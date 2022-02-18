Why fuboTV is Better Than Hulu Live TV
If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, fuboTV reigns supreme. It has quickly become a go-to live TV service for sports fans everywhere. However, fuboTV is not one-dimensional: it also offers many popular non-sports channels as well. Let’s just say the optionality of fuboTV is hard to beat— fuboTV includes a channel lineup of live sports events, packages, and entertainment add-ons that give you more bang for your buck, making it an offer you truly can’t refuse.
So why is fuboTV better? Allow us to demonstrate what makes fuboTV a more valuable live TV streaming service than Hulu Live TV.
fuboTV Has a Free Trial
Not sure if fuboTV is right for you? You’ll get a chance to check it out for free before you commit. Hulu Live TV killed off its free trial.
fuboTV Has a Lower Price Than Hulu Live TV
FuboTV has a way better deal compared to a standard cable bill. FuboTV is $64.99 / month whereas Hulu Live TV clocks in at $69.99 / month. While a $5 difference may not seem like much, when there are add-ons and packages involved, the extra cash in your pocket goes a long way.
fuboTV Has More Channels Than Hulu Live TV
More is better. FuboTV offers 107 channels while Hulu Live TV offers 97. FuboTV fills a gap of almost a dozen channels that Hulu has yet to match.
Since fuboTV has a huge number of partnerships with local NBC, ABC, FOX, and CBS affiliates, they offer access to local “Big 4“ stations without users needing an OTA antenna.
FuboTV offers these channels that Hulu doesn’t: AMC, Hallmark Channel, and WE tv as well as AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NESN, and Root Sports Northwest.
FuboTV also provides access to Local channels including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.
Its Regional Sports channel lineup offers AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
The fuboTV channels for College Sports are ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.
fuboTV’s Extra Channel Package Are Better Than Hulu Live TV
In terms of fuboTV’s upgrade packages and channel add-ons, they give you American Heroes, Baby TV, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, GAC Family, GINX Esports TV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Drama, INSP, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, Nick Music, Nicktoons, PeopleTV, Revolt, Science, Sony Movie Channel, TeenNick, XITE, and Zona Futbol. The price of Fubo Extra is ($8/month)
You can’t even get these channels on Hulu: Baby TV, BET Jams, BET Soul, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, GINX Esports TV, GSN, Hallmark Drama, INSP, LOGO, MTV Live, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, Nick Music, PeopleTV, Revolt, Sony Movie Channel, XITE, and Zona Futbol.
fuboTV Has More Add-Ons Than Hulu Live TV
FuboTV gives its users the ability to choose over 17 different add-ons:
- SHOWTIME + STARZ + EPIX ($19.99/month): When the three channels are purchased together without the bundle, it would cost almost $26, so this will save you 23%.
- SHOWTIME ($11/month): The network has shows and movies such as “Billions,” “Yellowjackets,” “Dexter: New Blood,” and more. You can also watch “All Access: Stanley Cup,” a documentary that gives you a front-row seat inside the playoffs and championship series of the major NHL sport.
- STARZ ($9/month): There is a wide assortment of TV shows and movies including “Power Book IV: Force,” “Shining Vale,” “Outlander,” among other titles like “Heels” about two brothers who wrestle in a small-town Wrestling League.
- Epix ($6/month): Explore on-demand content such as hit shows “Wrath of Man,” “Godfather of Harlem,” docuseries “NFL: The Grind,” and even “Heaven Can Wait,” with NFL quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams.
- AMC Premiere ($4.99/month): Shows and movies include “The Walking Dead,” “Killing Eve,” “Into the Badlands,” and others.
- International Sports Plus ($6/month): Chelsea TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, and TyCSports.
- Sports Plus ($11/month): MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SI TV, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, TVG2, and VSiN
- Sports Lite ($9.99/month): NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS.
- NBA League Pass ($14.99/month): Watch up to 40 out-of-market live sports events a week.
- Adventure Plus ($5/month): MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Outside Television, Sportsman Channel, and World Fishing Network
- News Plus ($2.99/month): AfricaNews, BBC World News, Bloomberg+, Cheddar, CNBC World, Euronews, i24 News, Law&Crime, and NewsNet.
