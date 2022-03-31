What’s Coming to Peacock in April 2022, Including ‘Killing It,’ ‘Despicable Me’ Franchise
Peacock has a new 10-episode comedy series, “Killing It” starring Craig Robinson (“The Office.”) coming to the NBCU streaming service in April. Robinson plays a bank guard who decides that his chance at finally having a successful life is to become a snake hunter. So he teams up with a car-service driver in a wacky effort to make money.
The first two “Despicable Me” movies, and the first two “Fantastic Beasts” movies, are also slated to join the platform in April. The animated “Despicable Me” pits supervillain Gru — a man who plans to steal the moon, aided by his army of yellow minions — against three little orphan girls who just want a dad.
The latest installment of the series, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” hits movie theatres this summer. The third film in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” will be released on April 6.
Also coming to Peacock in April is the Coen. Bros. dark political comedy “Burn After Reading.” Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand star as a pair of hapless criminals. On the sports front, Premier League soccer matches and games from the revived USFL football league will be available to stream as well.
Coming in April:
April 1
- Along Came Polly (2004)
- Apollo 13 (1995)
- Balls of Fury (2007)
- Basketball (1998)
- Beethoven (1992)
- Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
- Bowfinger (1999)
- Bruce Almighty (2003)
- Burn After Reading (2008)
- The Change-Up (2011)
- Clash of the Titans (2010)
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- The Dilemma (2011)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- Elizabeth (1998)
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
- The Family Man (2000)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- For Love of the Game (1999)
- Friday (1995)
- The Friday After Next (2002)
- Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
- Gandhi (1982)
- Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)
- The Good Shepard (2006)
- Hook (1991)
- Hotel Artemis (2018)
- Hulk (2003)
- It’s Complicated (2009)
- The Jerk (1979)
- Joseph: King of Dreams (2000)
- Last Witch Hunter (2015)
- Liar, Liar (1997)
- Life (1999)
- Mallrats (1995)
- Man of Fire (2004)
- Man on the Moon (1999)
- Mary Queen of Scots (2018)
- Meet Joe Black (1998)
- Megamind (2010)
- Mercury Rising (1998)
- Minority Report (2002)
- Mortal Engines (2018)
- Mystery Men (1999)
- Next Friday (2000)
- No Escape (2015)
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
- Office Space (1999)
- Paul (2011)
- Pretty Woman (1990)
- Problem Child (1990)
- Problem Child 2 (1991)
- The Proposal (2008)
- The Purge: Anarchy (2014)
- Ride Along 2 (2016)
- Spy Game (2001)
- Tower Heist (2011)
- The Truth About Charlie (2002)
- Undercover Brother (2002)
- Waterworld (1995)
- What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993)
- XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017)
- Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Kevin Can Wait, Seasons 1-2
- Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Saracens
- Return to Beijing, Season 1 Road to the World Cup (Telemundo)
- WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022 WWE Hall of Fame 2022
April 2
- Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf
- The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey
- NXT Stand & Deliver
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Watford
- Premier League – Brighton v. Norwich City
- Premier League – Burnley v. Manchester City
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford
- Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – Manchester United v. Leicester City
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Bath Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bristol Bears
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)
- WrestleMania 38 – Night One, WWE – The Bump
April 3
- PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open
- Premier League – West Ham v. Everton
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Harlequins
- The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania 2
- World Curling Championships – United States v. Czech Republic
- WrestleMania 38 – Night Two, WWE – The Bump
April 4
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 6 (Bravo)
- Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 7
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Arsenal
- Summer House, Season 6, Episode 10 (Bravo)
- Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
- World Curling Championships – United States v. South Korea
April 5
- American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Croods: Family Tree, Season 2
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 30, Episode 25 (Oxygen)
- World Curling Championships – Scotland v. United States
April 6
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premier League – Burnley v. Everton
- The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
- World Curling Championships – Switzerland v. United States
- Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 7
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 4 (USA)
- World Curling Championships – United States v. Canada
- World Curling Championships – United States v. Sweden
April 8
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- EPCR Champions Cup – Connacht Rugby v. Leinster Rugby
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IMSA Long Beach – Practice
- IndyCar Long Beach - Practice
- Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves
- World Curling Championships – Finland v. United States
- World Synchro Championships – Short Program
April 9
- The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
- EPCR Champions Cup – Sale Sharks v. Bristol Bears
- EPCR Champions Cup – Union Bordeaux-Begles v. Stade Rochelais
- EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Toulousain v. Ulster Rugby
- EPCR Champions Cup – Exeter Chiefs v. Munster Rugby
- EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Français Paris v. Racing 92- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens - Singapore IMSA Long Beach
- IndyCar Long Beach – Practice and Qualifying
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premier League – Everton v. Manchester
