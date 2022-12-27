What’s Coming to Prime Video in January 2023, Including ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘Hunters,’ ‘The Rig’
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in the new comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” coming to Prime Video on Jan. 27. A couple and their crazy families head to a destination wedding, only for the pair to have second thoughts. But the fun doesn’t start until the wedding party is taken hostage. The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, D’Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin, and more.
Watch the “Shotgun Wedding” trailer:
Al Pacino is back as the mastermind of “Hunters.” This alternate-history, conspiracy series follows a group of diverse Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City who discover that numerous escaped Nazi officers are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. The second and final season of the series will begin streaming on Jan. 13.
Check out the trailer for “Hunters”:
Season 1 of “The Rig” premieres on the Amazon streaming service on Jan. 6. The mystery thriller follows the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig as they fight for survival after a strange fog cuts off communication and leaves them stranded in the North Sea. Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, and Martin Compston star.
Fans of Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones” series can follow the famed archeologist (Harrison Ford) in four movies as he heads to exotic locales for adventure and historic reckonings. It all begins Jan. 1.
Coming in January:
January 1
- 12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- After Earth
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Ali
- Antwone Fisher
- Are We There Yet?
- Baby Boy
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Beauty Shop
- Black Dynamite
- Blankman
- Blue Chips
- Breakdown
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- Broken City
- Brown Sugar
- Clue
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
- Downsizing
- El Dorado
- El Mariachi
- Election
- Employee of the Month
- Europa Report
- Failure to Launch
- Forces of Nature
- Frankie & Alice
- Friday the 13th
- Gamer
- God’s Not Dead
- Guess Who
- Harold and Maude
- Higher Learning
- Home for the Holidays
- I Am Not Your Negro
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- In My Country
- In the Heat of the Night
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Invader Zim
- Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
- Jesse Stone: Night Passage
- Jesse Stone: Sea Change
- Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
- Juliet, Naked
- Just Wright
- Love the Coopers
- Mad Love
- Mean Creek
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
- Mississippi Burning
- Mo’ Money
- Money Train
- Mr. 3000
- Muscle Shoals
- Nella the Princess Knight
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paycheck
- Poetic Justice
- Private Parts
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Rec
- Rec 2
- Rec 3: Genesis
- Red Dawn
- Rejoice and Shout
- Rosemary’s Baby
- School Daze
- Serpico
- She Hate Me
- Shimmer and Shine
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Sorry to Bother You
- Tangerine
- The Amityville Horror
- The Big Wedding
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Butler
- The Devil’s Backbone
- The Duchess
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Gospel According to Andre
- The Love Guru
- The Peacemaker
- The Running Man
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Two Jakes
- Three Can Play That Game
- To Sir, With Love
- True Grit (1969)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Welcome to Flatch
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Witness
- You Got Served
Indiana Jones Movies
Adventure film series created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman starring Harrison Ford as archaeologist Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr., and directed by Steven Spielberg and James Mangold. Spanning the globe, on death-defying archeological endeavors, if adventure has a name… it must be Indiana Jones.
January 3
- Endeavour Season 8
- Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
January 6
- Cosmic Love France Season 1
- The Rig Season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Black and Blue
- Power Rangers
January 8
- The Winter Palace
January 10
- Snitch
January 13
- Hunters Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- The Test Season 2 (Amazon Original)
January 15
- The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- Road Trip
January 17
- Vengeance
January 20
- The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2 (Amazon Original)
January 21
- Hercules (2014)
January 23
- Judy Justice Season 2 Winter Premiere (Freevee)
January 27
- Shotgun Wedding (Amazon Original)
- The King’s Speech
January 31
- Nate Bargatze: Hello World
- Orphan: First Kill
- Killing Them Softly
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.