vs. Canada
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Japan vs. Costa Rica
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Germany
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Free Dance
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men’s Free
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. London Irish
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Bristol Bears
- Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Eagles
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Nov. 28
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Switzerland
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Cameroon vs. Serbia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Uruguay
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – South Korea vs. Ghana
- Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 29
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Ecuador vs. Senegal
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. England
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Iran vs. United States of America
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Qatar
- Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5 (Oxygen)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Nov. 30
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- DP World Tour – Australian Open
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Australia vs. Denmark
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Poland vs. Argentina
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Tunisia vs. France
- Irreverent, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
