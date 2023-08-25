DEAL ALERT: New DIRECTV Customers Get $400 Visa Gift Card to Watch NFL Sunday Ticket

As football season approaches, the number of deals available for NFL Sunday Ticket are truly staggering. You can get a free year of the service with Verizon under certain conditions, or big discounts after buying a new TCL TV. It can be hard for users to know which offer is best, especially considering the sheer volume of them available.

But DIRECTV might have the best offer yet. Users who sign up for a two-year contract for any DIRECTV — either with satellite or via internet — plan and purchase NFL Sunday Ticket (no YouTube TV subscription required) will get a $400 Visa gift card from DIRECTV. That essentially means your season of Sunday Ticket will be free, and you can watch in-market NFL contests with your DIRECTV STREAM subscription too!

How to Get $400 Visa Gift Card from DIRECTV

Click here to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket. Make sure you choose a plan that does not include YouTube TV.

Save your proof of purchase.

Click here to choose from standard DIRECTV plans .

. Sign up for a two-year contract with DIRECTV, then submit your proof of NFL Sunday Ticket purchase within three billing cycles to get a $400 Visa gift card.

All users who want to see their local NFL teams, as well as out-of-market games, will love DIRECTV and its streaming sibling, DIRECTV STREAM. The service provides users on every subscription tier with all their local broadcast channels in most markets, so customers will be able to see weekly NFL contests on CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC for select “Monday Night Football” games. Check here to make sure your local affiliates aren’t affected by DIRECTV’s carriage dispute with Nexstar.

Customers will want to make sure they sign up for this offer before Sept. 19. After that, the price of NFL Sunday Ticket without a YouTube TV subscription rises in price from $399 to $449. If you want to make sure you get the full price of your Sunday Ticket account back on a Visa gift card from DIRECTV, don’t wait!

DIRECTV has plans starting at $64.99 per month. DIRECTV offers a wide variety of news, entertainment, and sports channels in its base Entertainment plan, but users who upgrade to the Choice package will see NFL Network in their channel lineup as well. Customers can also grab the Sports add-on pack to get NFL RedZone as well as college sports channels like SEC Network, ESPNU, and more.