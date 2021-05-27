When Will ‘Cruella’ Be Free for Disney+ Subscribers?

Back in March, Disney announced they would releasing their film “Cruella” on Disney+ the same day it hits theaters. The film is slated to debut on tomorrow, May 28th and like “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”, will be available on Disney Plus Premier Access for $29.99.

Cruella May 26, 2021 In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

However, now we know, it will follow the same pattern as “Mulan” and “Raya” and become available free for Disney+ subscribers three months after its initial debut. That means that it will be available to stream included in your Disney+ subscription on August 27th.

Until recently, with movie theaters shuttered across the country, major media companies have been forced to bring some of their films to streaming. “Hamilton,” “Mulan” and “Soul” are among films that were on the Disney theatrical slate that have had to be moved to Disney+.

Since debuting “Mulan” on Premier Access, Disney has remained tight-lipped about how the film performed on the platform. CFO Christine McCarthy has been on the record simply saying “we are very pleased with what we saw over the 4-day weekend,” but haven’t shared any further details.