- Portuguese Plus ($14.99/month): GOLTV Spanish, BTV, RTP Açores, RTP 3, and RTP Internacional.
- TV5MONDE network($9.99/month): Offers French-language programming.
- Latino Plus ($19.99/month): FOX Deportes, Zona Futbol, ESPN Deportes HD, GOLTV, TyC Sports, Cine Sony, Nat Geo Mundo, Más Chic, Neustra Tele, FOXlife, Telefe, Discovery Familia, Discovery en Español, Tr3s, Baby TV, and el gourmet.
- RAI Italia channel ($8.99/month): Programming features a mix of news, entertainment, as well as sports coverage including four live sports games per week from Italy’s top football league, Serie A.
- Entretenimiento Plus ($4.99 or $9.99/month): Antena 3, Bandamax, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clásico, FOROtv, NTN24, Univision tlnovelas, RITMOSON, and TeleHit.
In contrast, Hulu Live TV only provides a few premium channels you can add, such as Showtime, HBO, and Starz, as well as the Entertainment and Español Add-Ons. If you want to customize your subscription and watch additional channels with live sports or extra shows and movies, you’re more likely to find them on fuboTV.
fuboTV Has a Better DVR Than Hulu Live TV
If you’re the kind of person who records a lot of TV, you will prefer fuboTV and its 250-hour cloud DVR. For another $5/month, you can upgrade to a 1000-hour DVR.
Hulu Live TV’s DVR could be so much better. To start, you only get 50 hours of storage (lame) and you can’t even fast forward through the ad breaks in your recordings. To get even close to 250 hours of cloud, you’ll have to fork over an additional monthly fee for an “Enhanced DVR” upgrade (even lamer) that gets you 200 hours.
fuboTV Has a Lookback Feature (Hulu Live TV Does Not)
FuboTV’s lookback feature lets you watch sports events and entertainment shows that aired in the previous three days that are not available on demand. An even better bonus is that some of these shows allow you to skip commercials.
Hulu Live TV has no such feature.
fuboTV Offers Content in 4K/HDR
Limited events such as the Olympics and March Madness are offered in 4K. Customers using compatible devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone & TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Safari, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio SmartCast TV, and Xbox One) can access the 4K/HDR content. There are also a few on-demand titles available in 4K. This can be found by searching for “4K” in the fuboTV app.
fuboTV Has a Multiview Feature
Subscribers with Apple TV can watch up to four live channels at the same time on one screen. Sports fans can pair their football games with soccer matches, Reality TV shows, cartoons for the kids, and just about every sport from their preferred news outlet.
FuboTV also has something called Fanview, which enables fuboTV users on Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, Smart TVs, and web pair four simultaneous streams with a scoreboard to track scores of games across the most-watched leagues.
fuboTV Lets Sports Fans Predict Game Outcomes
Users (ages 21 and up) can predict the outcomes of their football, basketball, soccer, and hockey game, among other sports. Those with the best score are usually eligible for a specified prize. You’ll be lucky if Hulu Live TV lowers its prices let alone gives subscribers free goodies (never gonna happen).
fuboTV Gives Subscribers a Personalized Sports Betting Experience
Also for adults 21+, fuboTV follows the sports betting trend with its Fubo Sportsbook. The app has launched in markets such as Iowa and Arizona, with plans to launch in more states in the coming months, pending regulatory approvals.
The Fubo Sportsbook app syncs with your fuboTV subscription to provide real-time betting opportunities while you’re watching the game.
As of now, Arizona and Iowa are the only states where players can actively place bets. All users can have an account with withdrawal and deposit features. Also, fans can place wagers on Fubo Sportsbook with or without a fuboTV subscription.
fuboTV Channels
We have a list of all the channels available on fuboTV, but if you’re looking for some specific options, consult our Service Matchmaker.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ABC News Live
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ACC Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
|AccuWeather
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|AMC
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Animal Planet
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|BBC America
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|beIN Sports
|-
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|^ $11
|beIN Sports en español
|-
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|^ $6
|-
|BET
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|•
|•
|Big Ten Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|•
|Bloomberg TV
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|Bravo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|CBS Sports Network
|≥ $104.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|CMT
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Comedy Central
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Comet TV
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Cozi TV
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Disney Channel
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Disney Junior
|•
|•
|•
|-
|^ $6
|-
|•
|Disney XD
|•
|•
|•
|-
|^ $6
|-
|•
|E!
