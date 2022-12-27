What’s Coming to Prime Video in January 2023, Including ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘Hunters,’ ‘The Rig’

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in the new comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” coming to Prime Video on Jan. 27. A couple and their crazy families head to a destination wedding, only for the pair to have second thoughts. But the fun doesn’t start until the wedding party is taken hostage. The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, D’Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin, and more.

Watch the “Shotgun Wedding” trailer:

Al Pacino is back as the mastermind of “Hunters.” This alternate-history, conspiracy series follows a group of diverse Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City who discover that numerous escaped Nazi officers are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. The second and final season of the series will begin streaming on Jan. 13.

Check out the trailer for “Hunters”:

Season 1 of “The Rig” premieres on the Amazon streaming service on Jan. 6. The mystery thriller follows the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig as they fight for survival after a strange fog cuts off communication and leaves them stranded in the North Sea. Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, and Martin Compston star.

Fans of Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones” series can follow the famed archeologist (Harrison Ford) in four movies as he heads to exotic locales for adventure and historic reckonings. It all begins Jan. 1.

