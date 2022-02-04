Peacock Shares 2022 Series Lineup - What’s New Beyond ‘Bel-Air’ and ‘Joe vs. Carole’?
Peacock announces its original series slate for 2022, with both new and returning series like “Girls5Eva,” “We Are Lady Parts,” and “Rutherford Falls,” which will be coming out with their respective second seasons.
The upcoming series come from well-known producers like Will Smith, Sam Esmail, David E. Kelley, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, Mike Schur, Julie Plec, and more. You’ll also recognize stars such as Emmy Rossum, Matthew Fox, Taye Diggs, Josh Gad, Isla Fisher, Craig Robinson, Adam Devine, Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell, Chris Redd, Sam Jay, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, among others.
Peacock Original Series Slate 2022
-
Wolf Like MeJanuary 13, 2022
Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason.
-
Bel-AirFebruary 13, 2022
The journey of a book smart teen whose life is forever transformed when he moves from the streets of west Philadelphia to live with his relatives in one of LA’s wealthiest suburbs.
-
Joe vs CaroleMarch 3, 2022
When Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, learns that when fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.
-
Bust DownMarch 10, 2022
Four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America attempt to find self-worth in their bad ideas.
-
Queer As FolkMay 27, 2022
The lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.
-
Girls5evaMay 6, 2021
When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5Eva?
-
Rutherford FallsApril 22, 2021
A small town in upstate New York is turned upside down when local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford fights the moving of a historical statue.
-
We Are Lady PartsMay 20, 2021
An anarchic, laugh-out-loud music comedy following a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts, tracking the highs and lows of the band members as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussein — a geeky doctorate student who is recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist.
- Killing It: Premiering April 2022, this comedy is about class, capitalism, hunting snakes, and one man on a quest to achieve the American dream.
- Angelyne: Starring Emmy Rossum as Angelyne, the series is based on L.A.’s mysterious billboard icon, also known as “the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe.”
- Last Light: Based on Alex Scarrow’s novel Last Light, a family is fighting for survival when the world has been suddenly been thrown into chaos.
- Pitch Perfect: Set several years after “Pitch Perfect,” Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) moves to Germany when one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.
- The Best Man: The Final Chapter: Based upon the Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will reunite fans with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch.
- The Missing: NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham is guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles when a seemingly routine investigation turns South.
- The Undeclared War: In 2024, in the run-up to a British general election, a leading team of analysts in GCHQ secretly works to ward off a cyber-attack on the country’s electoral system.
- Vampire Academy: Based on Richelle Mead’s young adult paranormal romance novels, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to finish school and make their entrance into royal vampire society.