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Next Level Sports
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN Deportes
|≥ $104.99
|•
|^ $5
|-
|^ $6
|-
|-
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN3
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Estrella TV
|≥ $104.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Food Network
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Fox Business Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|FOX Deportes
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox News
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 2
|≥ $104.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|•
|Freeform
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Fuse
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|FX
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|FXX
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Galavision
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|GetTV
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Golf Channel
|≥ $104.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|•
|Hallmark Channel
|•
|•
|-
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|≥ $69.99
|•
|-
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|HGTV
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|IFC
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MotorTrend Network
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|MSG
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MSG+
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MSNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|MTV
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|MyNetworkTV
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|National Geographic
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Boston
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Chicago
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Northwest
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Philadelphia+
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Washington
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Washington+
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NESN
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NewsmaxTV
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|^ $6
|-
|NewsNation
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Nick Jr.
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|•
|-
|Nickelodeon
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Olympic Channel
|≥ $104.99
|•
|•
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|•
|OWN
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Oxygen
|≥ $104.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Paramount Network
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|POP
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Root Sports Northwest
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SEC Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
|SEC Network+
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
|Smithsonian Channel
|≥ $104.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|SportsNet NY
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Syfy
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Telefe
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Telemundo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|The CW
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|The Weather Channel
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TLC
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Tr3s
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Travel Channel
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|TUDN
|≥ $104.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TUDNxtra
|≥ $104.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TV Land
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|-
|•
|TVG
|≥ $89.99
|•
|^ $10
|-
|-
|-
|^ $11
|UniMás
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Universal Kids
|≥ $104.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Universo
|≥ $104.99
|•
|^ $5
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Univision
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|VH1
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|WE tv
|•
|•
|-
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|WGN America
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
Final Verdict: Why fuboTV is the Best
As you have probably noticed, there is a central theme around fuboTV’s program offerings: sports. With its more than 100 channels, fuboTV has one of the best live sports lineups of any live TV streaming service, hands down. Especially if you like watching MLB games, NFL events, soccer, rugby, golf, racing, and other sports. In addition, fuboTV has an advantage for international sports fans since it provides coverage of the CONCACAF Champions League, Coppa Italia, Brasileirão Serie A, and lots more.
It even has ESPN, which it lacked for a number of years but recently added in 2020, bringing it up to par with Hulu Live TV. Now sports fans can stream all ESPN’s live sports, including Monday Night Football, and flagship sports shows.
In addition to hours of Cloud DVR, the ability to load up on sports packages is a very tempting offer. International sports coverage is also on the streaming service along with a channel lineup specifically for foreign-language speakers, which Spanish-speaking users love (especially the sports fans).
If you have a larger household, fuboTV allows more simultaneous streams so your family can all kick back and whatever it is they want. If you subscribe to the Starter package, each household can watch up to three streams simultaneously whereas taking the leap to a Pro or Elite package will unlock unlimited simultaneous streams (up to 10 simultaneous streams at home). In addition, there are six accounts included with a fuboTV membership. So every family member can get their own unique cloud DVR and personal settings.
Long story short, it’s true that fuboTV is better than Hulu Live TV. The live TV service dominates when it comes to sports programming and the ability to stream missed shows whenever you want. To sign up, just click this button.
Why Hulu Live TV Might Be Better Than fuboTV
Hulu’s live tv streaming service has its strengths, too. First off, when comparing what the services offer, there are some TV channels you get with Hulu Live TV that you don’t get with fuboTV such as A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV.
The fact that Hulu has TBS and TNT may impact NBA and MLB fans who like to watch games on those channels.
Also, Hulu Live TV subscribers get access to Hulu’s vast library of on-demand content with original shows and movies, as well as automatic access to Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu also has parental controls while fuboTV does not.
But if you don’t care about any of these things, then fuboTV is your winner!
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
fuboTV now has ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The streaming service no longer carries channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~35 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.