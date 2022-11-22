Xfinity Customers Get Free Holiday Access to Shows from HBO Max, Prime Video, SHOWTIME, More

If you’re off the hook for helping in the kitchen this week, you may be sitting around wondering what to do. Xfinity X1, Flex, and Stream customers should wonder no longer, because from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Nov. 28 they’ll be getting access to thousands of hours of programming from premium streaming services for free during the company’s Free TV Week promotion.

Starting right now, users of the Xfinity X1 or Flex devices, or subscribers with the Xfinity Stream app, can access the following shows and movies from services like AMC+, HBO Max, Prime Video, SHOWTIME, Starz and more:

On HBO Max, exciting HBO Original series like the premiere season of “House of The Dragon,” the first season of the Emmy-award winning series “The White Lotus” (and all available episodes of Season 2), and the recently released theatrical films on HBO, “Don’t Worry Darling” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” “DC’s League of Super-Pets” is also available if you need something for the whole family to enjoy.

The first season of select Prime Video Originals including “The Terminal List” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” ahead of the Season 3 release in December.

Starz’s new period drama “Dangerous Liaisons” and its popular hit “P-Valley,” along with the newest film in the Ghostbusters franchise “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

“SAS: Rogue Heroes” from EPIX, as well as its just-released movie “Smile.”

The first season of SHOWTIME series “Your Honor” in advance of the Season 2 premiere in January, and all available episodes of its current hit “Let the Right One In,” plus the hit movie “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.”

On Peacock, the first four seasons of “Yellowstone” just as Season 5 gets underway on the Paramount Network, and the theatrical hit “Nope.”

The first seasons of the AMC+ Originals “Dark Winds” and “Gangs of London,” as well as the first and second season of “A Discovery of Witches.”

In addition to this premium content, many other subscription services will make their full catalogs available during Free TV Week, including Acorn TV, Lifetime Movie Club, Up Faith & Family, A&E Crime Central, and Kidstream. The week will also feature thousands of hours of LGBTQ+ and multicultural content with services like ALLBLK, dekkoo, Here TV, Revry, Brown Sugar, and Out TV making their services available to enjoy at no cost.

To access the benefits of Free TV Week, X1 and Flex customers need only say “Free” into their voice remote. Users of Xfinity Stream will notice their Free TV Week content immediately on the landing page when they log into the app.

It’s not a bad time to be an Xfinity customer these days. Xfinity TV users are the only pay-TV customers in the United States that have access to 2022 FIFA World Cup matches in Dolby Vision HDR, which offers them unmatched 4K viewing.

Earlier this summer, Xfinity customers also got free access to exclusive “House of the Dragon” content from HBO Max to celebrate the release of the show. If you’re an Xfinity X1, Flex, or Stream customer with a lot of time on your hands this week, make sure you check out all the movies and shows you can access until Nov. 28 thanks to Xfinity’s Free TV Week.