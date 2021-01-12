What’s the Difference Between AT&T TV NOW and New AT&T TV Plans?

AT&T has sunset AT&T TV NOW and is no longer offering the service to customers. Instead, they introduced a new no-contract option to AT&T TV starting at $69.99 a month – which is $15 more than the no longer available AT&T TV NOW “Plus” plan.

It’s not all bad though, the new plans come with many more channels than the old ones.

With all the price hike and plan changes over the last two years – it may be a bit confusing with what was previously available. We broke down all the differences from the pricing to the channel line-up to DVR storage and more.

1. New Plans Are More Expensive, But With Many More Channels

Prior to switch, AT&T TV NOW offered two plans: AT&T TV NOW “Plus” ($55) and “Max” ($80). Both plans included local channels and 23-24 of the Top 35 Cable Channels, but were notably missing those from A&E, AMC, and Discovery. The AT&T TV Max plan added your local RSN

The new AT&T TV plans start at $69.99, a $15 price hike, but they all include 34-35 of the Top 35 Cable Channels, including those from A&E, AMC, and Discovery.

If you upgrade to their $84.99 “Choice Plan” (just $5 more than AT&T TV NOW Max), you will also get your local RSN, as well as NBA TV and MLB Network (which weren’t included in AT&T TV NOW Max). Unfortunately, the new plans don’t offer NFL Network either. A full comparison of the plans are below.

Overall, despite the increase in price, the new plans are much more comprehensive and are closer to true cable replacements.

2. Less DVR Storage, But Option to Upgrade

Prior to switch, both AT&T TV NOW “Plus” ($55) and “Max” ($80) each included a 500 Hour DVR. With the shift to AT&T TV, you will only get a 20 Hour DVR included.

To upgrade to a 500 Hour DVR, you will need to pay a $10 a month upgrade to the more storage. Alternatively, you can opt-into their two-year contract pricing, which includes the additional storage. In both cases, the content on your DVR will last 90 days, at which point it will expire.

3. Same Number of Streams, Option for Android TV Box

Just like AT&T TV NOW, you can access these plans on the own streaming player like a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV. However, with the new plans, there is now an option to get AT&T TV’s Android TV streaming player.

With the no-contract plans, you can get the box for $5 a month (for 24 months). But, since a new Roku or Amazon Fire TV costs just $50, you’re probably better off just sticking with that.

4. No Contracts, No Fees, No Second Year Price Bump

The best part of the new AT&T TV plans is that just like AT&T TV NOW, you can now get them without contracts or additional fees.

With the two-year contract option, you will save ~$10-15 a month for the first year and get some additional benefits like an AT&T TV streaming box and 500 Hour DVR. However, after the first year you will see a nearly $35 a month price hike and will have to pay a Regional Sports Fee of up to $8.49 a month.

When you choose the no-contract plan, your plan is month-to-month so you can cancel at anytime. Additionally, there won’t be an automatic price hike the second year.

For those that chose to subscribe to AT&T TV Choice, which includes your local RSN, the no-contract plans won’t include a Regional Sports Fee, just like the old AT&T TV NOW plans.

Comparison of AT&T TV No Contract and Contract Plans

No Contract 2-Year Contract Entertainment 65+ Channels $69.99 $59.99 ($93*) Choice 90+ Channels $84.99 $64.99 ($110*) Ultimate 130+ Channels $94.99 $74.99 ($124*) Premier 140+ Channels $139.99 $79.99 ($135*)

5. Free NBA League Pass Premium, HBO Max No Longer Included

One of the big values of the old AT&T TV NOW Max plan is that included HBO Max ($15 value). However, the new AT&T TV “Choice” plan only includes it for a year.

But, one of the big benefits of switching to the new plans is that those who subscribe to AT&T TV Choice or above will get NBA League Pass Premium for free ($250 value).

What Channels Do You Get with AT&T TV vs. AT&T TV NOW?

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports