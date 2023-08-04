Why Hasn’t DIRECTV Made NFL RedZone Channel Available Yet?

Users rejoiced to learn that DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM were filling in one of the last remaining gaps in their channel lineups this summer, as the announcement rang out that the company was adding both NFL Network and NFL RedZone for users on various subscription plans.

The NFL Network joined the channel lineup on July 17, and is available to all subscribers. Customers on the Entertainment channel package — which runs $74.99 per month — can add the Sports Pack of channels to get NFL Network, but customers who subscribe to the Choice Package ($99.99 monthly) or above will see the channel included in their base channel lineup.

But if NFL Network is available so far ahead of the NFL regular season — which does not kick off until Thursday, Sep. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions — why isn’t NFL RedZone also available now? We’ve got your answer below, and we’ll fill you in on all of the NFL games and programming you can watch with a DIRECTV STREAM subscription.

NFL RedZone offers users the ability to watch up to eight games at once, crossing time zones and broadcasting barriers to show audiences the top moments from every NFL game being played. Hosted by Scott Hansen, the channel offers seven straight hours of non-stop football every Sunday afternoon.

The reason the channel isn’t available yet is that it exclusively broadcasts the best of live games while they are in action. That means there won’t be much to show on NFL RedZone until the first Sunday of the regular season (Sept. 10), so fans shouldn’t expect to see it on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM before then. Generally, when the channel is not broadcasting, it will just have a graphic indicating that Hansen and company will be back on Sunday with some dramatic music playing underneath.

It is likely that DIRECTV will add the channel in the week or weeks leading up to the season, but until games begin in earnest on Sunday, Sept. 10, there won’t be anything there worth seeing.

What Channel Will NFL RedZone Be on When it Does Launch on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV has confirmed to The Streamable that NFL RedZone will be on Channel 211 when it becomes available.

How Much Will it Cost to Get NFL RedZone on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unlike the NFL Network, NFL RedZone will not be available in the base channel lineup of any DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM package. To get it, users must be subscribed to an Entertainment Package or above, and purchase the Sports Pack add-on for an additional $14.99 per month.

What Channels Are Available in DIRECTV’s Sports Pack?

The Sports Pack add-on gives users access to a wide variety of different channels, covering college and professional sports. Users who subscribe to the Choice plan and above who decide to snag the Sports Pack also get access to more than 30 out-of-market regional sports networks (RSNs), so watching the end of the MLB season and the start of the NHL and NBA seasons will be a snap.

What Other NFL Content Will Be Available on DIRECTV STREAM This Season?

NFL fans considering a DIRECTV STREAM subscription this season will be thrilled to learn that the service will carry each of the channels necessary to watch their local team this season. NFL games will be broadcast on Fox, CBS, and NBC every Sunday, with “Monday Night Football” airing on ESPN and occasionally ABC each Monday.

NFL Network will be the exclusive home of five games in 2023, but its recent addition to DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM means users are covered. There are only a handful of NFL games that won’t be available this season with a DIRECTV STREAM account, including national broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football” contests, which are Prime Video exclusives. If you live in the local market of one of the teams playing in a “TNF” game though, you’ll still get a local broadcast of the game through DIRECTV STREAM. Other streaming-exclusive regular-season NFL contests in 2023 will appear on Peacock and ESPN+.

A current carriage dispute between DIRECTV and Nexstar has knocked local affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC off the air in many markets for DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers. Hopefully, the dispute will be resolved before the start of the regular season, but users can also purchase a digital antenna in order to watch any NFL games shown in their local market if it continues to drag out.

Does DIRECTV STREAM Have Any Special Deals Available?

It does indeed! For a limited time, new DIRECTV STREAM customers can get $10 off per month for their first three months of service, for a total value of $30. That’s after the standard five-day free trial that all new customers get to make sure the service is right for them.

Not enough value, you say? Try this on for size: DIRECTV STREAM offers new users three months of access to premium streaming services such as Max, SHOWTIME, MGM+, STARZ, and Cinemax completely free. You can pick one or all of these services, and watch free with your DIRECTV STREAM subscription for 90 days.