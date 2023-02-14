WNBA League Pass to Offer 25 Athletes Unlimited Women’s Basketball Games Free to Subscribers

Get ready, women’s basketball fans, because WNBA League Pass is about to bring you more live games without raising your subscription cost.

The WNBA has announced that its out-of-market games package will feature 25 of the 30 basketball games to be played by Athletes Unlimited (AU) this winter, at no additional cost to subscribers. Athletes Unlimited is another professional women’s basketball league, which is gearing up to begin its second season after being founded in 2022.

“WNBA League Pass is the destination for women’s professional basketball and Athletes Unlimited is just the latest addition to our programming lineup,” WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison said. “We are committed to expanding our direct to consumer offering with year-round content, bringing our fans closer to the game they love. With a number of WNBA players set to star in AU’s upcoming season, and with an additional group of talented, young players on AU rosters looking to make their mark, WNBA League Pass provides a terrific platform to further showcase these players and women’s basketball and a great leadup to the upcoming 2023 WNBA season.”

The 2023 Athletes Unlimited season, which will feature 44 players competing on four teams, will get underway with its first weekly draft on Sunday, Feb. 19. Play during the league’s five-week season will tip off on Thursday, Feb. 23 and conclude on Sunday, March 25. Individual athletes earn points on every play and the leaderboard will change constantly. In addition, teams change each week, with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams. At the end of the five-week season, the player with the most points is crowned as the individual champion.

“We are thrilled to partner with the WNBA to bring Athletes Unlimited’s exciting brand of basketball to the most passionate fans of the sport, WNBA League Pass subscribers,” AU Senior Vice President Cheri Kempf said. “Fans will enjoy seeing world-class athletes competing as individuals with our unique scoring system and fast-paced season.”

The WNBA season does not begin until May 19, so players who choose to compete in both leagues will have plenty of time to recover before starting play again. WNBA League Pass will offer subscribers live and archived coverage of 25 games. CBS Sports Network will present five games, while select games will be simulcast by the Women’s Sports Network and Bally Sports regional sports networks.

The deal between the WNBA and AU represents another step forward for the distribution of women’s basketball. The WNBA signed a deal with Prime Video in 2021 which granted the service exclusive rights to 16 league games each season, along with the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game. Prime Video also serves as the exclusive streaming home of the league’s Seattle Storm franchise.

A subscription to WNBA League Pass costs $24.99 per year, and comes with a seven-day free trial for new users.