- United Premier League – Brentford v. West Ham
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Brighton
- Premier League – Watford v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Southampton v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Tottenham
- Road to the Kentucky Derby – Wood Memorial/Bluegrass Stakes
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 17 (NBC)
- Supercross St. Louis MO
- USA Track & Field Bermuda
- USATF Invite World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal
- World Curling Championships | Qualifier
- World Curling Championships | Semifinal
- World Synchro Championships | Free Skate
April 10
- EPCR Champions Cup – Montpellier Herault Rugby v. Harlequins
- EPCR Champions Cup – ASM Clermont Auvergne v. Leicester Tigers
- IndyCar Long Beach - Race
- Premier League – Norwich City v. Burnle
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Liverpool
- World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal
- World Curling Championships – Qualifier #2
- World Curling Championships – Semifinal #2
- World Curling Championships – Bronze Medal Game
- World Curling Championships – Gold Medal Game
April 11
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 7 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11
- Summer House, Season 6, Episode 11 (Bravo)
- Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 12
- American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- Snapped, Season 30, Episode 26 (Oxygen)
- Snapped Killer Couples, Seasons 12-15
April 13
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 14
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
- The Big Break, Season 6
- Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Killing It, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 5 (USA)
April 15
- EPCR Champions Cup – Leinster Rugby v. Connacht Rugby
- EPCR Champions Cup – Bristol Bears v. Sale Sharks
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
April 16
- The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
- EPCR Champions Cup – Harlequins v. Montpellier Herault
- Rugby EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Rochelais v. Union Bordeaux-Begles
- EPCR Champions Cup – Munster Rugby v. Exeter Chiefs
- EPCR Champions Cup – Leicester Tigers v. ASM Clermont Auvergne
- EPCR Champions Cup – Ulster Rugby v. Stade Toulousain
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens - Vancouver Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton
- Premier League – Watford v. Brentford
- Premier League – Manchester United v. Norwich City
- Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
- Supercross – Atlanta, GA
- USFL – NJ Generals v. Birmingham Stallions
April 17
- EPCR Champions Cup – Racing 92 v. Stade Francais Paris
- Paris Roubaix Cycling
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea
- Premier League – West Ham United v. Burnley
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City
- USFL – Houston Gamblers v. Michigan Panthers
April 18
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 8 (Bravo)
- Boston Marathon
- Boston Marathon – Alt Cam
- Summer House, Season 6, Episode 12 (Bravo)
- Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 19
- American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Liga MX – Chivas v. Tijuana
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Manchester United
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 1 (Oxygen)
April 20
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test
- La Fleche Wallonne Cycling
- La Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Brighton
- So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
- The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 21
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Latin American Music Awards 2022 (Telemundo)
- IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premier League – Burnley v. Southampton
- Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 6 (USA)
April 22
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. London
- Irish Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Gloucester Rugby
April 23
- The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Liga MX – Chivas v. UNAM
- Notre Dame Blue and Gold Game
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Manchester United
- Premier League – Norwich v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Watford
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Northampton Saints
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Leicester Tigers
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Worcester Warriors
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Exeter Chiefs
- Supercross – Foxborough, MA
April 24
- Liege Bastogne
- Liege Cycling
- Liege Bastogne
- Liege Femmes Cycling
- Premier League – Brighton v. Southampton
- Premier League – Burnley v. Wolves
- Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Everton
- USFL – New Orleans Breakers v. Tampa Bay Bandits
April 25
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 9 (Bravo)
- Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Seasons 1-3
- Summer House, Season 6, Episode 13 (Bravo)
- Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 26
- American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 2 (Oxygen)
April 27
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 28
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
- The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Smother, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
- Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 7 (USA)
April 29
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Indycar Barber - Practice
- Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Harlequins
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Newcastle Falcons
April 30
- The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
- Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens IMSA
- Laguna Seca Indycar – Barber
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton
- Premier League – Watford v. Burnley
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Norwich City
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Manchester City
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Bath Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Bristol Bears
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Saracens
- Supercross – Denver, CO
- Resident Alien Season 2
