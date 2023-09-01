Which Live Streamer Should You Choose to Watch the NFL? Pros and Cons for Each Provider

Want to watch the NFL without cable? You have lots of options and each has benefits and drawbacks. If you’re trying to decide, follow along and we’ll explain what you need to know. First, be sure to read our 2023 NFL overview to be sure you know what services you may need and why.

Remember that there will be exclusive games on Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+, and Peacock, but for the purposes of this article, we’re just focusing on the live broadcast channels that will host games: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Once you’ve decided you need a live TV provider, here’s how to make the choice.

DIRECTV STREAM is always one of our top choices because it has nearly every cable channel you could possibly want. While the service did lose NFL Sunday Ticket this year, it did add NFL RedZone.

Right now, DIRECTV STREAM is giving away a $400 Visa gift card to watch Sunday Ticket on YouTube as long as you sign up for a 2-year DIRECTV plan.

PROS 5-day free trial

Best channel lineup in streaming

Can stream on 20 devices at once

Unlimited DVR

Option to add lots of regional sports networks

CONS Fight with Nexstar means some networks are not available in all areas.

Most expensive option for NFL Network

No 4K options

If you’re looking to save money, Sling TV is our go-to streamer. You can flex your package to meet your needs, making this the cheapest way to stream channels like ESPN and NFL RedZone. If you’re willing to sign up for a 5-month package, you can even save 22% over their already-low prices. This option becomes even better if you have an antenna, since you can use Sling for the cable channels and just watch the networks over the air.

PROS Save 50% on your first month

Maximum flexibility on channel packages

Cheapest way to get NFL RedZone

CONS No access to CBS, but users could just get Paramount+ to solve that

Access to ABC, NBC, and FOX limited to a few markets

DVR limited to 50 hours unless you pay more

No free trial

No 4K options

Fubo bills itself as a sports-lover’s paradise. Its smooth interface makes viewing a breeze. It’s another strong contender for your streaming dollar.

PROS 7-day free trial

Option to watch 4K games

Users can access multiview and stats on some devices

DVR content does not expire

CONS Expensive, thanks to mandatory regional sports fee

DVR is not unlimited (1,000 hours)

If you love entertainment, Hulu Live TV is a great purchase because you’ll also get the Hulu on demand library, along with free ESPN+ and Disney+. ESPN+ means you’ll have a lot of extra football content to view when the games aren’t on. (The full “30 for 30” library and other documentaries are worth watching.) Hulu Live TV’s channel lineup is top-notch.

One thing to watch out for is the fact that Hulu Live TV is raising its prices in December.

PROS Excellent channel lineup

Includes ESPN+ at no extra cost

Unlimited DVR

CONS No free trial

Frustrating user interface

No 4K options

Price increasing in October

If you’re willing to fork over $349 or more, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV. That would give you access to every out-of-market game on Sunday afternoons. We prefer the less expensive and widely available NFL RedZone to catch all the best action in the league, but die-hard fans of one team will need Sunday Ticket if they want to watch full games of a team in another city.

YouTube TV is a nice live TV option since it does almost everything well, but it does lack some of the features we prefer on other live streamers.

PROS Only way to get NFL Sunday Ticket

Excellent channel lineup

Easy-to-use mobile app

Unlimited DVR

CONS 4K add-on is ridiculously expensive

Sports Plus add-on has weak channels outside NFL RedZone

Users report problems trying to watch out-of-home

Don’t Forget the Streaming Exclusive Games

Welcome to the most confusing NFL season in history. While you need ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network from one of the services above, there are also games that can only be viewed with a streaming provider.

If you want every game this year, you’ll also need Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+, and Peacock. Here’s the exclusive game breakdown.

Is NFL+ the Best Option?

NFL+ is a great option if you’re a football fan. For the first time ever, you will be able to use it to watch both NFL RedZone and NFL Network on your TV. It may seem like the perfect option, but here’s why we don’t recommend it…

Since you need the premium tier of the service to get RedZone access and that costs $14.99 / month, there’s no real cost savings if you also want to want to watch Sunday Night Football (NBC or Peacock) or Monday Night Football (ESPN). For that, you’d need one of the live TV providers above. So you’d probably prefer to have RedZone and NFL Network available with all your other channels.

NFL+ does provide access to your live local and primetime games on your phone or tablet. With an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls).

The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free.