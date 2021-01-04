“Wonder Woman 1984” Was Even Bigger Than “Hamilton”

“Wonder Woman 1984” (HBO Max) and “Hamilton” (Disney+) had two of the biggest effects on SVOD releases of the year, based on a new analysis by ANTENNA.

The subscription analytics company said “Wonder Woman 1984” drove 40% more gross additions to HBO Max than “Hamilton” on Disney+. While “Soul” was a big hit for Disney+, “Hamilton” was even bigger, driving 107% more gross adds than the Pixar film.

Released Dec. 25, Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” proved a huge boost to the streamer, given the ongoing closures or severe attendance loss at U.S. movie theaters. The studio will be releasing its entire 2021 schedule of 17 films the same way.

Nearly half of the platform’s retail subscribers viewed “WW 1984” on its opening day, stated WarnerMedia. HBO Max has 12.6 million subscribers; HBO Max/HBO has 38 million subscribers.

The Broadway musical “Hamilton” was recorded live in 2016 and began streaming Friday, July 3. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show about the founding of America and the life of one of the founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, was a hit in is opening weekend.

The release was a huge hit for Disney+, app downloads were 72.4% higher “than the average of the four weekends in June 2020 over comparable time periods (Friday through Sunday),” according to Apptopia.

The premiere of “Soul” was also a big win for Disney+, which garnered 2.3 million global mobile app downloads over the Christmas holiday, Sensor Tower reported. This was a 28% increase from the previous weekend. Overall, the film raked in $7.6 million in its theatrical debut in various international markets, including China.

As of December 2, 2020, Disney+ hitting 86.8 million paid subscribers worldwide.

Disney+, which launched Nov. 1, 2019, was responsible for about two-thirds of the total streaming industry growth for Q3, reports Antenna. It added premium SVOD streaming market total subscriptions grew 37% annually in Q3 2020.